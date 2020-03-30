Coronavirus latest: US death toll crosses 3,000

Over 780,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 37,000 deaths

The US death toll crossed 3,000 and the country has over 163,000 confirmed cases

Spain has banned funeral ceremonies amid the health crisis

Human testing on a coronavirus vaccine will begin in September

01:20 The World Bank says economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region will take a hit this year on account of the massive public health crisis unleashed by the novel coronavirus. Under a worse-case scenario, the region could suffer its sharpest downturn since a devastating financial crisis more than two decades ago, the bank said.

The bank's report projects that growth in the region would slow to 2.1% this year from 5.8% in 2019 under a "baseline" forecast in which economic recovery takes hold this summer.

But under a worse case, in which the adverse effects of the virus spillover into next year, the region's economy would contract 0.5%, the bank estimates.

In the World Bank's base case, China, the world's second-largest economy, would see growth slow from 6.1% last year to 2.3% this year. In the worse-case scenario, growth in China would come to a near halt with a tiny 0.1% gain.

00:42 The US military announced the first death of a service member due to the coronavirus. The disease claimed the life of a New Jersey Army National Guardsman who was hospitalized on March 21.

"Today is a sad day for the Department of Defense as we have lost our first American service member — active, reserve or Guard — to coronavirus," Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement, without providing more information on the victim.

"This is a stinging loss for our military community, and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community."

Hours before announcing the guardsman's death, the Pentagon said that 568 troops have so far tested positive for the virus, more than double the number declared on Thursday.

Over 450 Defense Department's civilian employees, contractors and dependents have also tested positive.

00:15 Spain banned funeral ceremonies amid the coronavirus crisis, including vigils attended by friends and family in private homes, regardless of the cause of death. Under the orders announced on Monday, up to three people are allowed to attend a burial or a cremation. The attendees would also be required to maintain a safe distance.

Amid a nationwide lockdown, the government said that "religious celebrations and civilian funeral ceremonies are postponed until the end of the alert" which is currently set for April 11.

Spain has seen 7,340 coronavirus deaths, more than any other country except Italy, where the death toll stands at 11,591. Italian authorities have already implemented similar measures.

00:05 In Germany, consumer groups warn of online scammers taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis.

The fraudsters "want to take advantage of people's worries and fears to enrich themselves," said the head of the Federation of German Consumer Organizations, Klaus Müller.

Some people provide unreliable medical information, while others advertise non-existing online businesses to sell face masks and disinfectants, Müller told Germany's Funke Medien Gruppe.

"The goods are allegedly in stock, but the payment is only possible in advance," the activist said. "The goods are never delivered. The operator and the shops are not reachable and the buyers do not get their money back."

Müller also warns against people trying to make money through price gouging, ramping up the prices of the highly sought-after products.

This includes online traders who "offer a set of toilet paper rolls for €20 ($22) or one liter of disinfectant fluid for €199."

The coronavirus pandemic has set off a wave of panic-buying in Germany, leading to intermittent shortages of toilet paper and disinfectants.

