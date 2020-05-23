Coronavirus latest: Spain eases restrictions in big cities

Many European countries are easing lockdown measures, including tourist destinations preparing for the summer

Cafes and restaurants in Madrid and Barcelona, the Spanish cities hardest hit by the virus, have opened two weeks behind the rest of the country.

Germany has recorded its biggest quarterly decline since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis

Japan has ended the state of emergency in last areas, including Tokyo

More than 5.4 million cases have been recorded globally and at least 346,000 people have died from COVID-19

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

18:40 The outbreak could ramp up again and more quickly if anti-pandemic restrictions are lifted too soon, Word Health Organization (WHO) emergencies chief Mike Ryan has warned.

"We cannot make assumptions that just because the disease is on the way down now it is going to keep going down and we get a number of months to get ready for a second wave," Ryan said. "We may get a second peak in this wave."



With the infection rates dropping across Europe and pressure to lift restrictions growing in the US, Ryan said that European and North American countries should keep up testing, surveillance, as well as public and social measures. The governments would need to implement a "comprehensive strategy to ensure that we continue on a downwards trajectory and we don't have an immediate second peak," he said.

18:30 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that outdoor markets and car showrooms are to reopen in his country on June 1 if all goes to plan. He said the government intended to allow all other non-essential retail outlets to open from June 15. Both moves will depend on whether tests for "COVID safety" were met, he said.

Meanwhile, Johnson's closest aide Dominic Cummings refused to resign, saying he had done nothing wrong by driving 430 kilometers (270 miles) from London to a family home in northern England.

Cummings had faced calls to quit from lawmakers for apparently breaking lockdown rules he himself had a part in drawing up.

Read more: Boris Johnson rejects calls to fire top aide for breaking lockdown

Britain has been gradually easing its restrictions, but it has the highest official coronavirus death toll in Europe. That toll rose by 121 on Monday to reach 36,914.

17:24 Spain has lowered the number of coronavirus fatalities by 1,918, bringing it down to 28,752, health officials have said.

The head of the country's emergency medical body, Fernando SImon, said that the revision was due to "various factors" including some fatalities being counted twice and others that have been attributed to COVID-19 without proper analysis.

Health officials also revised the number of total infections to 235,400 patients, lowering it by 372 cases. On Monday, they said 50 people have died and 132 were confirmed to be infected in the previous 24 hours.

Separately, the EU state said they would lift quarantine measures for foreign tourists on July 1.

Restaurants and bars in Spain's biggest cities, including Barcelona and capital Madrid, have reopened as half the population entered stage one of the government's lockdown easing plans.

Spaced out outdoor tables were populated with people as servers with masks tended to their customers for the first time in months.

Phase one also allows for social gatherings in limited numbers and some cultural and sporting events. Spanish football clubs are also allowed to conduct training sessions with 10 people, a big step as the top-flight La Liga hopes to return on June 11.

Meanwhile, provinces with fewer infections have relaxed restrictions a bit more, removing outdoor time limits and allowing for meetings of up to 15 people, weddings and visits to nursing homes and beaches.

17:00 The World Health Organization (WHO) has stopped a clinical trial for hydroxychoroquine, a malaria drug US President Donald Trump said he was taking, in COVID-19 patients amid safety concerns.

A paper in The Lancet medical journal showed that people taking the drug were at higher risk of death and heart problems than those that were not.

"This concern relates to the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine in COVID-19," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing. The WHO will pursue other treatments as part of their study, including the experimental drug remdesivir and an HIV combination therapy.

Meanwhile, Tedros said that Africa was the region with the fewest diagnosed coronavirus cases, accounting for less than 1.5% of the world's total and just 0.1% of deaths. The director-general credited the continent's experience with dealing with epidemics for its response to the coronavirus. However a WHO special envoy Samba Sow said the continent could face a "silent epidemic" if its leaders do not prioritize testing. "My first point for Africa, my first concern, is a lack of testing is leading to a silent epidemic in Africa. So we must continue to push leaders to prioritize testing," Sow said.

16:30 The Czech government is set to open border crossings with Germany and Austria on Tuesday, but with restrictions still in place.

Most passengers would be required to bring a negative coronavirus test. However, instead of controlling everyone who tries to cross the border, the Czech police would be switching to random checks, said the country's interior ministry.

Tourists are not yet allowed into the country. Violators would face steep fines, according to the officials.

Slovakia and Poland continue to operate their own systems of border control on Czech borders, the ministry added.

