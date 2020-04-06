 Coronavirus latest: Trump lashes out at WHO over its handling COVID-19 | News | DW | 08.04.2020

News

Coronavirus latest: Trump lashes out at WHO over its handling COVID-19

The US president accused the World Health Organization of mishandling the pandemic response and being ''China-centric.'' Airline Lufthansa is discontinuing all flights by subsidiary Germanwings. Follow DW for the latest.

Donald Trump in the White House briefing room (Getty Images/W. McNamee)

- Trump has threatened to put a ''hold'' on WTO funding

- Lufthansa to discontinue all Germanwings flights, expects ongoing disruption to air travel

- China lifts travel restrictions in city of Wuhan

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:05 The EU's science chief, Mauro Ferrari, has resigned at the height of the coronavirus crisis, an EU spokesman said. Ferrari had begun his tenure as president of the European Research Council on January 1.

''I can confirm that Professor Ferrari resigned,'' EU Commission spokesman Johannes Bahrke said.

A statement by Ferrari, obtained by Britain's Financial Times newspaper, stated he had ''been extremely disappointed by the European response'' to the pandemic. Ferrari allegedly complained about running into institutional and political obstacles when he sought to swiftly set up a scientific program to combat the virus.

''I have seen enough of both the governance of science, and the political operations at the European Union,'' he wrote in the statement. ''I have lost faith in the system itself.''

00:00 Catch up on all of Tuesday's coronavirus developments here: Wuhan lockdown lifted

Watch video 02:22

EU struggles to deal with coronavirus recession

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information. 

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU. 

