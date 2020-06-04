Coronavirus latest: Surge in South Africa infections

South Africa records its biggest surge in daily infections

India and Pakistan saw spikes in daily cases after ramping up testing efforts

Brazil and Mexico reported a record number of daily deaths from the coronavirus for the second consecutive day

About 6.6 million people have now been infected with COVID-19 globally and some 388,000 have died

00:42 South Africa has seen its biggest surge in daily infections with 3,267 cases being registered in 24 hours.

Fifty-six new deaths were reported, taking the total toll to 848.

The country is the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in sub-Saharan Africa with a total of 40,792 cases of infection.

South Africa was put under one of the world’s most restrictive coronavirus lockdowns in March.

A ban was imposed on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes. However, the country has gradually eased coronavirus measures, down to the third level of the five-grade restriction.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's government initially saw major support for its measures but after weeks of damage to an already shrinking economy, there is now criticism.

A high court ruling earlier this week deemed some of the rules governing levels three and four of the lockdown "unconstitutional and invalid".

The government said on Thursday that it would appeal the ruling.

00:25 A study published in the European Heart Journal says that COVID-19 patients with high blood pressure are twice as likely to die than those without the condition.

The study involved researchers from China and Ireland examining coronavirus patients admitted to the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan between February 5 and March 15.

About 30%, 850 patients, had a history of high blood pressure.

Some 4% of those patients had died in contrast to just over one percent of the 2,027 patients without high blood pressure.

For the patients in the hospital who had stopped taking medication for high blood pressure, the risk of dying doubled again, the researchers noted.

