Coronavirus latest: Spain overtakes China in total death toll

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

11:50 Customs officials at Zimbabwe’s biggest airport stopped reporting for work on Wednesday, over concerns about lack of protection against coronavirus, their union said. Zimbabwe has so far recorded one death out of three confirmed cases of coronavirus, but critics say the government is underreporting the number of cases.

11:39 The German government has just held a press conference with updates on the situation in the country.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert says Chancellor Angela Merkel is fine and continuing international talks and cabinet meetings from home quarantine. She is still to undergo tests. Germany is restricting entry measures further from Wednesday afternoon — this will affect harvest and seasonal workers but will not apply to foreign care workers and nurses, for example coming from eastern Europe.

A health ministry spokesman says we're at the "beginning of the epidemic in Germany," and that it's too early to talk about how high the death rate is. Germany currently has a comparitively low case to death ratio. "we were testing very early on," he said, suggesting that Germany's figures included more mild cases. "Another possible factor is demographic: so far in Germany we have been dealing with relatively young infected people on average."

11:30 EU leaders expressed solidarity with Spain as it struggles with an escalating coronavirus emergency. "I want you to know that we are working tirelessly to help you -- you are not alone," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

European Council head Charles Michel said in a public letter to Spain that "Europe stands by your side in full solidarity, and we will spare no effort to help you."

11:15 Germany’s child abuse commissioner has warned that instances of abuse could go up during the coronavirus outbreak as more and more people stay at home.

11:00 The streets of Paris have seen a 20-to-30% overall decline in air pollution since France issued its stay-at-home order on March 17, according to a report from the region’s air quality monitoring agency, Airparif. However, the lockdown did not lead to marked declines in PM2.5 and PM10 fine particulate matter, the smallest and most harmful air pollutants.

10:45 Spain recorded 738 fatalities from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, marking the biggest spike in deaths since the epidemic reached the country, its health ministry reported on Wednesday. The new figure takes Spain’s total death toll to 3,434 -- higher than China, and second in the world only to Italy. The country has also confirmed a total of 47,610 cases. Spain is currently on its 11th day of a nationwide lockdown.

10:35 The 71-year-old heir to the British throne, Charles, Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," Clarence House said in a statement. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

10:20 Governments across the globe are scrambling to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. DW examines what stimulus measures have been unveiled. While the true extent of the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 outbreak is yet to be determined, what's certain is that the crisis will claim millions of jobs. But a handful of sectors may escape with minimal pain.

10:13 Mali reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. The two patients are Malian nationals — a 49-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man, who had both traveled from France earlier this month. The government said the patients were being taken care of by the country’s health authorities.

10:10 Saudi Arabia ordered a 3 p.m. (12 p.m. UTC) curfew and full lockdown in Riyadh, Mecca and Medina. King Salman also banned leaving or circulating between any of the kingdom’s 13 regions.

10:05 Russian lawmakers are set to discuss a series of severe punishments for violators of quarantine, including up to seven years in prison and hefty fines. Fines could be set at between 500,000 rubles ($6,435; €5,939) and two million rubles for violating a quarantine. If a violator were found guilty of causing a person’s death or intentionally infecting people, they could face up to five years in prison or up to seven years if two or more people died.

09:57 Demand for "safe phones" for Australian women facing domestic violence under a government-funded plan has surged, as lockdown measures ignite concerns over increased rates of domestic abuse. Human rights groups have said that social distancing measures and lockdowns could put women in abusive relationships in greater danger, including in Australia, where one in six women is a victim, according to official data.

09:45 The Netherlands has "probably" stopped the exponential growth of coronavirus infections, according to the Dutch Institute of Health.

09:30 The coronavirus death toll in Iran has surpassed 2,000, with a total count of 2,077, the country’s health ministry said today. Iran reported 143 new deaths over the past 24 hours, and currently has a total of 27,017 cases.

09:10 Taiwan and China traded barbs over China’s handling of the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday, accusing each other of cover-ups and slander. Taiwan’s government accused China of intentionally curbing efforts to receive virus information directly from the World Health Organization (WHO). China has blocked Taiwan’s WHO membership, as it considers the island nation to be one of its provinces. On Tuesday, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang accused China of covering up the crisis in its early stages, and not warning the world quickly enough. That accusation was leveled again on Wednesday by Cho Jung-tai, the chairman of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

"Since the outbreak of the epidemic at the end of last year, China has covered it up and manipulated the WHO to pretend that everything is going well," Cho told a party meeting.

"The Chinese Communist Party regime’s approach of maintaining stability and neglecting people’s lives and health has caused the spread of the epidemic and seriously damaged China’s carefully crafted image as a greater power," he added.

China dubbed the accusations “slander,” however, and its response to the epidemic has also been praised by the WHO.

08:35 The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 1,000 on Wednesday, with around 100 new cases identified over the course of 12 hours, according to the country’s health ministry. Pakistan reported its first case on February 26 and has a death toll of seven. Additionally, the South Asian country announced that all domestic air travel will be suspended from Thursday until April 2. Pakistan had already suspended all international travel until April 4. According to the health minister, there are currently over 7,000 suspected cases of coronavirus in the country.

