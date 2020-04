Coronavirus latest: Trump warns 'toughest week' ahead

- President Donald Trump has warned of a 'tough week' ahead as the US braces for an increase in coronavirus deaths

- Mainland China has seen an increase in cases, most of whom are people arriving from outside the country

- New York state records a record day for fatalities, at 630

- The UK death toll has risen by 708 in 24 hours, its highest daily rise so far

- Despite Germany's relatively low death rate, almost 4,000 citizens are in intensive care

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:52 The European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has transported 4 million protective face masks from China to Germany as part of its so-called air bridge mission, the company announced Sunday morning.

An A350 aircraft landed in Hamburg loaded with the masks, which will be distributed to hospitals in Germany, France, Spain and Britain.

01:16 China's National Health Commission reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, of which 25 were people who had recently arrived from outside the country.

To prevent new cases arriving from abroad, China has been clamping down on international travel, banning entry to most foreigners and limiting foreign airlines to one flight per week.

Read more: Coronavirus: In Germany, medical students step up to fight COVID-19

00:03 EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for more European solidarity through increased investment in the EU budget, saying "we need a Marshall Plan for Europe" to ensure economic stability during the coronavirus crisis.

In an editorial published by Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper, the EU chief wrote that "the many billions that need to be invested today, in order to avert a major catastrophe, will bind generations."

00:00 Catch up on Saturday's news here: New York sees worst 24 hours yet

President Trump said the US was heading into what could be the "toughest" weeks of its coronavirus epidemic.

"This will be the toughest week, and there will be a lot of death, unfortunately," Trump said, adding authorities were looking to focus on the hardest-hit regions.

In the three US "hot spots" of New York, Louisiana and Detroit, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said data analysis shows these areas hitting the "peak" of COVID-19 fatalities together in the next 6-7 days.

Watch video 02:12 Share Corona - New York in crisis Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3aSua New York: The worst is yet to come

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

wmr/dr (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.