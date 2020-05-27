 Coronavirus latest: US death toll reaches 100,000 | News | DW | 28.05.2020

News

Coronavirus latest: US death toll reaches 100,000

The US leads the globe with over 100,000 COVID-19 fatalities and around 1.7 million coronavirus infections. US presidential hopeful Joe Biden said the milestone "could have been avoided." Follow DW for the latest.

A man is wheeled out of Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, New York, as a woman, foreground, is wheeled into the emergency room. File photo from April 10, 2020. (Imago Images/ZUMA Wire/M. J. Lugo)

  • US fatalities top 100,000 out of over 350,000 global deaths
  • Ireland set for deepest recession since record began
  • Brazil reports over 20,000 new cases in single day

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

00:34 Ireland is facing its deepest recession on record, according to experts working for the country's Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

The think-tank projected a 12.4% decline in the country's GDP by the end of the year. The contraction was the "most likely" scenario, ESRI said. A more optimistic estimate would see a contraction of 8.6%, while a second wave of coronavirus infections would shrink the economy by 17.1%.

"Regardless of he scenario, the Irish economy is set to experience the largest annual decline in its history," researchers said in a statement. 

The nation's unemployment has hit 28% in April, nearly double than what it was after the 2008 financial crisis.

The think-tank also predicts that government measures to combat the crisis would bring the public deficit for 2020 to over €27 billion ($30 billion), or some 9% of GDP. 

The ESRI warned in its paper that "hard choices will have to be made" when financing such large deficits.

00:18 Brazil reported 20,599 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing its total to 411,821. The South American country has the second biggest caseload in the world, after the US. With 1,086 people dying in the past 24 hours, Brazil's death toll has reached 25,598.

The country's right-wing leader, Jair Bolsonaro, has repeatedly dismissed fears of the virus and pressured governors to lift lockdown measures. He also joined several public protests against restrictions imposed to control the spread.

Dr. Miguel Nicolelis, a well-known Brazil researcher, described the pandemic as "the worst war Brazil has ever faced."

"We never lost 25,000 people in a span of three months," he told the AFP news agency. He said the virus "came like an invading army, and it's invading the whole of the country."

00:00 After the US reported over 100,000 coronavirus deaths, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden said the milestone "could have been avoided" and expressed his condolences to those who lost friends and relatives.

Biden, who is set to run as the Democratic candidate against Donald Trump in November, cited a recent Columbia University study that said 36,000 lives could have been saved if the government had imposed social distancing and lockdown measures just a week earlier than March 13.

00:00 You can catch up on our rolling updates from May 27 here.

dj/msh (Reuters, AP, dpa, AFP)

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

