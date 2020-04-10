Coronavirus latest: Trump claims his 'authority is total' as global cases approach 2 million

The number of infections worldwide has surpassed the two million mark, with almost 120,000 reported deaths

France extends its coronavirus lockdown measures until May 11, saying a new phase has begun

Germany considers easing lockdown restrictions as soon as next week

President Trump has given a feisty press conference where he defended his record

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

02:25 The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that work is well underway to find a vaccine. The organization tweeted a declaration, including a list of experts, and said: "Under WHO’s coordination, a group of experts from across the world is working towards the development of vaccines against COVID-19."

02:13 New Zealand has reported four coronavirus-related deaths, its highest daily death toll so far. With 17 new cases, the total number of infections has risen to 1,366.

"It is a sobering reminder of what is at stake here," the country’s Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said, as the death toll rose to nine. Six of the total number of deaths were from an aged-care facility in Christchurch.

New Zealand’s finance minister said that the country can keep its unemployment rates below 10%, even as the treasury department announced that the rate could reach 26% if tough lockdown measures were extended.

01:54 India’s Supreme Court has announced that private testing labs in the country will have to offer free coronavirus evaluations to those from economically weaker sections, amending an earlier decision that instructed private labs to test everyone free of cost.

The court fixed a Rs 4,500 ($60) cap on testing for people who can afford it. Government hospitals offer tests free of cost.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the country at 10 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. GMT). A decision on extending India’s three-week lockdown, which ends on Tuesday, is expected during this address. Many states have already announced an extension of the lockdown till April 30.

01:47 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revealed its executive board has given the green light for $1 billion (€915 million) in emergency funding for Ghana and $442 million (€404 million) for Senegal to enable both countries to fight the pandemic.



01:30 US Vice President Mike Pence said the country is testing over 100,000 people every day, as the total number of cases in the US rose to 581,679.

He said the Trump administration will put together new guidelines for all states and territories, as well as guidance for communities of color that have been impacted by the virus disproportionately.

The vice president added that the country will have an antibody test for the virus "very soon," with at least four clinical trials underway for studying the use of hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus treatments.

Vice President Mike Pence backed Donald Trump amid a backlash against the president's handling of the crisis

01:22 The United States has reported 1,509 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, a small fall from 1,514 a day earlier. The total number of deaths in the country has risen to 23,529.

01:18 Joe Biden has praised locals for coming out last week to vote in a Wisconsin primary he ended up winning. The presidential hopeful also expressed thanks for those that helped administer the election, particularly in the circumstances, but said "it never should have come to that. No one should ever have to choose between their health and out democracy. Instead, we saw Republicans willing to risk people's lives for their own political purposes."

00:59 Dozens of doctors and nurses briefly blocked a street in Mexico City to demand more protective gear. Health workers from the October 1 Hospital displayed handwritten signs while chanting they needed more help.

00:44 China’s Hubei province, formerly the global epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, has reported no new virus-related deaths in its daily update. China has so far reported a total of 3,341 deaths in the mainland.

The country has reported 86 new imported cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the mainland to 82,249.

00:34 A nursing home in Virginia has become one of the worst clusters in the United States, registering 42 deaths from the global pandemic. Out of the 163 residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center near Richmond, 127 have tested positive.

00:28 France's Avignon theater festival has been canceled. As one of Europe's biggest arts festivals, this is only the second time that the festival has been canceled since it was founded in 1947.

"The conditions for the 74th edition from July 3 to 23, 2020 are no longer met today," organizers said in a statement. "We all shared hope as long as it was allowed, but the situation forces us to use a different scenario."

Watch video 00:35 Macron: 'We must continue our efforts'

00:21 The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world is fast-approaching 2 million, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

00:10 US President Donald Trump has said that his administration was close to putting together a plan to reopen the country’s economy, as the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the US begins to plateau. At the same time, many state governors are taking steps to reopen their economies without inputs from the president. During his coronavirus press briefing, he said that he will work with the states but the final call on reopening economies will be taken by the president.

"They can't do anything without the approval of the President of the United States," Trump said. "The President of the United States calls the shots," he said before saying his "authority is total. The governors know that."

After some friction with top government health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said that more lives could have been saved if the US had acted more swiftly, Trump used the press briefing to show that all was well. Fauci said that Trump paid heed to the advice given by top medical experts and announced mitigation efforts to control the outbreak, despite pushback.

Trump also said that the country has enough ventilators to deal with the pandemic, despite demands for more. "They have all the ventilators they need," the president said. "We got them a lot of ventilators."

Trump defended his record on dealing with the outbreak by playing a video to illustrate the effectiveness of his administration's response before taking questions from reporters.

Watch video 05:57 Share The Day: Does Donald Trump have narcissistic personality disorder? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ar0i The Day: Does Donald Trump have narcissistic personality disorder?

00:05 Welcome to DW's coverage of the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Catch up on all Monday's developments here.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

see/jsi (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.