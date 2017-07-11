Coronavirus latest: Spain 'very far' from herd immunity

A study in Spain shows that achieving nationwide "herd immunity" is still a long way off

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for COVID-19

UN chief warns that extremist groups could benefit from the pandemic

Over 11.5 million people have contracted the virus worldwide, with over 535,000 deaths

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

5:50 India's death toll has exceeded 20,000 as infections there continue to surge. Despite climbing fatalities, the south Asian country is pushing ahead with relaxing its nearly two-month-long lockdown.

From Monday to Tuesday, 467 more people died from COVID-19 in India, pushing the death toll to 20,160. The number of confirmed cases rose by 22,252 to 719,665. India remains third worldwide in terms of overall infections, having stolen the unenviable title from Russia on Monday.

The infection and death rates in India are currently rising at their fastest pace in three months. While the death rate is still relatively low, experts fear the number, which tends to lag behind the detection of new infections, could rise significantly in the next weeks.

India continues to sporadically reopen its economy, worried about the consequences of keeping the nation's 1.3 billion people out of work for much longer.

04:55 Germany's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute, has reported 390 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 196,944 since the pandemic began.

The reported death toll rose by 8 to 9,024, the figures showed.

04:30 The United States will not allow foreign students to remain in the country for the upcoming fall semester if all of their classes move online, as the country struggles to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States," the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said in a statement on Monday,

F-1 visas are issued to students pursuing academic coursework, while M-1 visas are for those pursuing "vocational coursework" while studying in the US.

International students who are currently in the US for courses that have been moved online for the coming semester will have to take steps if they wish to remain in the country. This may include transferring schools for a course with "in-person instruction."

03:35 Achieving nationwide "herd immunity" to coronavirus in Spain is a long way off, according to a large-scale medical study.

Just 5% of the over 61,000 participants developed antibodies that would be able to fight the disease, found the study that was published in the Lancet Journal.

"At present, herd immunity is difficult to achieve without accepting the collateral damage of many deaths in the susceptible population and overburdening of health systems," researchers said.

Herd immunity occurs when a large proportion of a community becomes infected then builds up resistance to the disease. This means the virus is unable to spread easily within the group.

Spain was "very far" from achieving a 60% rate of infection within the community — the percentage that some experts think is needed to stop COVID-19 spreading, reported news agency dpa citing study author Marina Pollan.

The study also found that around one-third of participants who had contracted the virus remained asymptomatic, which the authors say has "important public health implications."

The researchers advised that social distancing remained the best way to combat the pandemic.

00:48 The annual fall meetings for the World Bank and International Monetary Fund will be held online this year due to the pandemic, World Bank President David Malpass has announced. The meetings are scheduled for October.

Both finance institutions held their spring meetings online this year and are looking to move more interactions to virtual platforms rather than in person in Washington DC, where both headquarters are located.

00:10 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for COVID-19 after having a lung X-ray on Monday.

Bolsonaro, while addressing supporters outside the presidential palace on Monday, said he was feeling well. The results of the COVID-19 test are expected on Tuesday, according to Bolsonaro in an interview with CNN Brazil.

The Brazilian president has repeatedly downplayed the virus and often refused to wear face masks, despite the country suffering one of the worst outbreaks worldwide, with over 1,623,200 COVID-19 cases and more than 65,000 deaths.

Bolsonaro previously tested negative for the coronavirus earlier this year after several aides were diagnosed following a visit to US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in March.

00:01 The coronavirus pandemic could provide new opportunities for the "Islamic State" (IS) militant group, al-Qaida and their affiliates, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has warned. Neo-Nazis, white supremacists and hate groups could also benefit from the pandemic, he said.

While it was too early to assess the full implications of the pandemic on terrorism, all these groups were seeking to exploit divisions, local conflicts, failures in governing, and other grievances to advance their aims, said the UN secretary-general.

Guterres said IS was trying to reassert itself in both Syria and Iraq, where it once held large amounts of territory.

