Coronavirus latest: Up to 1.8 million cases in Germany, researchers find

German researchers estimate that only one in 10 coronavirus cases have actually been diagnosed

The number of confirmed infections across the world now exceeds 3.5 million while the death toll from the virus nears 250,000

Tensions between the US and China have gone up a notch after a leaked intelligence document claimed Beijing "intentionally concealed the severity" of the outbreak

Germany continues to ease its restrictions with the reopening of some schools and businesses

EU-led donor conference is raises billions towards vaccine efforts

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

14:27 European leaders pledged billions of euros in a digital fundraiser for coronavirus and were well on their way to reaching the goal of raising €7.5 billion ($8.2 billion). European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen said the fundraiser aims to pool resources from governments and philanthropists around the world to develop a vaccine and treatments, with the ultimate goal of making them universally available at affordable prices.

The EC, which hosted the event, kicked it off by promising €1 billion. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel both pledged €500 million and €525 million respectively, on their countries' behalf.

Some 40 countries, along with UN and philanthropic bodies, which included the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and research institutes attended the virtual fundraising event.

But the US was notably absent, sending no official representative to the meeting.

The fundraiser continues.

Read more: EU leaders pledge billions for coronavirus vaccine virtual fundraising conference

14:03 Poland is unlikely to hold its presidential elections this weekend, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin told Radio Zet. Previously, the government decided to hold an all-postal ballot on the 10th of May in order to minimize the risk of a coronavirus infection. However, the law allowing this procedure still has to pass through the Senate, the upper house of the parliament, which is controlled by the opposition. The rivals of the ruling Law and Justice party want the vote to be postponed until after the pandemic.

"May 10 is a difficult date to meet," Deputy PM Sasin said on Monday. "If the law takes effect May 7, it will not be possible to get the voting procedure ready."

Sasin said the government was considering moving the election by one or two weeks.

The incumbent Andrzej Duda is leading the polls ahead of the vote, but his main challenger Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska has called on the voters to boycott the procedure. Opposition leader Donald Tusk, who previously served as the Polish prime miniister and the president of the EU Council, has also urged boycott.

13:34 Italy's mortality went up by nearly 40% this year, compared to recent years, national statistics agency Istat said. The numbers reveal the toll that the coronavirus epidemic has had in Europe's hardest-hit nation.

More than 90,000 people died from February 20 to Mar 31, a 38.7% increase from the average of approximately 65,000 during the same period, from 2015 to 2019.

The coronoavirus was found to have caused an excess mortality of 25,000, even as only 13,710 deaths were officially linked to COVID-19. The remaining fatalities could either be undiagnosed coronavirus cases or instances where people with other conditions were not treated properly due to the health system being overwhelmed by the epidemic, Istat noted.

More than 90% of the excess mortality was found in municipalities with high coronavirus infection rates, in the north of the country.

13:29 Stores started reopening in Greece on Monday, with customers allowed into hair salons, opticians, florists, and book stores under strict distancing rules. Churches also reopened their doors but only for solitary prayer.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis praised Greeks for showing "discipline and a very high sense of responsability and solidarity" but also urged them to be "doubly careful" going forward.

Police inspected buses and metro stations to ensure passengers wore face masks and also entered businesses to check if customers were keeping at a distance from one another. More retail stores are to follow suit next Monday.

Other countries, including Germany and Italy, also eased their lockdown today.

12:54 China's state television slammed the "insane and evasive" statement by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, who on Sunday said there was "enormous evidence"that the new coronavirus had originated in a Chinese lab.

The US diplomat did not present any basis for the claim during the interview with ABC news on Sunday. He also appeared to contradict himself, claiming at one point that "the best experts so far seem to think it was manmade" and then agreeing with a US report which noted that the scientific consensus was that the virus was not manmade.

He also said that Beijing's alleged attempt to play down the pandemic during its early stage was "a classic Communist disinformation effort."

Last Thursday, US President Donald Trump also indicated he saw evidence of the virus stemming from a lab in Wuhan. On the same day, US intelligence community issued a statement that endorsed the "wide scientific consensus" that the virus was natural. However, the Office of Director of National Intelligence also said they continue to "rigorously examine" new information about the issue.

The theory of the virus' lab origins was repeatedly rejected by the experts from the World Health Organization.

12:39 The number of COVID-19 related deaths throughout the African continent has surpassed 1,800 with more than 44,000 cases of the disease registered in 53 countries. Only Lesotho and the partially recognized de facto sovereign state of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in the western Maghreb have not yet reported any cases of COVID-19.

According to the African Union's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of deaths rose from 1,754 to 1,801 in the past 24 hours while infections increased from 42,713 to 44,483. The total number of recovered patients climbed from 14,152 to 14,921.