Pakistani passengers stuck at Bangkok Airport after Pakistan suspended all international flights.

08:21 About 60,000 migrant workers living in Thailand have fled since authorities shut down malls and businesses to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to a Thai interior ministry official. Most of those migrant workers are from Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, and had returned home as of Tuesday. Thailand currently has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, while Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha is set to invoke a state of emergency on Thursday. Images on social media showed one of Bangkok's main bus terminals packed with mostly migrant workers trying to get home.

08:15 A government minister leading Singapore’s coronavirus task force abruptly stopped a speech and broke down in tears in parliament on Wednesday. "Please give me a minute," said Lawrence Wong, midway through thanking healthcare workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Singapore has seen a sharp rise in cases, most of which were imported, over the last week, with a total of 558 infections.

08:10 The number of confirmed cases in Germany has risen to 31,554. The death toll now stands at 149 people, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute showed on Wednesday. The pandemic means crisis helplines are in higher demand than usual.

08:00 The state of Western Australia has announced restrictions on alcohol sales, in order to stop bulk buying and curb problems caused by alcohol amid coronavirus-related restrictions. Under the new regulation, each person will only be able to purchase one carton of beer, cider or pre-mixed spirits; three bottles of wine; one liter of spirits or one liter of fortified wine. The restrictions are set to apply for two weeks, but may be extended.

"We know it’s a stressful time for our community and we don’t want people buying to excess. We have seen that happen with other foods and supplies and I have had reports of people filling shopping trolleys right up with alcohol," said Mark McGowan, the state's premier.

07:45 Despite its proximity to China, Japan hasn't seen the massive outbreak of the coronavirus that has shut down much of Europe and North America. DW looks at what the Japanese are doing differently to help slow the spread.

07:30 Hubei residents formed long queues to board crowded trains and buses on Wednesday after the Chinese province most heavily hit by the coronavirus outbreak lifted a two-month lockdown. Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, was excluded from that lifting of restrictions, however. The city’s residents will be able to travel freely by April 8.

Coronavirus: Is life in China getting back to normal?

06:38 France is set to announce a €4 billion ($4.33 billion) liquidity support plan for start-ups, digital junior minister Cedric O told French radio station Radio Classique. Early stage digital companies have grown in recent years, spurred by tax cuts and business-friendly measures imposed by President Emmanuel Macron, who hopes to turn the country into a start-up nation.

06:20 The US has announced an agreement on a $2 trillion (€1.85 trillion) federal relief package to aid workers, businesses and the healthcare system.

"Ladies and gentleman, we are done. We have a deal," said top White House aid Eric Ueland. The package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to pay workers who must stay home.

The agreement followed days of negotiating, and the Senate and House of Representatives still need to pass the legislation before sending it to US President Donald Trump for his signature.

Trump eyes getting US back to work, New York sounds alarm

06:05 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called for international solidarity and warned against having a "national ego" ahead of a G7 meeting on Wednesday.

"The national efforts that are required of all of us now must not result in a spiral of national ego," Maas told the news agency dpa. "The German government's priority is to coordinate our actions with partners worldwide and to show solidarity wherever we have scope for doing so," he said.

The foreign ministers of the G7’s seven major economies are set to hold a four-hour video conference on Wednesday afternoon, with a focus placed on managing the impacts of the virus outbreak.

05:59 Malaysia has extended its lockdown until April 14 as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, which has the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia. Malaysia reported 172 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 1,796, with 17 deaths. The original restrictions were initially set to be lifted after March 31.

05:42 Thailand has reported 107 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total up to 934. The Southeast Asian country, which was the first nation to see a coronavirus case outside of China, is set to declare a state of emergency on Thursday, giving its military-run government sweeping powers to impose curfews, censor media and further deploy the military for enforcement.

05:31 Vietnam has halted rice exports over fears that the coronavirus outbreak, combined with a severe drought and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta could lead to a food shortage, according to a government statement.

"The Covid-19 epidemic and drought and saltwater intrusion are complicated, and so the Prime Minister is worried that Vietnam's food supply will decrease. Therefore, [Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan] Phuc has requested that rice exports be suspended and asked the country to urgently buy extra rice for stockpiling," the statement said. Vietnam is the world’s third-largest rice exporter, after India and Thailand.

05:20 Bali’s "Day of Silence" was overshadowed by virus fears on Wednesday, as many of the Indonesian island’s residents remained in self-imposed lockdown. The Hindu festival, known as Nyepi, is usually preceded by street parades featuring "Ogoh-Ogoh" effigies that are then burned as a symbol of renewal and purification.

05:06 Reports from the US say the Trump administration and the Senate have reached a deal on a "massive" coronavirus relief package.

04:47 South Korea says it will enforce 14-day quarantines on citizens and foreigners with long-term stay visas arriving from the United States, starting Friday.

02:11 China has lifted its tough restrictions on Hubei province, the original epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. The reopening of Hubei comes after a months-long lockdown and China has reported no new domestic cases. Schools, however, remain closed.

