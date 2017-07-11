Coronavirus latest: US cases top 2.5 million as states halt lockdowns

US infections rise past 2.5 million

Worldwide cases approach 10 million, with close to half-a-million fatalities

Brazil records 1.3 million infections, with more than 57,000 deaths

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

03:07 The UK government is considering imposing a lockdown on the city of Leicester after a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been examining the legislation required to shut down the city of around 350,000 people, after it confirmed over 650 cases in the two weeks leading up to June 16, the newspaper said, quoting senior government sources.

Hancock sent a mobile testing unit to the city last week to help manage the outbreak and is considering "all options" on how to respond to the latest surge of infections.

02:55 Germany's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen by 256 to 193,499, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. There were three recorded deaths, bringing the total to 8,957.

Yesterday, Germany logged 687 new cases and six deaths.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday warned people against ignoring the dangers posed by the coronavirus, saying that the pandemic is not over — and the situation in the country remains serious.

01:35 China has confirmed 17 new cases of coronavirus, out of which 14 were reported in Beijing. Officials in the capital city have temporarily closed the wholesale food market, which is believed to be the source of the latest outbreak.

Schools in the Chinese capital have been closed and some neighborhoods have been put under lockdown. As many people are traveling during the four-day holiday weekend, anyone leaving Beijing must have tested negatively for the virus within the past week. The city has also increased its testing capacity to up to 300,000 a day.

After the latest figures, China's total infections stand at 83,500. The death toll in the country has remained unchanged at 4,634 since mid-May.

01:05 Mexico reported 4,410 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total infections to 212,802. The country's Health Ministry also reported 602 additional deaths. So far, 26,381 people in Mexico have died due to the coronavirus. The government has said the actual numbers may be significantly higher than the confirmed cases figure.

00:00 The US has confirmed more than 2.5 million cases of the coronavirus, far more than any other country. It has also recorded 125,435 deaths, about one-fourth of the worldwide tally, which stands at over 495,000.

Southern and western states saw the most notable surge in cases, as many have begun to ease lockdown measures. Texas and Florida have reimposed some restrictions, while Washington Governor Jay Inslee is putting the state's reopening plan on hold.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