North Africa remains the region most affected by the disease, with 1,112 deaths and 16,926 registered cases. In West Africa, there are currently 288 recorded deaths and 11,871 infections. Southern Africa accounts for 145 deaths and 7,241 cases of COVID-19.

South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Nigeria contain about half of the continent's coronavirus cases and more than two-thirds of all coronavirus-related deaths. Egypt reported 429 deaths and 6,465 infections, South Africa registered 131 deaths and 6,783 infections, Morocco recorded 174 deaths and 4,903 cases and Nigeria has 87 dead and 2,558 infections to date.

12:05 Germany's easing of lockdown measures went into effect on Monday, with churches and schools reopening alongside hair salons, museums, and zoos. Take a socially-distanced stroll with us through some of the main changes in pictures:

Germany rolls back coronavirus restrictions Don't sit too close Worshipers in Germany can now once again congregate instead of just following services remotely. However, strict restrictions remain in force - only 122 people were allowed to attend this service in the historic Cologne cathedral, which comfortably seats 800 people. The congregation is also not allowed to sing — this is relegated to a small, remote choir.

Germany rolls back coronavirus restrictions Back to school — for some Only students who are set to finish their primary or secondary school this year are set to resume classes on Monday. Other pupils are expected to follow. Kindergartens remain closed.

Germany rolls back coronavirus restrictions All lockdown and no play... German states are also set to gradually reopen their playgrounds this week, which had been closed and taped off in order to stem the infection. This forgotten toy at a playground in the country's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, might be reunited with its owner as early as Thursday, May 7th.

Germany rolls back coronavirus restrictions Bear necessities? Zoos are also set to reopen across Germany, although authorities in Berlin and three other German states opened the sites even before Monday. Museums, galleries, memorial centers and botanical gardens are also expected to reopen.

Germany rolls back coronavirus restrictions Goodbye to quarantine hairstyle Hair salons are back in business, but both the hairdressers and their customers are required to minimize the risk of infection. Most Germans had spent over a month and a half in lockdown and had to find alternative ways of maintaining their hairstyle — some with less-than-stellar results. This may or may not include the author of this picture gallery.

Germany rolls back coronavirus restrictions Bundesliga may return, but the fans won't Football stadiums are to stay closed for visitors with the federal government warning that no big public events would be held until the end of August. But Bundesliga teams hope to soon start playing without live audiences — and their fans can pass the time by playing among themselves.

Germany rolls back coronavirus restrictions Home visits and larger groups in some states Across most of Germany, people are still not allowed to meet in groups larger than two if they are not part of a single household. The eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, however, has decided to let up to five people meet away from home. Meanwhile, the state of Saarland is again allowing people to visit each other in their homes. Both are among the least seriously hit states in the country.



11:55 Scientists from the German University of Bonn who conducted a study in a known early cluster of the outbreak in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) estimate that only one in 10 coronavirus cases have actually been diagnosed.

The scientists analyzed the small municipality of Gangelt's infection fatality rate (IFR), then started far more detailed surveys and testing of the local sample than has been possible nationwide to date — seeking to find how many cases in the area were either symptomless or so mild that they went unreported.

The results of the study showed that the number of coronavirus infections was in fact five times higher than registered in Gangelt and that 15% of the community had been infected following carnival season. The study found that 22% of all the reported infected coronavirus patients in Gangelt showed no symptoms.

Based on their findings, the virologists estimate that as many as 1.8 million might have contracted the virus nationwide to date, a figure around 10 times higher than the known number.

11:06 The German government should attach climate-friendly conditions to the coronavirus aid provided to companies, said the head of Germany's environmental agency.

"If we only concern ourselves with here and now and forget the much bigger climate crisis, it will come back to haunt us," Dirk Messner told newspaper die Welt.

Messner also dismissed the idea of offering car buyers state-provided bonuses, which some have suggested as a means of boosting Germany's car industry. Instead, Germany should invest money into infrastructure for electric cars, he said.

"If we apply funds properly, it would be the greatest stimulus program since the beginning of the industrial revolution - not only in Germany but in [all of] Europe," he said.

He warned against allowing the aid to "cement" the existing power structures and urged using the economic response to protect the climate and make more efficient use of resources.

"If we postpone it now, the climate change will be unsolvable," Messner said.

09:30 Hong Kong's economy contracted by 8.9% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year — the worst contraction since modern records began in 1974, official figures showed Monday.

While the city was already suffering prior the pandemic following months of protests and the knock-on effect of the US-China trade dispute, fallout from the coronavirus has pushed the Chinese special-administrative region into its deepest recession since 2009.

08:45 Manufacturing activity in the eurozone collapsed in April as government-imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus forced factories to shut down and consumers to stay indoors, a new survey showed on Monday.

IHS Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the eurozone declined to 33.4 from March's 44.5 — its lowest since the survey began in mid-1997.

