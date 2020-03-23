Coronavirus latest: UK joins Germany in lockdown

Boris Johnson has announced strict social distancing measures in the UK

Donald Trump says he will not let the coronavirus pandemic "turn into a long-lasting financial problem," and will decide on reopening the US economy after a 15-day shutdown expires next week

Italian cases have slowed, with 602 new deaths and 4,789 new cases

The global death toll from the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is more than 16,000, around 365,000 people are infected

Germany has more than 29,000 cases of COVID-19, with more than 120 deaths so far.

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

08:15 Thailand's prime minister announced that a one-month state of emergency would come into effect on Thursday. Powers available to the government under the law on emergency situations include the ability to impose curfews, ban travel, close buildings without a warrant and censor media. The move also allows for the deployment of military forces for enforcement.

Thailand was the first country outside of China to record a case of coronavirus. The Southeast Asian nation currently has 827 reported cases and four deaths.

07:45 EU countries have started cooperating to assist the member states hardest hit by the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Following an initial phase of the many countries isolating themselves from one another, Germany flew over seven tons of medical supplies to Italy, including 300 ventilators to Lombardy, according to broadcaster Südwestrundfunk.

Meanwhile, hospitals in Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg have all taken in coronavirus patients from neighboring countries. Additionally, many EU nations have drafted joint orders for personal protective equipment and medical devices, in order to buy larger quantities at cheaper prices and evenly distribute the equipment.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated door handles Current research says the coronavirus family of viruses can survive on some surfaces, like door handles, for an average of four to five days. Like all droplet infections, SARS-CoV-2 can spread via hands and frequently touched surfaces. Although it hasn't previously been seen in humans and therefore hasn't been studied in detail, experts believe it spreads similarly to other known coronaviruses.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Not so delicious A certain degree of caution is called for when eating lunch at your work cafeteria or in a cafe — that is, if they haven't been closed yet. Technically, coronaviruses can contaminate cutlery or crockery if they're coughed on by an infected person. But the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) states that "no infections with SARS-CoV-2 via this transmission route are known to date."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Virus-carrying teddy bears? Should parents fear a possible infection from imported toys? It's unlikely, say the BfR. As of yet, there are no cases of an infection via imported toys or other goods. Initial laboratory tests show that the pathogens can remain infectious for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel - especially in high humidity and cold settings.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Packages, letters and shipped goods A recent study from the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in the US found the novel coronavirus can survive up to 72 hours on stainless steel and up to 24 hours on cardboard surfaces — in an ideal laboratory setting. But because the survival of the virus is dependent on many factors like temperature and humidity, the BfR says getting infected from handling the post is "rather unlikely."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Can my dog infect me, or can I infect my dog? Experts consider the risk of pets being infected with the coronavirus to be very low. But they can't yet rule it out. The animals themselves show no symptoms, so they don't become ill. However, if they are infected, it is possible they could transmit coronaviruses via the air or via excretions (their poop).

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Fruit and vegetables: suddenly dangerous? "Unlikely." According to the BfR, transmitting SARS-CoV-2 via contaminated food is not likely to happen and, so far, there are no proven cases of infection this way. As the viruses are heat-sensitive, heating food during cooking can further reduce the risk of infection. Of course, you should thoroughly wash your hands before cooking and eating — and this goes for anytime, regardless of corona!

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated frozen food Although the SARS and MERS coronaviruses known to date don't like heat, they are quite immune to the cold. Research shows they can remain infectious at minus 20 degrees Celsius for up to two years. But the BfR gives frozen food the all-clear. So far, there's no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection via the consumption of any food, including frozen food.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? But leave those wild animals alone! The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted many extraordinary measures and China's ban of the consumption of wild animals is no exception. There is compelling research to suggest the novel coronavirus originated in bats before being passed to humans via another intermediate animal. But it's not the animals we need to blame — experts say humans are exposed to these viruses via our interaction with animals. Author: Julia Vergin (cs)



06:30 The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia will be the first to publish a catalogue of fines for violators of the new nationwide restrictions on movement implemented on Sunday. According to Bild newspaper, a fine of €800 ($865) will be levied against people making unauthorized visits to nursing homes and hospitals, while people gathering in groups of more than two will be hit with €200 fines, and picnics and barbecues will incur €250.

Additionally, according to the report, those operating a bar, club or gym will be fined €5,000. State Interior Minister Herbert Reul told Bild that the fines should make it clear that violations of the measures were not "trivial offenses."

"The punishments hurt, they have to," he said. The measures make it possible to punish those who "knowingly jeopardize the health of their fellow citizens."

05:35 China's Hubei province announced on Tuesday that it would lift travel restrictions and again allow movement into and out of the province on March 25, with the exception of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Travel restrictions will be lifted in Wuhan on April 8, after more than two months of a complete lockdown.

