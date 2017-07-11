Coronavirus latest: Trump says pandemic will 'get worse before it gets better'

After much reluctance , the US president has encouraged citizens to wear face masks

Brazil has reported another 41,008 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours

Mexico's death toll has passed the 40,000 mark

Over 14.8 million people worldwide have been infected with the coronavirus

01:55 Japan has approved the use of dexamethasone, a cheap and widely available steroid, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Reuters news agency reports. The decision came after a trial in the UK showed the drug reduced mortality rates among severe cases.

The country's Health Ministry included dexamethasone as an option for treatment, along with remdesivir, in a recent revision to its handbook.

Shares of Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical, a pharmaceutical company that produces the drug, gained as much as 6.5% in early trade.

Last month, a trial by researchers from Oxford University showed dexamethasone as the first drug to save the lives of patients suffering from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The trial was hailed as a "major breakthrough."

01:14 The coronavirus pandemic shows "no sign of slowing down" in the Americas, said Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization. She added that some Central American nations are seeing their highest weekly increase since the first case was confirmed in the region.

Three out of every 10 people or 325 million in the Americas were at "increased risk" of developing complications from COVID-19, Etienne said.

"The impact of co-morbidities on the spread of the virus should be a clarion call to every country in the Americas: Use data to tailor your response and make health your top priority," she said.

Etienne also pointed out that the Americas recorded 900,000 new cases and 22,000 deaths over the past week, most of them in the US, Brazil, and Mexico. Infection numbers were also surging in Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia.

01:03 Ireland's government has said it is planning to end a 14-day quarantine requirement for arrivals from 15 European countries.

With around 5 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people, Ireland has one of the lower rates of infection in the EU. It will now drop a previously required quarantine for people coming from countries with a similar or lower rate of infection.

The "green list" of countries that will not have to restrict their movements includes Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, Greenland, Gibraltar, Monaco, and San Marino.

Arrivals from other countries, including the US and the UK, will still have to quarantine for 14 days. The list will be reviewed every two weeks, based on advice from officials and public health experts.

00:48 Mexico's coronavirus-related fatalities have surpassed 40,000, after 915 new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. The country's Health Ministry also confirmed 6,859 new infections, taking the total number of cases to 356,255.

With 40,400 deaths, Mexico has the second-highest toll in Latin America after Brazil, and the fourth-highest in the world. The government has said the actual numbers may lot higher than the confirmed cases.

00:27 Brazil's Health Ministry has reported another 41,008 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 1,367 more related deaths.

This brings the total number of infections in Brazil to nearly 2.2 million since the outbreak there began.

The national death toll now stands at 81,487, according to ministry data.

Brazil is the second-worst affected country in the world behind the United States.

00:09 US President Donald Trump has warned that the coronavirus crisis in the United States is likely to "get worse before it gets better."

"Some areas of our country are doing very well," Trump said, speaking at his first formal White House virus briefing since April. "Others are doing less well."

"It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better — something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is."

There has been "a concerning rise in cases in many parts of our South," the president said.

In an about-face, Trump also urged Americans to wear face masks to help slow the spread of the infection, which has left over 141,000 people dead in the US.

"We are asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask," he said. "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact. They will have an effect and we need everything we can get."

Trump said he is "getting used to" wearing a mask himself and that he has "no problem" wearing one.

"I carry it. I wear it ... and I'll continue," he said in the briefing.

Over the past months, Trump has resisted wearing a face mask in public and once suggested that doing so was a political statement against him.

The president said he carries a mask and would use it gladly. The goal is "not merely to manage the pandemic but to end it," Trump said. "The vaccines are coming and they're coming a lot sooner than anyone thought possible," he said.