Later on Monday, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the Czech Republic and Slovakia will open their border this week for people traveling for up to 48 hours. Babis said he and his Slovak counterpart Igor Matovic agreed to allow passage starting from Wednesday.

"This will be possible without tests or quarantine," Babis said on Twitter. Czech restaurants, bars, hotels, zoos, and swimming pools have all now been allowed to open, with the government easing the lockdown.

16:10 Citizens have been able to take ferry's to Greece's Aegean islands as the country kicked off its summer holiday season three weeks earlier than expected.

Social distancing regulations and passenger limits on ferries have been imposed to prevent further COVID-19 infections.

Travel to the islands has been generally off-limits since the pandemic began. The holiday season was not expected to begin until June 15, but because of Greece’s low infection rate, the government allowed its citizens not under quarantine to resume ferry travel. Foreign travelers still aren’t expected until after June 15.

Meanwhile, restaurants and cafes were allowed to once again welcome customers under new social distancing rules.

15:27 Russia's Vladimir Putin has made his first public appearance in more than two weeks at the Kremlin after weeks of working remotely from his residence outside Moscow.

Meanwhile, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed his own release from the hospital after receiving treatment for the coronavirus. Peskov and his wife tested positive on May 12, with his wife leaving the hospital last week.

The spokesman said he would need to remain isolated at home for another two weeks. Several top-ranking officials tested positive for the coronavirus in Russia, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin who returned to work last week.

On Monday, he called on Russians not to travel abroad for their summer vacation. "It's better and safer to spend the holidays in your own country," he said in televised remarks.

Russia currently has over 353,000 coronavirus cases, making its caseload third biggest in the world behind the US and Brazil. Moscow, its most affected region, remains in lockdown.

Watch video 02:13 Share Putin's pandemic balancing act Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3cjDP Russia eases restrictions as infections appear to slow

14:55 Japan has seen an increase in online dating during the coronavirus pandemic as people look to partnership for weathering the crisis.

Companies are offering services like virtual bars, or an evening cooking together. Read more here from DW's Asia desk.

14:23 Danish police say people with a romantic partner in Denmark are now allowed to enter the country to visit them, after an easing of border controls.

However, the travelers would need to prove they were together with the other person for at least six months. "They can bring along a photo or a love letter," said deputy police chief Allan Dalager Clausen.

The authorities would also acknowledge text messages or personal information as evidence. "I realize these are very intimate things, but the decision to let in the partner ultimately rests on the judgment of the individual police officer," he told Danish broadcaster DR.

The new regulation would also allow grandparents from other countries to visit their Danish-based grandchildren. The easing of border controls applies to other Nordic countries and Germany.

14:00 Thuringia could become the first state to completely lift restrictions aiming to slow the spread of coronavirus. State premier Bodo Ramelow has triggered a heated debate on whether this is a sensible local response.

Read more: Thuringia — Germany’s coronavirus guinea pigs?

12:56 The German government aims to maintain social distancing rules until at least July 5, according to a draft policy seen by the AFP news agency.

The decision has been made in the face of a revolt by regional states, the agency reports.

A working paper from Chancellor Angela Merkel's office would extend by a month existing contact restrictions "to maintain a distance of 1.5 metres (5 feet) between people. It will also require people to wear masks in certain public areas, such as supermarkets and on public transport.

The news comes as two eastern states, Thuringia and Saxony, announced a drastic opening up in defiance of Berlin's guidelines from June 6.

12:29 In a bid to draw investment and boost industry in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, some Indian states have suspended most labor laws.

Many fear that the moves may lead to slave-like conditions in workplaces. Read more from DW's Asia desk here.

11:40 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has unveiled plans for a fresh stimulus package worth about 100 trillion yen (€850 billion, $930 billion). The new package will provide financial support to companies hit by the pandemic.

The plan requires cabinet approval, which should come later this week. If approved, it will bring total spending up to more than 200 trillion yen.

11:13 South Korea is sending 370,000 face mask to tens of thousands of South Korea-born adoptees living in the West in order to help them though the coronavirus crisis.

The Foreign Ministry’s diplomatic missions will work with dozens of international adoptee groups to distribute masks in 14 countries, the ministry said, the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, and Italy among them.

Initially, the ministry planned to send only 100,000 masks, but said it had decided to expand the supplies. Most South Korean adoptees were sent abroad as infants in the 1970s and 1980s and are old enough to have children of their own.

South Korea has been a major source of babies for Western parents seeking to adopt ever since the end of the Korean War in 1953. Official figures show around 167,000 South Korean adoptees living abroad, including 110,000 in the US. Some experts believe the real figure is closer to 200,000.

