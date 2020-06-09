Coronavirus latest: UK deaths exceed 50,000

UK death toll reaches 50,107, according to the Office of National Statistics

Moscow ends lockdown restrictions and travel curbs

German state of Thuringia to lift all social distancing restrictions on June 13, despite federal recommendations

Across the world there are more than 7 million confirmed cases and over 405,000 deaths

00:03 The number of suspected and confirmed deaths from coronavirus in the United Kingdom has passed 50,000, according to official figures. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) assessed all deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned or suspected on the death certificate up to May 29.

Officially, the government only counts the deaths of those who had tested positive for COVID-19 — a figure which rose to 40,863 on Tuesday. However, the total count including suspected cases is 50,107.

