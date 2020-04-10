Coronavirus latest: Trump claims his 'authority is total' as global cases top 2 million

The number of infections worldwide has surpassed the two million mark, with more than 119,000 reported deaths

France extends its coronavirus lockdown measures until May 11, saying a new phase has begun

Germany considers easing lockdown restrictions as soon as next week

President Trump has given a feisty press conference where he defended his record

00:44 China’s Hubei province, formerly the global epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, has reported no new virus-related deaths in its daily update. China has so far reported a total of 3,341 deaths in the mainland.

The country has reported 86 new imported cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the mainland to 82,249.

00:34 A nursing home in Virginia has become one of the worst clusters in the United States, registering 42 deaths from the global pandemic. Out of the 163 residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center near Richmond, 127 have tested positive.

00:28 France's Avignon theater festival has been canceled. As one of Europe's biggest arts festivals, this is only the second time that the festival has been canceled since it was founded in 1947.

"The conditions for the 74th edition from July 3 to 23, 2020 are no longer met today," organizers said in a statement. "We all shared hope as long as it was allowed, but the situation forces us to use a different scenario."

00:21 The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world has crossed 2 million, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

00:10 US President Donald Trump has said that his administration was close to putting together a plan to reopen the country’s economy, as the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the US begins to plateau. At the same time, many state governors are taking steps to reopen their economies without inputs from the president. During his coronavirus press briefing, he said that he will work with the states but the final call on reopening economies will be taken by the president.

"They can't do anything without the approval of the President of the United States," Trump said. "The President of the United States calls the shots," he said before saying his "authority is total. The governors know that."

After some friction with top government health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said that more lives could have been saved if the US had acted more swiftly, Trump used the press briefing to show that all was well. Fauci said that Trump paid heed to the advice given by top medical experts and announced mitigation efforts to control the outbreak, despite pushback.

Trump also said that the country has enough ventilators to deal with the pandemic, despite demands for more. "They have all the ventilators they need," the president said. "We got them a lot of ventilators."

Trump defended his record on dealing with the outbreak by playing a video to illustrate the effectiveness of his administration's response before taking questions from reporters.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

