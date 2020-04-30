Coronavirus latest: Trump suggests Chinese lab behind outbreak

- Donald Trump claims he has seen evidence linking COVD-19 to the Chinese state-backed Wuhan Institute of Virology, but declined to give any further information.

- The US intelligence community, meanwhile, says it has concluded the novel coronavirus was not manmade or genetically modified, but it was still examining where exactly the outbreak originated.

- In Germany, record numbers of people have taken up the country's short-time work wage subsidy scheme amid the coronavirus pandemic

- As Germany marks Labor Day on Friday, Social Democratic Party co-leader Norbert Walter-Borjans is calling for better pay and conditions for essential workers

00:06 The co-leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party, Norbert Walter-Borjans, has called for better pay for people who cared for the sick, drove buses or kept supermarkets running during the coronavirus pandemic, as the country marks Labor Day on Friday.

"They have earned not only our recognition, but also significantly improved pay, fair and binding tariffs and secure jobs," he said of essential workers in comments to the Funke media group of newspapers.

