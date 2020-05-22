Coronavirus latest: Trump plays golf as US deaths near 100,000

Trump played a round of golf as US citizens embraced the sunny weather as lockdown measures begin easing

00:50 Spain will reopen to overseas tourists from July, after the government promised to ensure the safety of visitors and locals. The country is emerging from one of Europe's strictest lockdowns.

More than 80 million tourists head to Spain every year. In 2019, 11 million Germans headed for the Iberian nation, and the Mediterranean country is desperate to avoid those figures dropping significantly in 2020.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the €3 billion ($3.27 billion) scheme to help families most affected by the outbreak would come into effect in the coming weeks.

Sánchez said: "I am announcing that from July, Spain will reopen for foreign tourism in conditions of safety. Foreign tourists can also start planning their holidays in our country. Spain needs tourism, and tourism needs safety in both origin and destination. We will guarantee that tourists will not run any risks, nor will they bring any risk to our country."

Sanchez said the central and local governments had been planning the return to tourism for some weeks. "We're sending everyone a message today: Spain will be waiting for you from July."

The PM also announced that football leagues would be allowed to restart from June 8 after almost three months of inactivity.

He added a 10-day period of national mourning for the 28,628 people who have died from the novel coronavirus would begin on Tuesday.

La Liga has been given the green light to resume from June 8

00:35 Brazil has reported 965 new coronavirus deaths in its daily update, bringing its death toll to 22,013, the health ministry confirmed.

The South American country now has 347,398 confirmed infections, the ministry said, after an increase of 16,508 over a 24-hour period, overtaking Russia to become the world's second hardest-hit after the United States.

The number of infections and fatalities is actually believed to be much higher than the official numbers disclosed by the government, as the testing capacity of Latin America's largest country still lags.

The World Health Organization recently described the continent of South America as the new epicenter for the novel coronavirus.

More than 22,000 people have died in Brazil from the novel coronavirus

00:30 A man has been attacked outside a Berlin grocery store, after the victim had complained about the would-be attacker not wearing a face mask, police said.

The 53-year-old victim had highlighted the issue to a cashier at the shop, which was overheard by the man and his companion.

Police said the man, who wasn't wearing a face mask, then approached the victim outside the shop in the Marzahn district of the German capital and, after a short discussion, began beating him.

The city-state of Berlin requires masks that cover both the mouth and nose to be worn in shops and supermarkets at all times as Germany tries to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

00:23 US President Donald Trump hit the golf course in a sign of life returning to normal in the world's hardest hit country.

Trump, who wants churches, synagogues and mosques to immediately be allowed to hold services, was not wearing a mask while playing golf, and nor were his three accomplices.

Meanwhile, citizens excited about the Memorial Day weekend flocked to beaches and outdoor areas, hitting the highway at the start of the summer in the United States. The public holiday is held on the last Monday of May every year to honor those who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The US death toll currently stands at 96,983, the highest of any country in the world, and it has registered more than 1.6 million cases, also a global high.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

