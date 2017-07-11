Coronavirus latest: Study shows virus growing more infectious

A new study suggests that the current dominant strain of COVID-19 is more infectious than the original

00:05 The genetic variation of COVID-19 currently dominant around the globe is infecting human cells more readily than the original variation that emerged in China, according to a new study.

Results of lab-based research published in the journal Cell have suggested that the current mutation is more transmissible between people than the previous iteration of the virus, though it remains to be proven.

"I think the data is showing that there is a single mutation that actually makes the virus be able to replicate better, and maybe have high viral loads," said US top infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci in response to the study, in which he was not involved, speaking with Journal of the American Medical Association.

Researchers from a team of universities found that the current variant of the virus, D614G, makes a small but significant change in the protein that protrudes from the surface of the virus, which it uses to invade and infect human cells.

Initial results shared in April were criticized for not proving the mutation itself was responsible for its domination. Other factors or chance could have played a role, critics said.

The team then carried out additional experiments, analyzing data of 999 British patients hospitalized with COVID-19. They observed that those with the variant had more viral particles in them, but it had no effect on the severity of their disease.

Laboratory experiments have meanwhile shown that the variant is three to six times more capable of infecting human cells.