The country did register 47 new infections imported from overseas, the National Health Commission said, bringing the total to 474 imported cases – most of them Chinese nationals returning home.

02:00 Here is the latest from the Americas:

Mexico: Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said that businesses and organizations whose work requires people to travel between home and work sites, or be in public spaces, must stop.

In the populous State of Mexico, which borders the capital on three sides, a long list of businesses and public spaces including daycare centers, bars, gyms and theaters, have been closed since Monday. Governor Alfredo del Mazo instructed businesses that do not sell food or pharmaceuticals to close and residents to only leave their homes for necessities.

Mexico has registered a total of 405 coronavirus cases and five deaths. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has drawn criticism for not taking the virus seriously enough, encouraging people to go out to restaurants, despite the more stringent measures recommended by his government.

Brazil: Brazil's largest city, Sao Paulo, went into lockdown, but President Jair Bolsonaro has criticized what he sees as a "hysteria" over the coronavirus, urging that life must continue and jobs be preserved.

Bolsonaro urged mayors and state governors to roll back lockdown measures. "We must return to normality," he said. "The few states and city halls should abandon their scorched-earth policies."

The president claimed that the large-scale coronavirus outbreak taking place in Italy would not occur in Brazil because the country has a younger population and warmer climate.

Brazil has registered some 2,201 cases and 46 deaths, according to government figures.

Brazil governors lead COVID-19 response, president plays down threat and Brazilians protest

Panama: The government has widened its existing curfew to slow the spread of coronavirus, including requiring people to be in quarantine at all hours starting today.

President Laurentino Cortizo did not say how long the curfew would be in place, but added there would be "logical exceptions," including for health workers and certain businesses such as banks and supermarkets.

Panama has registered 443 cases of COVID-19, with a total of eight deaths.

Guatemala: Guatemalan lawmakers voted to extend a nationwide state of emergency due to the coronavirus for another 30 days. The country now has 21 confirmed cases of the infection, the government said.

Paraguay: President Mario Abdo Benitez closed the country's borders until Sunday following a second death from COVID-19.

"People can only leave, not enter," said Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo, adding that Paraguayans and residents were exempt but would face quarantine in military barracks upon return.

Commercial airlines will not be allowed to land at Paraguayan airports during that timeframe.

"It's a week of sacrifice, a tough week," said Acevedo.

Ecuador: The Galapagos Islands government said four people on the archipelago had tested positive for the virus. All of them had returned to the islands from the port city of Guayaquil, the worst affected city in Ecuador with more than half of the country's confirmed cases.

The Ecuadorian government ordered a total ban on visitors to the islands last week. The country has registered some 1,000 cases of coronavirus.

Colombia: Thousands of Colombians rushed to return to their home cities, while others hurried to banks, supermarkets and other shops before the start of a mandatory 19-day national quarantine. President Ivan Duque has ordered Colombians to stay in their homes, blocked international and national flights and restricted the use of long-distance public transport.

Colombians will be allowed outside under 34 exceptions which include travel for medical staff and delivery workers, while only one person per household will be allowed to go outside to buy food and medicine.

The country has reported 306 cases of the disease and three deaths.

01:29 New Zealand announced a state of emergency on Wednesday to combat the spread of COVID-19. A nationwide lockdown will take place from midnight. The country has reported 47 new infections, bringing its confirmed total to 205.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned the number of cases will rise: "Make no mistake, this will get worse before it gets better."

01:13 Sportswear giant Nike said shoppers in key Asian markets were beginning to return to stores and online shopping. "Traffic is back," Nike Chief Executive John Donahoe said of China, adding that the same dynamic was beginning to play out in Japan and South Korea.

"Consumers are back in the stores," he said. "They are often wearing facemasks, but they're back in the store."

During its peak, the COVID-19 crisis in China forced the closure of 75 percent of Nike-owned stores.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tips on working from home

00:39 Instances of panic buying were reported across India in the aftermath of a nationwide lockdown announced on Tuesday to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Within hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation announcing the lockdown, people flocked to markets to stock up on essentials.

Pharmacies and grocery stores saw people queuing up even as a lockdown was already in place in several parts of the country, including the capital, New Delhi.

Indian media reported queues at grocery stores even before Modi's speech, despite the prime minister's call for social distancing in a prior address.

After reports of panic buying, Modi took to Twitter to pacify the public.

"THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC," he wrote.

00:30 Italy reported a rise of 743 new deaths from the novel coronavirus epidemic, after figures had declined the previous two days. The government announced harsher penalties for people who violate home confinement rules, in place since March 10. These include one to five years in prison for people leaving their homes if they have tested positive for the virus.

00:05 India began a total lockdown at midnight local time (19:30 UTC) on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the lockdown will be in place for the next 21 days.

"For the next few days, forget about going out. Stay at home. Do just one thing and stay at home," Modi urged more than 1 billion people.

The prime minister said that he called on the state and regional governments in India to focus primarily on health services. So far, the country has logged 469 active cases and 10 deaths.

India to go into nationwide lockdown amid outbreak

