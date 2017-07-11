Coronavirus latest: Trump cancels Republican convention in Florida

Donald Trump calls off the Republican Party’s convention in Florida

US cases surpass 4 million, more than a quarter of global infections

Australia reintroduces restrictions in most-populous state

Bolivia postpones its general elections till October

01:24 Mexico reported a record number of new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry confirmed 8,438 new cases and 718 deaths, taking the total in the country to 370,712 infections and 41,908 fatalities.

The government has said the actual number of cases is likely much higher than the confirmed cases.

A survey showed that less than 8% of Mexican firms received aid from the government as the economic recession hit during the pandemic. While several companies said they did not know they could get help from the state, others polled said they applied for aid and did not receive any.

Mexico’s economy is forecast to shrink by up to 10% or more this year.

01:02 Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, has reintroduced restrictions as fresh clusters of the coronavirus emerged in Sydney. Group bookings in restaurants, cafes and clubs will be capped at 10, while venues can allow up to 300 people.

Only 100 people can attend funerals and places of worship, whereas weddings and corporate events will be limited to 150 people with strict social distancing rules in place.

Australia has so far reported just over 13,000 cases and 133 deaths. It has, however, seen a flare-up of infections in recent weeks, particularly in Melbourne.

00:10 US President Donald Trump canceled the Republican convention in Florida, where he was due to be formally announced as the party’s presidential nominee, citing a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

Trump said it wasn’t the right time to do a "big, crowded convention."

"The timing for this event is not right, it’s just not right with what’s happened recently," he said.

Trump's announcement came hours after the number of confirmed cases in the United States rose past 4 million.