South Korea is also sending 1 million masks to foreign veterans of the Korean War.

11:00 A coal mine in the Czech Republic has been forced to close after a major outbreak of the coronavirus. Some 212 people have tested positive for COVID-19, after about 2,400 people were tested. Most of those infected were miners from the Darkov Mine in the northeastern town of Darkov, near the border with Poland.

This is the biggest outbreak in the country.

Local authorities have limited public gatherings to 100, compared to 300 for the rest of the country. People are also banned from visiting nursing homes and hospitals.

Some 8,957 people have tested positive in the Czech Republic, with 315 deaths.

10:49 Italy is recruiting 60,000 volunteers to wear blue aprons and tell Italians to respect social distancing in public. There has been concern that people are flouting regulations on beaches, in bars and on public squares.

Bari Mayor and head of the Italian Mayors' Association (ANCI) Antonio Decaro told La Repubblica newspaper the volunteers will not be "vigilantes, but spreaders of good behaviour."

Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said the volunteers would be called "civic assistants" and would be armed with "the strength of persuasion, reason and their smiles."

The scheme is open to all citizens, but priority will be given to the unemployed and recipients of welfare aid. People will soon be able to apply on the website of the Civil Protection Agency.

10:41 The agriculture ministry in the Netherlands believes it has uncovered a second instance of a human who was infected with the new coronavirus after coming in contact with an infected mink.

Minister Carola Scouten said in a letter to parliament that the country’s National Institute for Health still believes the risk of animal-to-human transmission outside of the farms where the animals are kept is "negligible."

On April 26 the Dutch government had reported that mink on a farm in the south of the country had contracted the virus. The news spurred a wider investigation of mink farms, where the animals are kept for their fur. Last week, the government announced the first suspected case of a mink-to-human transmission.

10:30 In Süderlügum, Germany, the Danish customer is king. Thousands of shoppers normally arrive on buses to take advantage of the lower sales tax in Germany. But now, since the border closed, so have many of the shops.

Watch video 02:09 Share Closed borders hit German shops Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3cihh Closed borders hit German shops that cater to Danish customers

10:15 Japan has ended a nationwide state of emergency, after lifting the declaration in the final five areas. The order was lifted across most areas earlier this month, but Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba Saitama, and Hokkaido have now been removed. The move comes six days earlier than expected.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said this does not mean the end of the outbreak, but said the goal was to balance preventive measures and the economy until vaccines and effective drugs become available.

"We had very stringent criteria for lifting the state of emergency. We have judged that we have met this," Abe told a nationally televised news conference. He celebrated the country's success in flattening the curve, saying Japan "was able to show the strength of the so-called Japan model."

Abe warned citizens would have to adapt to a "new normal" and continue to avoid the "three Cs" — closed spaces, crowded places and close contact. "If we lower our guard, the infection will spread very rapidly... we need to be vigilant," he said. "We need to create a new lifestyle; from now on we need to change our way of thinking."

Japan has had about 16,600 confirmed cases and about 850 deaths, avoiding the large-scale outbreaks seen in parts of Europe and the US. However, the country has fallen into recession and Abe's support has tumbled.

Individual prefectures can impose their own measures, with Tokyo planning to reopen in three phases starting with schools, libraries, museums, and longer service hours for restaurants. Next will come theaters, sports facilities, and other commercial establishments, followed finally by nightclubs, karaoke and live music houses.

Watch video 01:18 Share COVID pandemic plunges Japan into recession Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3cPcq COVID pandemic plunges Japan into recession

10:00 The German government and flag carrier Lufthansa have reached a much-anticipated agreement on a state bailoutof the airline in order to help it cope with losses suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, according to initial reports from news agency dpa.

The deal must now be approved by various bodies on the state and European level as well as within Lufthansa.

Read more: Opinion: When the state gets on board

Last week, the airline group announced that it was in the "advanced stage" of talks with German government officials regarding a bailout with worth €9 billion ($9.9 billion) that would give the federal government a 20% state in the company.

09:45 Thuringia State Premier Bodo Ramelow has come under nationwide criticism for his plans to end the state-wide coronavirus restrictions. The Left Party politician had announced that from June 6 onwards, general coronavirus regulations would be suspended.This would mean that statewide rules on social distancing, mask-wearing and contact restrictions would no longer apply. Instead of these regulations, regional measures will be introduced depending on the level of infection on site.

