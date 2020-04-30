Coronavirus latest: Spain released from seven-week lockdown

A cruise ship off Germany's north coast has quarantined some 3,000 crew members after one individual tested positive

The US has begun easing its lockdown measures in some states

The World Health Organization has reiterated that the virus is of natural origin

Spain has lifted a ban on outdoor recreational activities and exercise amid an easing of lockdown restrictions

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

10:10 German Chancellor Angela Merkel has appealed for international cooperation to develop a coronavirus vaccine and ensure it's made available to all people.

"It is one of the most important tasks to save millions of lives," the chancellor said during her weekly video address on Saturday. "Today an estimated €8 billion ($8.8 billion) is still missing for the development of a vaccine."

Without specifying an amount, Merkel said Berlin would make "a significant financial contribution" towards this effort at an international donor conference to be co-hosted by Germany on Monday.

"Germany is assuming this responsibility, and that's why we will also make sure that once a vaccine has been developed, it will benefit all people," the chancellor said. “We are counting on the fact that only through joint action, international and multilateral action, can we overcome this pandemic."

09:25 The German arm of the UN refugee agency is warning that the coronavirus pandemic could spark a humanitarian catastrophe in Africa.

"Europe must act quickly and help to establish functioning state structures before the situation deteriorates further," director of the UNHCR in Germany, Peter Ruhenstroth-Bauer, told the Saarbrücker Zeitung newspaper.

Even before the outbreak there were millions of people in regions hit by violence, drought and hunger needing international aid, he said, adding that COVID-19 had made the situation worse.

"If this isn't stopped, a humanitarian catastrophe is imminent, and the consequences of it will also be felt in Europe," he said.

09:13 People in Spain are heading outside to exercise for the first time in seven weeks as part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions. Joggers and cyclists filled boulevards in Barcelona and Madrid early Saturday following the government's decision to lift a ban on outdoor recreational activities.

"I have been looking forward to this for weeks," runner Charlotte Fraser-Prynne in Madrid told Reuters. "I am very happy to be out after six weeks of yoga videos."

Spain imposed a strict lockdown in mid-March that only allowed people to go outside to buy food or medicine. The country is among those hardest-hit by COVID-19, with more than 215,000 cases and 24,824 deaths.

The government has slowly started reopening the country following a fall in the rate of infection. Children under 14 were allowed out for the first time for one hour last weekend.

07:22 About 2% of Moscow's residents, or about 250,000 people, have likely been infected with the coronavirus, according to the Russian capital's mayor.

In a blog post, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote that the city of 12.7 million had significantly stepped up testing capacity over the past few weeks. He said lockdown measures had managed to "contain the spread of the infection," but stressed that the virus threat was still growing.

Russia has so far reported 1,169 deaths and more than 114,000 cases of the coronavirus, with Moscow a main center of infection.

07:17 Empty toilet paper and pasta shelves became a common sight in many supermarkets at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. A new survey in Germany suggests that younger people were the main culprits.

In a Nielsen poll released on Saturday, 53% of 18 to 29-year-olds, and 51% of 30 to 39-year-olds, said they had purchased more food, toilet paper and soap than they usually would during the outbreak. Meanwhile, only 19% of the over-60s, and 24% of those in their 50s, said they had stocked up on supplies.

Nielsen stressed that larger households, especially those with children, as well as people with higher educational qualifications, tended to buy more products. Households with lower incomes tended not to.

Around 43% of 18 to 29-year-olds also said they had stocked up on medicine, compared to 15% and 9% for people in their 50s and 60s respectively. About three-quarters of respondents said they had bought medicine despite having no symptoms, mainly because they feared shortages down the track.

Around 1,000 Germans were surveyed for the poll in mid-April.

05:53 Authorities in Malaysia say they are rounding up undocumented migrants in the capital in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reports. Police detained more than 700 migrants, including children and Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, in raids in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Friday, according to rights groups.

Officials cited by state news agency Bernama said the operation aimed to prevent undocumented migrants from traveling around the country, which has imposed restrictions on movement to curb COVID-19. The raids come amid rising public anger aimed at the migrant community, who some in Malaysia accuse of spreading the virus and adding to the strain on the health system. The Southeast Asian country has around 2 million registered foreign workers, but authorities estimate there are many more who do not have proper documents.

The detained migrants will be kept in a single location for monitoring until the travel restrictions were lifted, police told Bernama.

05:18 The head of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) is demanding the government give businesses a planning horizon, warning that an extended coronavirus lockdown could do permanent damage.

