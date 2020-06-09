Coronavirus latest: UK deaths exceed 50,000

The official number of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Britain has passed 50,100. Moscow has ended its lockdown restrictions despite a steadily increasing case count. Follow DW for the latest.
00:03 The number of suspected and confirmed deaths from coronavirus in the United Kingdom has passed 50,000, according to official figures. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) assessed all deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned or suspected on the death certificate up to May 29.
Officially, the government only counts the deaths of those who had tested positive for COVID-19 — a figure which rose to 40,863 on Tuesday. However, the total count including suspected cases is 50,107.
In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.
Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.
lc/aw (AFP)
