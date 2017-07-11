Coronavirus latest: Trump cancels Republican convention in Florida

Donald Trump calls off the Republican Party’s convention in Florida

US cases surpass 4 million, more than a quarter of global infections

Australia reintroduces restrictions in its most populous state

Bolivia postpones its general elections till October

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:02 Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, has reintroduced restrictions as fresh clusters of the coronavirus emerged in Sydney. Group bookings in restaurants, cafes and clubs will be capped at 10, while venues can allow up to 300 people.

Only 100 people can attend funerals and places of worship, whereas weddings and corporate events will be limited to 150 people with strict social distancing rules in place.

Australia has so far reported just over 13,000 cases and 133 deaths. It has, however, seen a flare-up of infections in recent weeks, particularly in Melbourne.

00:10 US President Donald Trump canceled the Republican convention in Florida, where he was due to be formally announced as the party’s presidential nominee, citing a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

Trump said it wasn’t the right time to do a "big, crowded convention."

"The timing for this event is not right, it’s just not right with what’s happened recently," he said.

Trump's announcement came hours after the number of confirmed cases in the United States rose past 4 million.

