 Coronavirus latest: UK in lockdown as Trump says US economy will open ′soon′ | News | DW | 24.03.2020

News

Coronavirus latest: UK in lockdown as Trump says US economy will open 'soon'

Boris Johnson has announced strict social distancing measures in the UK. Donald Trump says the US economy will open again "soon." Follow DW for the latest.

An empty Westminster bridge in London (picture-alliance/R. Pinney)

Boris Johnson has announced strict social distancing measures in the UK

  • Donald Trump says he will not let the coronavirus pandemic "turn into a long-lasting financial problem," and will decide on reopening the US economy after a 15-day shutdown expires next week
  • Italian cases have slowed, with 602 new deaths and 4,789 new cases
  • The IMF expects a global recession that could be worse than the 2008-2009 global financial crisis
  • Germany could lose nearly €500 billion ($538 billion) through the effects of coronavirus and a partial lockdown
  • The global death toll from the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is more than 16,000, around 365,000 people are infected

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus developments here: Coronavirus latest: UK rolls out nationwide lockdown

Watch video 02:03

Corona pandemic is slowly taking a hold on Africa

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism.

