Coronavirus latest: Trump says 'WHO tried to cover up for China'

US President Donald Trump lashed out at WHO and said top Democrats "should have been looking into China" instead of his impeachment during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak. Follow DW for the latest.
00:02: The Chilean town of Zapallar is using a drone to deliver essential items such as medications, masks and sanitizers to the population's most vulnerable. The four-propeller drone is used to transport items to remote areas of the city.
The drone is controlled by municipal workers and was previously used to support the city for work like fighting forest fires and finding lost people. The mayor of Zapallar said that the "pilot drone program" would help the elderly and the poor. He added that the move will help the people get their medications "without exposing a public worker or a member of the family of the person in quarantine".
Chile currently has over 10,000 cases, the third-highest in Latin America. Zapallar is yet to report a confirmed case of COVID-19.
00:00 US President Donald Trump said the UN's health agency, WHO, "tried to cover up for China" at the White House press briefing, without providing evidence to back the claim.
He also slammed top Democrat Nancy Pelosi, who spearheaded Trump's impeachment trial, saying she should have been looking into the early stages of COVID-19 instead.
"They could have been looking into China, they should have been looking into China," Trump said. "A lot of people are blaming the Democrats for wasting all that time because... it was during that perior of time it was fomenting," he added.