"This is extremely dangerous," the president of the Association of Municipalities and Cities of Thuringia, Michael Brychcy, told the German Press Agency on Monday. "I don't want us to have suffered for two and a half months and now risk everything." He said Ramelow would probably be politically forced to retract his plans.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn told Germany's most-read newspaper Bild: "Under no circumstances should the impression be given that the pandemic is over," he said. He said that while there are regions where no new infections are reported, there are local and regional outbreaks that require rapid intervention.

Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder described the announcement as a "fatal signal." "I don't want Bavaria to be infected again by a careless policy that is made in Thuringia," he said.

Federal Chancellery Minister Helge Braun has indicated that states should continue to prescribe a minimum distance of 1.5 metres in public places nationwide after 5 June, and that masks should remain mandatory in certain public areas.

09:00 Europe must achieve greater independence when it comes providing its own essential economic goods, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has told the country’s ambassadors in an online conference.

"We have as a matter of urgency to reduce our dependence in strategically vital areas: in the health sector, but equally in energy, information technology, nutrition, logistics and raw materials, such as rare earths," Maas said..

"Where the safety and health of our population are concerned, the European Union must be able to guarantee secure supply," he said.

His words were not meant as a rejection of free trade, he said.

"But the balance between the international division of labor and the risks of strategic dependence must be readjusted," he said. "And I would like Germany and Europe to be pioneers here."

The goal is also to guarantee European influence around the globe once the pandemic has subsided, he said.

His remarks were intended to prepare Germany’s representatives for the country’s six-month presidency of the EU Council in the second half of 2020.

Maas said the coronavirus outbreak would have far-reaching effects on foreign and security policy that could exacerbate global imbalances. It was not yet clear which countries would come out on top, he said.

08:30 Even if there is a second wave, Belgium will not return to lockdown conditions, the country's interior minister has said.

"The first lockdown has taken care of the situation in which we have ended up. These were exceptional circumstances, but we never had Italian or Spanish conditions," Pieter De Crem told VTM broadcaster.

"If there was a second wave, then I think we will find ourselves in a different situation, namely with testing and tracing. But I think we can rule out that we will have to go back to the tough measures," De Crem said.

He told the broadcaster that the country's tough lockdown measures meant that hospitals did not have to deny people medical care.

In mid-March, the country of 11.5 million people shuttered almost everything, leaving just food shops and pharmacies operating. Since May, it has steadily been reopening.

07:56 Spain's Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto has said that foreign tourists will be allowed to book vacations in Spain starting in July. The government expects that the two-week quarantine imposed on overseas travelers will be suspended by that time, the ministry added.

"It is perfectly coherent to plan summer vacations to come to Spain in July," Maroto said in an interview with local radio station Onda Cero.

The country was one of the worst-hit nations in the coronavirus pandemic, but its economy relies heavily on the tourism sector. Ahead of a possible tourism reopening, the country began opening access to its beaches for residents starting today.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism on Greek islands starts again From Monday (May 25), Greece's islands will be accessible again by plane and ferry for domestic tourists. Taverns, bars and cafes are reopening nationwide. Ferries are to sell only 50% of their tickets, and taverns are only allowed to occupy half of their tables. The list of countries from which foreign tourists can enter Greece without a two-week quarantine will be announced at the end of May.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Berlin Television Tower reopens Starting on May 22, visitors will again be allowed on to the viewing platform and restaurant of the Berlin TV tower. Only about 50 people are allowed in at any one time, masks are mandatory, and tickets must be reserved online. At 368 meters (1207 ft.), the Berlin Television Tower is the tallest building in Germany and a popular tourist hotspot.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Climbing season on Japan's highest mountain Fuji cancelled Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese authorities have imposed a climbing ban on Mount Fuji on May 18, and all four routes on the mountain have been closed. Normally during the climbing season in summer, which lasts only two months, thousands of people climb the slopes of the volcano daily in single file. At 3,776 meters (12,389 feet), the mountain is the highest in Japan.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Successful start of the beach season in Greece In Greece, all beaches in the country were reopened on May 16. According to media reports, strict regulations were observed: The distance between parasols had to be four meters and only two sunbeds per parasol were allowed. Beach bars could only sell packaged food and not serve alcohol. Is this a preview of summer holidays in Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic?

