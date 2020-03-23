Coronavirus latest: UK in lockdown as Trump says US economy will open 'soon'

Boris Johnson has announced strict social distancing measures in the UK

Donald Trump says he will not let the coronavirus pandemic "turn into a long-lasting financial problem," and will decide on reopening the US economy after a 15-day shutdown expires next week

Italian cases have slowed, with 602 new deaths and 4,789 new cases

The IMF expects a global recession that could be worse than the 2008-2009 global financial crisis

Germany could lose nearly €500 billion ($538 billion) through the effects of coronavirus and a partial lockdown

The global death toll from the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is more than 16,000, around 365,000 people are infected

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:21 China's National Health Commission says it has recorded 78 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, as well as seven fatalities.

Seventy-four of those infections were "imported," and involved people recently arriving from abroad, according to the commission. Only one case was recorded in the central city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus was first detected in December.

Transmission inside China has dropped dramatically in recent weeks, while the number of cases among people coming from other countries has risen to 427.

Around 90% of the 81,496 infected patients in China have recovered from the virus. More than 3,200 people have died

00:54 The US is calling for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We encourage the International Olympic Committee to take all needed steps to ensure the Games can be conducted under safe and fair conditions for all competitors," the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in statement. The plea came after a survey of American athletes showed overwhelming support for a postponement.

The event is scheduled to begin on July 24, but sporting bodies and athletes around the world have been pushing for it to be moved to next year instead.

The move echoes similar calls for postponement from Canada and Australia.

