Coronavirus latest: US death toll reaches 100,000

US fatalities top 100,000 out of over 350,000 global deaths

Ireland set for deepest recession since records began

Brazil reports over 20,000 new cases in single day

Uptick of new cases in South Korea continues, albeit still at just 79 for the day

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

01:59 South Korea reported 79 new coronavirus infections, is biggest daily jump in over 50 days.The news comes after millions of children came returned to school on Wednesday. The latest increase is nearly double of 40 new cases registered on Wednesday, which itself was the largest daily rise in weeks.

Authorities have contemplated reimposing social distancing measures.

"We will do our best to trace contacts and implement preventive measures, but there's a limit to such efforts," said the country's top infectious disease expert, Jeong Eun-kyeong, on Wednesday.

South Korea is often hailed as a positive example for containing the epidemic with aggressive tracking and testing. The country of nearly 52 million people has recorded a total of 11,344 cases and 269 fatalities. By contrast, Spain has a population around 46 million, roughly 236,000 cases, and just over 27,000 deaths. The apparent success has allowed South Korean authorities to ease some of the social distancing measures.

However, Seoul and nearby cities have been reimposing some of the the lockdown controls by closing bards, karaoke rooms and other popular venues in order to slow down the infection rate.

01:33 UK diplomats have left North Korea in response to the "travel retrictions" imposed by Pyongyang amid the pandemic, the UK Foreign Office said on Thursday.

Ambassador Colin Crooks said the British embassy was "closed temporarily" and that "all diplomatic staff have left the [North Korea] for the time being." The move was made because "restrictions on entry to the country have made it impossible to rotate our staff and sustain the operation of the Embassy," said the Foreign Office.

North Korea has not confirmed any coronavirus cases. However, the government of the isolated country has banned nearly all cross-border travel and imposed mandatory quarantine for newcomers.

Several countries, including Germany and France, closed their Pyongyang missions in March.

On Thursday, the UK said it was still maintaining diplomatic ties to North Korea and was hoping to reestablish its presence in Pyongyang as soon as possible.

01:20 Here's a quick recap on the biggest development in Europe on Wednesday.

The European Commission announced a €750 billion ($821 billion) rescue plan to mitigate the economic fallout of the pandemic. The program would include a new recovery instrument, called Next Generation EU.

"I think that as we have a completely new situation, it is worth to go new ways," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told DW in Brussels.

She stressed the importance of repairing the bloc's common market, which has been shaken by coronavirus restrictions.

"No member state is able to to that on its own, they are all integrated and dependent on each other, which is good," said von der Leyen. "And therefore is in its our common interest to get the economy back on its feet."

Watch video 02:29 Share EU recovery fund Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3crpL Von der Leyen tells DW aid package in everyone's interest

In the proposed plan, the EU will borrow €750 billion for the recovery fund on the financial markets, which would be repaid through future EU budgets.

The much-anticipated proposal follows a €500 billion plan put forward last week by France and Germany — often seen as the motor of the European Union. Their plan also called for the EU to borrow money in financial markets and to distribute it to industries and countries hard hit by the pandemic in the form of grants.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the proposal, hailing a "crucial day for Europe."

"We should all move quickly and adopt an ambitious agreement with all of our European partners," Macron tweeted.

All 27 EU members would need to agree on the plan before it can take effect.

00:34 Ireland is facing its deepest recession on record, according to experts working for the country's Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

The think-tank projected a 12.4% decline in the country's GDP by the end of the year. The contraction was the "most likely" scenario, ESRI said. A more optimistic estimate would see a contraction of 8.6%, while a second wave of coronavirus infections would shrink the economy by 17.1%.

"Regardless of he scenario, the Irish economy is set to experience the largest annual decline in its history," researchers said in a statement.

The nation's unemployment has hit 28% in April, nearly double than what it was after the 2008 financial crisis.

The think-tank also predicts that government measures to combat the crisis would bring the public deficit for 2020 to over €27 billion ($30 billion), or some 9% of GDP.

The ESRI warned in its paper that "hard choices will have to be made" when financing such large deficits.

00:18 Brazil reported 20,599 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing its total to 411,821. The South American country has the second biggest caseload in the world, after the US. With 1,086 people dying in the past 24 hours, Brazil's death toll has reached 25,598.

The country's right-wing leader, Jair Bolsonaro, has repeatedly dismissed fears of the virus and pressured governors to lift lockdown measures. He also joined several public protests against restrictions imposed to control the spread.

Dr. Miguel Nicolelis, a well-known Brazil researcher, described the pandemic as "the worst war Brazil has ever faced."

"We never lost 25,000 people in a span of three months," he told the AFP news agency. He said the virus "came like an invading army, and it's invading the whole of the country."

00:00 After the US reported over 100,000 coronavirus deaths, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden said the milestone "could have been avoided" and expressed his condolences to those who lost friends and relatives.

Biden, who is set to run as the Democratic candidate against Donald Trump in November, cited a recent Columbia University study that said 36,000 lives could have been saved if the government had imposed social distancing and lockdown measures just a week earlier than March 13.

00:00 You can catch up on our rolling updates from May 27 here.

dj/msh (Reuters, AP, dpa, AFP)

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

DW sends out a daily selection of news and features. Sign up here.