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Quarantine restrictions for entry into Germany to be relaxed From May 15, people entering North Rhine-Westphalia from other EU countries and Schengen states no longer have to go into a 14-day home quarantine. The other German states are to follow in the next few days. Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland are also exempt from the quarantine regulations, making travel to neighboring countries much easier.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Borders are opening, for lovers too On May 16, Germany opened its borders to neighboring countries France, Austria and Switzerland. There will only be random checks, and no more checks at all for Luxembourg. However, there must still be "good" reasons for crossing the border. And love is accepted as such. For example, German-Swiss couples at Lake Constance (photo) — can visit each other again.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austria to open border to Germany again The Austrian government has announced that the border with Germany will be opened on June 15. Tourism in Austria has been effectively suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 29, hotels and other accommodation in Austria will be allowed to reopen. Austrian tourism is heavily dependent on guests from Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Start of the season on the North Sea Islands Borkum, Juist (photo) and the other East Frisian islands are happy to be able to greet tourists again, even if it's a limited surge of visitors. Since May 11, overnight stays in holiday apartments and camping sites throughout Lower Saxony have been allowed again. Holidaymakers must stay at least one week. However, day tourists and hotel overnight stays are still prohibited.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Weimar permits outdoor catering again Thuringians are pioneers. Weimar is the first city in Germany to reopen restaurants and cafés. Since May 6, people have been sitting in the sun with a coffee or beer and enjoying a step back towards normality — while keeping their distance. Restaurants and hotels in the other federal states will also resume their limited operations by the end of May.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Will travel within Europe soon be possible again? Holidaymakers might also be able to travel to the Balearic or Greek Islands in summer. "If there are very few new infections there and the medical care works, one could also think about a summer holiday in those places", the government's commissioner for tourism, Thomas Bareiss, told the Tagesspiegel newpaper. Long-distance travel, however, is likely to be cancelled this summer.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Bavaria's beer gardens reopen On May 18, the coronavirus lockdown for Bavaria's outdoor gastronomy ended and the beer gardens have reopened. Of course under strict conditions — waiters have to wear masks, for example. On May 25, indoor gastronomy is to follow, restaurants and cafes, with a limited number of guests. From May 30, the operation of hotels, and holiday homes in Bavaria will be allowed again.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Holiday season at the Baltic Sea to start Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is the first federal state to reopen to tourists from all over Germany: From May 25th they can again stay in hotels, guest houses and holiday homes. 60 percent of the bed capacity will be released for this purpose. This means that the tourist season can start with the Whitsun holidays in popular holiday regions like the Baltic Sea and the Mecklenburg Lake District.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Forbidden City in Beijing will reopen One of Beijing's most important sights can be visited again after months of closure due to the coronavirus crisis. From Friday (May 1), visitors are allowed back into the palace complex on Tiananmen Square under strict security conditions. Instead of the previously usual 80,000 visitors, a maximum of 5,000 guests are to be admitted daily.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany extends worldwide travel warning Germany extended on Wednesday (April 29) its worldwide travel warning due to the coronavirus crisis to at least June 14. The Federal Foreign Office said that "severe and drastic restrictions in international air and travel traffic and worldwide entry restrictions, quarantine measures and restrictions on public life in many countries can still be expected."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Empty chairs a warning from restaurant owners Gastronomes have set up empty chairs in central locations in Germany, such as here in Düsseldorf, to draw attention to their situation in the coronavirus crisis. "Without direct financial aid, most of our businesses will not survive," says Guido Zöllick, President of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association. "Suppliers and partners are also increasingly being drawn deeper into economic crisis."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel between Austria and Germany will soon be possible again Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is confident that the border between Austria and Germany will soon be opened again for tourists. Both countries are on the right track in containing the spread of the coronavirus, Kurz told ARD television on Wednesday (April 22). This is the precondition for a revival of tourism. He did not name an exact date for the opening of borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Not a normal holiday season this summer "A normal holiday season with crowded beach bars and busy mountain huts will not be possible this summer. That would be unacceptable," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday (April 21). However, he did not rule out the possibility that borders for tourists could be reopened before the summer and that holiday travel with certain restrictions might be possible.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism The Oktoberfest in Munich has been cancelled The Oktoberfest has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bavaria's premier Markus Söder and Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter announced the decision on Tuesday (April 21). "It pains us, and it is a great pity", said Söder. But in times of the coronavirus, the danger of infection at the folk festival, which attracts about six million visitors annually, would just be too great.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Schleswig-Holstein hopes for summer tourism The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther, hopes that tourism on the North and Baltic Seas will be revived in the summer. Despite the coronavirus crisis, he "definitely did not write off the summer tourism business," he said on April 19. While they are now proscribed, stays in secondary residences, holiday homes and finally hotels could be made possible again in three steps.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Poor outlook for tourism The government resolutions (April 15th) stipulate that people in Germany should continue to refrain from making private trips. The worldwide travel warning is to be upheld. Accommodation offers are only available for necessary and explicitly non-touristic purposes. Restaurants will also remain closed. Tourism is one of the industries that has been hit hardest in the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism US entry ban from Europe to remain in place for the time being The entry ban imposed by the USA on foreign nationals from Europe will remain in place for the time being. Italy and Spain are still struggling with the coronavirus crisis and France has just extended measures to contain infections by the virus, US President Donald Trump said on Monday (April 13). The entry ban will remain in force until the countries show signs of improvement, Trump said.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mallorca worried about the summer Hotels, cafes and souvenir shops are closed. It is unusually empty outside the Royal Palace in Palma (picture). The Easter season on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca has been cancelled. The Majorcan hotel association now fears that due to the uncertain situation in the main markets of Germany and Great Britain, some hotels will remain closed even during the peak season.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism More Germans brought back from abroad By Sunday (April, 5) 205,000 travelers had been brought back to Germany, according to the federal government. Airplanes from Peru and Colombia were the most recent to take off. More than 40,000 Germans however are still stranded abroad. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter. "We will continue our efforts to find solutions for the travelers who have not yet been able to return."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism New Zealand lets tourists leave Thousands of foreigners stranded in New Zealand because of the coronavirus crisis will be able to leave the Pacific state from Friday (April 3). On Thursday, the New Zealand government announced that it would allow the "safe and orderly departure of tens of thousands" of stranded people. Earlier it had stopped return flights by foreign governments.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism A symbol of hope A light installation on the Matterhorn in Switzerland is giving a sign of solidarity and hope in the fight against the corona virus. Encouraging messages are also being projected on to many other tourist landmarks around the world. "Stay safe", "Stay at home" could be see on Monday evening on the Great Pyramid in Giza near the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Repatriation mission will take at least two more weeks The repatriation process for Germans stranded abroad is ongoing. Until now, main destinations such as Egypt or Morocco have been addressed. "It will be more difficult with countries that only have small groups of scattered adventure vacationers," said the crisis manager of the German Foreign Office. Tourists in the Pacific Islands must first be rounded up in New Zealand and then flown out.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Thailand closes its borders After long delays Thailand closed its borders on Thursday (March 26). The authorities had delayed the decision for a long time to safeguard the tourism sector. Now tens of thousands of tourists are stuck in the Southeast Asian tourist country. The German government has so far not organized a repatriation for German tourists, as Thailand is not considered a risk region.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Huge repatrition drive The German foreign ministry announced on Wednesday (March 25) that, together with tour operators, it had brought back more than 150,000 Germans from abroad. Tour operator TUI added that almost 95 percent of the tourists who were stranded because of the coronavirus pandemic are now back in Germany. They were mainly flown out from Egypt, Spain, Portugal and the Cape Verde Islands.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warning extended German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said that the warning against traveling abroad will remain in effect until the end of April. "This includes the Easter holidays," he said on Twitter. "Stay at home! Protect yourself and your fellow human beings," he appealed to the population. Many tour operators have also extended their travel ban until the end of April.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU pays for return to Europe The EU Commission is supporting the return to Europe of tens of thousands of long-distance travellers. It intends to cover a large part of the costs, since most of the flight connections have been cancelled. "We are here to help them return," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a video message.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Africa's measures to deal with the pandemic African countries have also ordered numerous measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. South Africa, for example, has banned access to the country for people coming from risk areas. Nigeria is monitoring the temperature of travelers at airports, ports and borders. Cameroon has closed its borders indefinitely.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Australia bans foreign travel The Australian government has imposed an indefinite ban on all foreign travel by its citizens. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called on all Australians who are abroad to return home. A 14-day compulsory quarantine for all people entering the country has already been in place for some time. Here, too, it has become quiet in the cities.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism in Germany comes to a halt The coronavirus crisis is impacting travelers and the tourism industry with full force. Several tour operators, including TUI, has cancelled trips, and some airlines are shutting down. Germany's federal and state governments decided that overnight stays should only be used for "necessary and explicitly not for touristic purposes". Germans are to "no longer take holiday trips at home and abroad".

