Coronavirus latest: UN says Latin America and Caribbean are a 'hot spot'

Latin America and the Caribbean are going through massive health, social and economic shocks, UN warns

Coronavirus cases in the US reach 3 million amid world record daily increase

More than 12 million COVID-19 cases and over 552,000 deaths worldwide

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:25 South Africa has announced its highest daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases with 13,674 new infections.

The country - Africa's most developed nation - is now a hot spot in the global pandemic with 238,339 total confirmed cases.

Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, has more than a third of the total cases.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said South Africa could run out of available hospital beds within the month.

00:10 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Latin America and the Caribbean have become a ''hot spot'' for the COVID-19 pandemic, as several countries now have one of the highest per capita infection rates and number of cases in the world.

''Urban transmission of COVID-19 is of special concern to Latin America and the Caribbean as the world's most urbanized developing region,'' a new UN report said.

Some 80% of the region's population lives in cities, Guterres noted, pointing to slums especially in the largest ones as potential breeding grounds.

''COVID-19 represents a massive health, social and economic shock with an immense human toll for the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean,'' the report said. ''It is expected to result in the deepest recession in living memory.''

During a video and a briefing for the recently released report, Guterres said that a 9.1% contraction in GDP is expected this year in the region, which would be the ''largest in a century.''

The UN chief said Latin America and the Caribbean already face ''gaping inequalities,'' high levels of informal labor and fragmented health services.

Unemployment in the region is expected to rise to 13.5% from 8.1% last year, affecting more than 44 million people, compared to over 18 million in 2019, the report warned.

The poverty rate is also expected to rise to 37.2% from 30.2%, affecting some 230 million people compared to 185 million last year.

''Women, who make up the majority of the workforce in economic sectors being most affected, now must also bear the brunt of additional care-giving,'' Guterres said. ''Older persons and persons with disabilities are at much higher risk of death from the virus.''

He added that Indigenous peoples, those of African descent, migrants and refugees ''are also suffering disproportionately.''

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

jg/rc (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)