"Our companies want and need to know in which stages social and economic life should reopen," BDI Dieter Kempf told the Funke Media Group on Saturday. "Shutdowns cost the German economy a double digit amount in the mid billions every week … That kind of hit cannot be sustained for months, and causes a massive loss in prosperity and permanent damage to the economy and society."

Kempf said he hoped German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s meeting with state premiers next week results in a clearer path for businesses. He also called for coronavirus testing to be expanded to limit uncertainty surrounding infection and boost economic activity.

04:00 Hawaii's Lt. Gov Josh Green said the US state has successfully reduced the rate of new COVID-19 infections and "flattened the curve," as it reported just one new case on Friday. The state has begun removing restrictions on some businesses, although the authorities have extended the stay-at-home order till May 31.

03:53 Commuters from the Czech Republic who are working in Germany have been protesting against the restrictions applying to those trying to cross the border between the two countries. The restrictive measures are in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Roughly 100 people convened at the border crossing between Folmava and Furth im Wald, in Bavaria, and a petition has also got underway. The demonstrators were venting their anger at having to present lab results showing they have tested negative for the virus before they can return to the Czech Republic. The test needs to be conducted every four weeks, otherwise citizens must stay at home and self-isolate for two weeks.

"This government order is discriminatory and harasses cross-border commuters," Jan Pruha, one of the organizers of the protests, told news agency CTK. He said that those commuting within the country, say from Plzen to Prague, are not subject to the same circumstances.

More than 37,000 Czechs commute to Germany while 12,000 regularly go in and out of Austria to work.

03:48 The number of registered cases in Germany rose by 945 to 161,703, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases revealed.

This figure is a significant decrease on Thursday's daily infection count of 1,639.

The death toll, meanwhile, has risen by 94, bringing the total number of fatalities from COVID-19 in Germany to 6,575.

02:35 China has reported one new case of COVID-19 in its daily update, down from 12 a day earlier, according to data from the country's health authority. The new case was imported, the National Health Commission (NHC) revealed.

The NHC announced 20 new asymptomatic cases, down from 25 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed infections in China is 82,875 while the death toll remains at 4,633 after no new fatalities from COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours.

02:22 The International Monetary Fund has given the go-ahead to a $643 million (€580 million) loan for Ecuador after the South American country requested emergency funding to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Ecuador has been among the hardest-hit countries in Latin America, with 24,675 confirmed cases and 883 deaths, plus a further 1,357 deaths that were likely caused by the novel coronavirus.

"This financing will allow us to have the necessary liquidity to support the reactivation of the economy, and protect jobs," Ecuador's ministry said via a statement.

01:41 US regulators have allowed emergency use of the first drug that appears to enable some patients infected with the novel coronavirus to recover faster.

The Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to Gilead Science's intravenous drug for hospitalized patients with "severe disease," such as those experiencing breathing problems requiring supplemental oxygen or ventilators, issues that COVID-19 patients suffer from.

Remdesivir is the first drug shown to help fight the novel virus that has so far been responsible for the deaths of almost a quarter of a million people worldwide.

President Donald Trump made the announcement at the White House alongside Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

"This was lightning speed in terms of getting something approved," Hahn said, describing the drug as "an important clinical advance."

The FDA acted after preliminary results from a government-sponsored study demonstrated that the drug shortened the recovery time by 31%, or about four days on average, for those hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Read more: Antiviral drug remdesivir shows promise in trial on monkeys with coronavirus

In April, scientists reported that the antiviral drug remdesivir has been effective in treating monkeys infected with COVID-19

00:51 President Donald Trump says he's hoping that the total number of coronavirus deaths in the United States will be below 100,000, even though he acknowledged the figure as a "horrible number."

So far, more than 1.1 million infections have been reported in the US, with 64,789 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

After his briefing, Trump, who has remained in the White House since March 28 due to the coronavirus lockdown, flew to Camp David, Maryland, for a weekend away at the presidential retreat.

00:34 Nearly 3,000 crew members of a cruise ship owned by German tourism company TUI have been quarantined on board after one individual tested positive for COVID-19, the travel giant stated.

Fifteen of those aboard "Mein Schiff 3" were tested due to having mild flu-like symptoms. One of them ended up testing positive.

All 2,899 crew would remain in quarantine on board in the cruise liner's home port of Cuxhaven, on Germany's North Sea coast, until further notice, TUI said in a statement. The vessel had no passengers on board, TUI added.

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here: Coronavirus latest: India extends world's biggest lockdown

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