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU external borders closed The EU has closed its entire external borders for 30 days as from Tuesday (March 17, 2020). "All travel between non-European countries and the European Union will be suspended for 30 days," French President Macron said in a television address on Monday (March 16,2020) evening. The Schengen Area, which includes several non-EU countries, has also closed its external borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany brings travelers back home More and more countries are sealing their borders, and many flights are cancelled. With special flights Lufthansa and its subsidiary Eurowings want to bring up to 6,500 stranded holidaymakers from the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and on Mallorca back to Germany. In Morocco, the German government is assisting German tourists who are stranded there due to their return flights being cancelled.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany partially closes its borders to tourists On Monday morning (March 16, 2020), Germany introduced entry controls at the borders with the five neighboring countries: France, Denmark, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland. Border crossings will be reduced to what is strictly necessary. Goods can continue to pass through, including commuters, but not travelers without good reason. The duration of the measures remains open.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism North German islands closed for tourists Whether Spiekeroog, Sylt or Rügen: Vacation on the northern German islands in the North and Baltic Sea is no longer possible as of March 16, 2020. Those who had already moved into their accommodation have been asked to return home. The health systems of the islands are not equipped to deal with large numbers of infected people. Regulations are to follow for mainland tourism.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Disneyland Paris closes Disneyland Paris and Disney World Florida have closed until the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line have also suspended all new departure through the same period. The company said the decision was made "with great caution" to protect guests and employees. The company said the parks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai, which had already been closed, will also remain shut.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austrian ski regions end season early All ski areas in the Austrian provinces of Salzburg and Tyrol are ending the winter season early. Cable car operation will be discontinued as of Sunday (March 15, 2020). Hotels and accommodations will be closed from Monday. The provincial governments said that this should slow down the spread of the virus in the Alpine country. The two provinces account for most leading Austrian ski areas.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism USA: Entry ban for Europeans Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the USA is imposing a general 30-day travel ban on people from Europe. The entry ban comes into force on Friday (March 13, 2020) at midnight (local time). It does not apply to US citizens residing in Europe who have tested negative for the pathogen.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism India imposes entry ban India has declared all tourist visas invalid for 1 month because of the corona virus. Only travelers who are already in the country are allowed to stay, the Indian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (March 11, 2020). The entry ban is to last until April 15 for the time being.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism China closes access to Mount Everest Climbing Mount Everest via the north side has been forbidden by Chinese authorities. The necessary permits for expeditions to the world's highest mountain were withdrawn on Thursday (March 12, 2020).