04:57 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it has been approached by a dozen countries in the Middle East and Asia who are seeking financial support to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

"This challenge will be especially daunting for the region's fragile and conflict-torn states — such as Iraq, Sudan, and Yemen," Jihad Azour, the director of the fund's Middle East and Central Asia department, wrote in an IMF blog post.

Azour said the pandemic is causing economic turmoil that could drastically hamper growth in the region. He went on to write that the IMF's executive board would consider countries' requests for emergency assistance in the coming days, with Kyrgyzstan expected to receive the first payment of the outbreak.

03:22 Here is the latest from around the Americas:

United States: Monday saw several US governers ordering people in their states to stay at home. Washington, which has seen a quarter of the COVID-19 deaths in the country, became the latest to issue such a decree.

New York is now the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the US, with 157 deaths, more than any other state.

In total, 42,000 people are reported to be infected with COVID-19 in the US and at least 559 people have died.

Puerto Rico: All inbound commercial flights have been ordered to land at the main international airport. It is the only airport on the island with temperature scanners. There have been 31 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in Puerto Rico.

Brazil: President Jair Bolsanaro was forced to roll back a decree that let companies suspend salaries to workers during the coronavirus outbreak. His decision came after mounting criticism from lawmakers and the public over his respose to the outbreak.

Brazil has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in Latin America at 1,891. Thirty-four deaths have been reported in the country, mostly in Sao Paulo.

Cuba: The country is sealing its borders Tuesday. All remaining foreign tourists will be quarantined until they can arrange for their travel. As of Monday, there were 32,574 tourists reported to be in Cuba.

Prime Minisiter Manuel Marrero said that Cuban citizens, too, would not be allowed to leave the country. Citizens arriving in Cuba will be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.

Cuba has reported 40 cases of COVID-19. One person has died.

03:04 Here is the latest from around Asia:

Thailand: Four people have died of the coronavirus in Thailand, according to a health official cited by Reuters. The country has confirmed 827 cases of infection so far. The Cabinet is expected to discuss additional measures to help people affected by the pandemic later on Tuesday.

South Korea: 76 coronavirus cases were reported in South Korea on Tuesday, continuing a downward trend in new infections. The total number of cases now stands at 9,037, with 120 deaths, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Authorities have tightened border checks to prevent the virus from re-entering with people arriving from overseas.

Myanmar: The country has reported its first two confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The Health Ministry said the patients, aged 36 and 26, are both citizens of Myanmar who recently returned from the US and Britain.

Before the announcement, Myanmar had been the most populous country in the world not to have any coronavirus cases. Last week the government banned mass gatherings and closed land borders, but bars and restaurants remain open.

India: In an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, India has taken the unprecedented step of shutting down its massive train network — a service normally used by more than 20 million passengers each day. It has already closed sea and river ports, and plans to ground all domestic passenger flights from Wednesday following earlier steps to ban international arrivals. India has reported 415 coronavirus infections and seven deaths. Districts that have cases have been placed under lockdown, with all but essential services closed. There are fears that the country's public health infrastructure could buckle if cases were to surge in the way they have elsewhere.

Nepal: India's neighbor Nepal began a week-long lockdown on Tuesday. The measure restricts "outdoor movement of individuals except for buying medicine and emergency activities," according to a government spokesman quoted by AFP.

Philippines: Health authorities in the Philippines have reported 39 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 501, Reuters reports. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters 33 patients had died so far from the virus, while 19 had recovered.

Macau: Residents of Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan who have traveled overseas in the past two weeks will be banned from entering the territory from Wednesday, Reuters reports.

Macau's leader, Ho Iat Seng, said Tuesday that those who had not been abroad would still be placed under quarantine for 14 days. Macau, a gambling hub popular with Chinese tourists, already closed its borders to all foreign visitors last week. It has so far confirmed 25 coronavirus cases.

01:21 China's National Health Commission says it has recorded 78 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, as well as seven fatalities.

Seventy-four of those infections were "imported," and involved people recently arriving from abroad, according to the commission. Only one case was recorded in the central city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus was first detected in December.

Transmission inside China has dropped dramatically in recent weeks, while the number of cases among people coming from other countries has risen to 427.

Around 90% of the 81,496 infected patients in China have recovered from the virus. More than 3,200 people have died

00:54 The US is calling for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We encourage the International Olympic Committee to take all needed steps to ensure the Games can be conducted under safe and fair conditions for all competitors," the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in statement. The plea came after a survey of American athletes showed overwhelming support for a postponement.

The event is scheduled to begin on July 24, but sporting bodies and athletes around the world have been pushing for it to be moved to next year instead.

The move echoes similar calls for postponement from Canada and Australia.

