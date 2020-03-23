Coronavirus latest: UK in lockdown as Trump says US economy will open 'soon'

Boris Johnson has announced strict social distancing measures in the UK. Donald Trump says the US economy will open again "soon." Follow DW for the latest.
Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
00:54 The US is calling for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We encourage the International Olympic Committee to take all needed steps to ensure the Games can be conducted under safe and fair conditions for all competitors," the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in statement. The plea came after a survey of American athletes showed overwhelming support for a postponement.
The event is scheduled to begin on July 24, but sporting bodies and athletes around the world have been pushing for it to be moved to next year instead.
The move echoes similar calls for postponement from Canada and Australia.