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy increasingly sealed off In order to reduce the spread, the border into neighboring Austria can only be crossed from Italy with a medical certificate. Slovenia has closed its border, and Albania has banned Italian air and ferry traffic. Many airlines have cancelled flights to Italy until at least 3 April. Germany, the UK, and Ireland tightened travel recommendations and called on their citizens to leave.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mediterranean cruises put on hold The Costa Crociere shipping company is cancelling all cruises in the Mediterranean for the time being. The cruises will be suspended until April 3, the Italian company announced on Tuesday (March 10). The measure affects thousands of passengers. Ships still operating in the Mediterranean will only call at Italian ports to let passengers disembark.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Reichstag dome closed for visitors The dome and roof terrace of the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin have been closed to visitors since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) until further notice to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus. The walkable dome and the roof terrace are visited by more than 2 million people every year, according to the Bundestag.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Winter sports season in Italy ended early All ski facilities in Italy have been closed since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) due to the corona crisis. Prior to this, hoteliers and cable car operators in the South Tyrol region (photo) had already agreed to close their facilities. South Tyrol is particularly popular with winter sports tourists from Germany and Eastern Europe. The closure is effective until at least April 3.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warnings and border controls The Czech Republic (picture) and Poland are carrying out checks at the border with Germany to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Since Monday (March 9), travelers have faced random temperature checks. The German government has warned against travelling to risk areas. And air passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy will have to expect controls when entering Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy in crisis On March 8 the Italian government issued an entry and exit ban for the more than 15 million inhabitants of the northern Italian regions, which include the key business center Milan and the tourist magnet of Venice (photo). Cultural, sporting and religious events are also banned for visitors. Museums, cinemas and theaters remain closed nationwide.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Cruises a risk factor Repeatedly cruise ships have to be quarantined or prevented from docking. After cancellations in Thailand and Malaysia, the Costa Fortuna (photo) with 2,000 passengers, including 64 Italians, has been allowed to enter the port of Singapore. In Oakland, California, 2,000 passengers and 1,100 crew members of the Grand Princess are quarantined because 19 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Asia fears dramatic setbacks Sights in Asia are particularly affected by travel restrictions for Chinese tourists. Hotspots such as the Senso-ji temple (picture) in Tokyo and the temple complexes of Angkor Wat in Cambodia are reporting a sharp drop in visitors. On March 9, the Ministry of Tourism in Thailand reported a 44% drop for February. Tourism accounts for 11% of the gross domestic product. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox



07:40 Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 2.2% in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter, the Federal Statistics Office has confirmed. It was the sharpest quarter-on-quarter decline since the 2008 global financial crisis and the second sharpest since German reunification.

