Coronavirus latest: Trump denies he reacted too slowly to pandemic

The number of infections worldwide nears two million, with almost 115,000 reported deaths

The US is the hardest hit country, with more than half a million cases, but lockdown measures could be eased in May

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:09 Peruvian police have arrested a Chinese citizen for illegally carrying out coronavirus tests with kits stolen from the South American country's health ministry. Tianxing Zhang was arrested in Lima, Peru's capital, as he was about to conduct tests with two women at the door of their house, police confirmed. Both women had paid Zhang to conduct a rapid home test.

The 36-year-old "was proceeding to carry out rapid tests for COVID-19 that he had stolen" from the Lima Sur health authority where he worked, according to a police statement. Zhang was wearing a mask and a light blue medical apron when he was arrested by the state security police.

00:49 A recap of yesterday's events:

Pope Francis offered sympathy to those who weren't able to say goodbye to their loved ones, while calling on EU nations to show solidarity. He made the comments during his Easter mass that was livestreamed to millions across the globe.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected the resignation of Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Earlier on Sunday, Soylu said he was resigning over the bungled two-day curfew in major Turkish cities.

In the US, Anthony Fauci, the pandemic expert who has been advising the Trump administration, said parts of the country could begin easing restrictions in May, echoing sentiments expressed earlier by Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

Italy reported its lowest number of deaths since March 19, with a toll of 431. The figure marks a significant drop since the day prior, when it reported 619 deaths. It also reported a decrease in cases and number of people in intensive care.

In Germany, Frankfurt police were attacked by a mob of around 20 people with stones and iron bars while trying to enforce social distancing measures. Meanwhile, Germany is set to lead the "coronavirus presidency," when the country takes the helm of the rotating EU Council presidency in July.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left hospital, praising the country’s National Health Service (NHS). The government, though, has been warned that the UK risks having the highest death toll from COVID-19 in Europe as the total number of fatalities from the disease in UK hospitals surpassed 10,000.

00:26 US President Donald Trump has rejected claims as "fake news" that he ignored warnings of the outbreak, going against expert advice on social distancing.

Trump took to Twitter to deny the accusations, saying: "If the Fake News Opposition Party is pushing, with all their might, the fact that President Trump 'ignored early warnings about the threat,' then why did Media & Dems viciously criticize me when I instituted a Travel Ban on China? They said 'early & not necessary.' Corrupt Media!"

The president’s comments come in the wake of a New York Times report stating that US public health adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, and other senior officials had advised Trump to implement social distancing measures in February. At the time, these suggestions were dismissed by the president, only for him to backtrack a month later.

Asked on CNN why the administration did not heed the advice, Fauci said: "You know … as I have said many times, we look at it from a pure health standpoint. We make a recommendation. Often, the recommendation is taken. Sometimes, it’s not. It is what it is. We are where we are right now."

00:05 Welcome to DW's coverage of the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Catch up on all of Sunday's developments here.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