The steep decline came despite unprecedented amounts of fiscal stimulus from governments to safeguard economies devastated by the pandemic as well as the European Central Bank's boosting of its quantitative easing program.

07:40 Italians were once again allowed to take walks and visit their relatives on Monday following an eight-week lockdown. Restaurants can now offer takeout and more stores have been opened.



"We are feeling a mix of joy and fear," Rome resident Stefano Milano told the AFP news agency, adding he was looking forward to visiting his parents and in-laws.



"But we are also worried because they are old and my father-in-law has cancer, putting him into the high-risk group," he added.



The easing of measures varies between Italian regions, with restaurants and bars in Veneto and Calabria opening up their terraces even before Monday.



The country of roughly 60 million people has recorded nearly 29,000 coronavirus deaths, making it the worst hit in Europe.

07:05 The EU has approved €7 billion ($7.7 billion) of urgent aid from France to its flagship airline Air France.

The measure includes a state guarantee on loans on a shareholder loan to provide "urgent liquidity" to the company, said EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager.

"Member States can design measures in line with their policy objectives & EU rules: [France] has asked for certain green commitments," she wrote on Twitter.

The pandemic and the resultant limitations on international movement have put considerable strain on a series of commercial airlines.

06:42 After recovering from COVID-19, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said suffering from the coronavirus was "bloody awful."

Wallace said he lost the senses of taste and smell while self-isolating for eight days in his London apartment around one month ago.

"It wasn't severe but it mentally taps your will because it comes and goes, it ebbs and flows," he told broadcaster Sky News.

06:31 Vietnamese pupils returned to class on Monday after a three-month break prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday also marks the 18th straight day without any new domestically transmitted infections or fatalities in the Asian country.

Students were required to have their temperatures checked before entering classrooms.

"I'm very happy and excited because it's boring being at home," 11-year-old Pham Anh Kiet told the AFP news agency. "I feel safe when I wear a mask and have my temperature checked, I am not afraid of being infected."

The country with a population of over 95 million has recorded only 271 coronavirus cases and zero deaths, partly due to the government's extensive quarantine measures and thorough contact-tracing efforts

.

As in Germany, schoolchildren are returning to Vietnamese classes on Monday

06:19 In Japan, the government will seek to prolong the state of emergency until the end of May, said Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishmura in parliament on Monday. The previous emergency order was due to expire this Wednesday.



Earlier on Monday, Nishmura urged a group of infectious disease experts to come up with "examples of a new way of life" amid the pandemic. He also warned that it would take "a long time to deal with this infectious disease."



Under Japanese law, governors can call on people to stay at home and businesses to stay shut during the state of emergency, but there are no punishments for those who refuse to comply.

05:00 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro again criticized the country's lockdown measures on Sunday, as the known number of cases in Latin America's worst-hit country passed 100,000.

"The destruction of jobs by some governors is irresponsible and unacceptable. We will pay a high price in the future," Bolsonaro said at a rally in the capital Brasilia. The president has repeatedly clashed with regional governors, in charge of deciding how to respond to the virus, on their handling of the outbreak.

The president also attacked Congress and the courts in the wake of the resignation last week of his justice minister, Sergio Moro, and the Supreme Court's decision to block Bolsonaro's chosen successor last week.

"We have the armed forces on the side of the people, for law, order, democracy and freedom," he said. "Enough with the interference."

Despite his praise for the armed forces, the former general Bolsonaro stopped short of the call made by some demonstrators for the closing of the Supreme Court and Congress and increased powers for Brazil's military.

Bolsonaro has also lost two prominent Cabinet members in recent weeks, in part over his handling of the pandemic

04:30 The number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 679 to 163,175, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. Sunday's figure was 114 lower than the previous day, as the number of new cases in Germany continues to decline. The reported death toll rose by 43, bringing the total to 6,692.

03:57 New Zealand and Australia are looking into the possibility of a "travel bubble" allowing movement between the two countries, according to New Zealand's foreign ministry.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will participate in a meeting of Australia's COVID-19 cabinet on Tuesday, the Australian government confirmed, increasing speculation that two-way travel could be imminent.

"The idea of a bubble with Australia was floated two weeks ago, and this is an example of the sort of action that could happen within it, while always ensuring the protection of public health," New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement. "Officials in both countries are considering all aspects of the trans-Tasman concept, and planning how this could happen more broadly," Peters added.

03:51 Taiwan's Foreign Ministry has stated that the government has "not yet" received an invitation to participate in this month's World Health Organization (WHO) convention of global members.

However, the Taiwanese government will endeavor to take part in the assembly right up "until the last moment," ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said in a statement.

Taiwan's inability to gain membership at the WHO is mainly down to China not recognizing it as a separate state, merely as one of its own provinces. This has angered Taipei, though, which says its omission has created a glaring gap in the battle against COVID-19, thus weakening global efforts.

