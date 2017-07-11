Coronavirus latest: Trump wears face mask for the first time 

US President Donald Trump was photographed wearing a face mask, after months of refusing to wear one in public. The US now has 3.2 million active cases, with new records set in nine states. Follow DW for the latest.
All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
00:16 CanSino Biologics, a Chinese vaccine maker, is currently in talks with four countries — Russia, Brazil, Chile and Saudi Arabia — to launch a phase 3 trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine. Qiu Dongxu, executive director and co-founder of the company, said that the trial would start "pretty soon" and CanSino would recruit 40,000 people for the trial.
The company is currently constructing a new factory in China. CanSino expects to annually produce 100-200 million doses of the vaccine by early 2021, if it is approved.
CanSino's vaccine candidate, Ad5-nCov, was approved for testing on humans in March — becoming the first vaccine in China to achieve the feat. China has also approved two vaccine candidates by Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm for phase 3 trials.
00:05 US President Donald Trump made his first public appearance with a face mask on Saturday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the state of Maryland. The president wore a navy-blue mask emblazoned with a presidential seal at the military medical facility, where he was scheduled to meet combat veterans and healthcare workers.
"I think when you are in a hospital, especially in that particular setting when you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table, I think it's a great thing to wear a mask," Trump said during a press briefing before the visit to the hospital.
Trump had previously refused to wear a mask publicly or ask Americans to do so, citing the decision to wear a mask a "personal choice."
In May, Trump had been spotted wearing a mask during a visit to a factory operated by US carmaker Ford. However, he didn't wear the mask in the public portion of the plant, saying that he didn't "want to give the press the pleasure of seeing him" in a face mask.
In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.
Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.