Read more: Coronavirus: Does Taiwan's exclusion from the WHO endanger public health?

Watch video 03:08 Share Taiwan's coronavirus response Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3aYwg Taiwan's effective coronavirus response

03:32 The European Commission is to host a video pledging conference among leaders on Monday in the hopes of raising billions of euros towards developing a vaccine, as well as other treatments against COVID-19.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will host the meeting from Brussels and it is set to commence at 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT). It is expected that at least €7.5 billion ($8.3 billion) will be pledged in the process. The funds will predominantly be distributed to established international health organizations and research networks.

Attendees will include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

US President Trump has already expressed his confidence at finding a vaccine before the year is out but German Health Minister Jens Spahn was less optimistic, saying it "could take years" before one is developed.

03:00 Many business sectors have reopened in parts of Malaysia as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government hopes to kick-start the country's ailing economy. However, the decision has split public opinion as some fear that by easing the restrictions, the risk of a second wave of infections is significantly increased.

Nine of the Malaysia's 13 states, including the richest state Selangor, either refused to reopen or restricted the list of businesses that can function. Large gatherings and interstate travel remain banned.

The rate of infections has fallen sharply in recent weeks but a slight rise of 227 cases was reported over the weekend, sparking fears of a renewed wave in the country. Malaysia has so far registered 6,298 cases, with its death toll currently standing at 105.

02:40 US Vice President Mike Pence has admitted he made a mistake by not wearing a face mask when visiting patients at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota last week.

Pence came in for some heavy criticism for not wearing the mask as many said it undermined efforts to slow the spread of the virus that has resulted in the deaths of more than 67,000 Americans.

During an appearance at a town hall event with President Donald Trump on US broadcaster Fox News, Pence said: "I didn't think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic."

The vice president added that as well as for health reasons, wearing the mask carried an important symbolic weight as well. "It's really a statement about the American people, the way they have been willing to step forward, practice social distancing and wear masks in settings where they can't do that," he said.

Meanwhile, Trump fielded questions from citizens in a virtual town hall from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, and was keen to stress the importance of restarting the nation's economy, saying "we have to reopen our country. We have to get it back open safely but as quickly as possible,'' Trump said.

01:48 New Zealand has not registered any new cases in its daily update for the first time since March 16, the health ministry announced at a news conference.

There were no additional fatalities from the virus, so the death toll remains at 20, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand currently stands at 1,137.

Watch video 01:30 Share Restrictions relaxed down under Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bV9k Australia and New Zealand relax coronavirus restrictions

01:46 China reported three new cases for May 3, up from two the day before, data from the national health authority showed. All of the new infections were imported, according to the National Health Commission.

The commission also said 13 new asymptomatic cases for May 3 had occurred, an increase of one from the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases in China now stands at 82,880, while no new fatalities from the disease were reported, meaning the death toll remains at 4,633.

01:44 Global cases have now surpassed 3.5 million, with almost a third of those coming in the United States, the hardest-hit country in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins Institute.

From scrambling for vaccines to notions of "immunity passports," the world continues to struggle in its fight to come to terms with the virus that has caused the deaths of almost a quarter of a million people.

Just over four months since reports first emerged of a SARS-like virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has since spread across Asia, ripping through Europe and causing devastation in the US. More than 200 countries have reported infections.

Read more: What is life like in post-lockdown Wuhan?

Lockdowns have been implemented like dominoes across the globe, with varying degrees of stringency and success, though some of these are now being gradually relaxed.

Senior politicians, actors and sports stars have all been struck down with COVID-19 while sporting events have been canceled and global travel has ground to a halt in an effort to prevent the virus spreading.

Watch video 04:41 Share Pandemic threatens journalists Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bhzZ A free press in China could have saved lives – DW Director General Peter Limbourg

00:44 Mexico's health ministry has reported 1,383 new cases and 93 more deaths. The country now has 23,471 infections while its death toll stands at 2,154.

Of Mexico's 32 federal entities, only two have registered fewer than 100 infections, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said at a news conference.

00:19 President Donald Trump said he is "very confident" that the US will have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.

Trump also said he would urge the reopening of schools and universities in September, saying "I want them to go back."

Read more: US chief diplomat Pompeo backs coronavirus Wuhan lab claims

00:05 Germany's schools will begin reopening later today in a further lifting of measures in the country. Barber shops and other salons are also set to open their doors after being closed for almost two months as part of the lockdown measures imposed by the government.

The relaxation comes as Germany reported on Sunday its lowest number of new coronavirus infections and deaths since March 31.

There were 890 additional infections, taking the total to 164,967, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Fatalities rose by 76 to 6,812 and the death rate remained at 4.1% of those infected.

Read more: Coronavirus: German international schools on the brink

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here: Coronavirus latest: Russia reports record 10,000 new cases

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

jsi/shs (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa, KNA)