This was driven primarily by a 3.2% drop in consumer spending and a 6.9% drop in company investment in plant and equipment were. Exports fell by 3.1% and imports by 1.6%.

The German government is anticipating the worst recession since the war with the GDP expected to slump by 6.3% this year.

Meanwhile, German construction projects declined 10.5% in March, according to seasonally-adjusted figures released by the statistics office. Such declines are not unheard of, but the fall does indicate that companies have postponed planned construction projects due to the economic uncertainty, statisticians said.

The statistics office also released figures showing that traffic fatalities in Germany fell to their lowest point since reunification, with 158 killed in March, compared to 234 in the same period last year. Total accidents fell to 166,000, 23% fewer than March 2019 and the lowest figure since it started recording figures 30 years ago.

07:01 Japan will begin lifting its nationwide coronavirus state of emergency, gradually reopening the world's third-largest economy. Japan has had a total of 16,581 COVID-19 infections, resulting in 830 deaths.

The state of emergency had been declared for Tokyo and six other regions on April 7 and later extended to the entire country. The move was a response to a spike in cases, despite the fact that the country seemed to have the epidemic under control, in comparison with other hard-hit nations like Italy, Spain and the US.

Schools in Tokyo and its three neighboring prefectures are set to reopen today, followed by public facilities and businesses, to be rolled out in phases in the coming weeks.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the most recent data showed that infections had slowed enough and that the medical systems were under less pressure, allowing for Japan to gradually resume social and economic activity.

But Tokyo and Hokkaido, where more than a dozen new cases were reported Sunday, will still need to remain extra-cautious, he said. ''We cannot completely eliminate the coronavirus to zero,'' Nishimura said. '

'Even after the state of emergency is lifted, we must firmly take preventive measures based on our new lifestyles,'' he added.

Although the death toll has been less severe than in other parts of the world, Japan's economy has suffered during the pandemic, plunging into its first recession since 2015.

Read more: Coronavirus in Japan: Arson, ostracism, online attacks against medics, victims

6:45 German national train operator Deutsche Bahn is hoping commuters will be able to use its app to avoid overcrowded trains, news magazine Der Spiegel has reported.

The app will reportedly show trains that are loaded to 50% capacity, ideally allowing commuters to find alternatives that allow for social distancing. The app would also remove these trains from showing up in the search, preventing further bookings and further overloading of the trains. However, anyone who actually sees the train at the station would still be able to board.

Previous calls for compulsory reservations have not made any headway.

Deutsche Bahn has reduced its services due to a massive slump in passenger numbers during the crisis. Capacity should start to be restored by next week.

French rail operator SNCF had already rolled out a similar system, with the app showing a little symbol for each train a day before departure, which is more useful for regional trains, which don't require reservations, unlike long-distance trains.

06:20 Further lockdown-easing measures are being introduced across much of Europe this week. Here's a brief overview of the main developments:

Austria

Public performances in Vienna are set to restart with restrictions, as cultural life in the Austrian capital gets a boost. Performances with an audience limit of 100 people will be allowed, beginning late May. Spectators are expected to keep a one-meter distance from each other.

Denmark

Travel will be eased in Denmark starting today. People with permanent residence in neighboring Nordic countries and Germany will be allowed to enter the country under certain conditions. Those who own a holiday home in Denmark or have a parent, grandparent, partner or fiance who reside there, will be allowed entry.

Borders in Denmark have been closed since mid-March. The government plans to make a decision on border reopening for summer tourism by the end of this month.

Germany

Restriction-easing in Germany's 16 federal states continues apace, with restaurants now set to open all across the country. Hotels in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, on Germany's Baltic Sea coast, will now be open to people who reside in other states.

In Berlin, Brandenburg and Lower Saxony, hotels are set to open for the first time. Outdoor swimming pools there are also set to reopen today.

Restaurants in Bavaria will now be able to reopen their indoor seating areas.

Greece

Ferry travel from the mainland to all Greek islands in the Aegean and Ionian Sea will be permitted for travelers who are not on under quarantine.

The government will announce by the end of this week a list of countries whose tourists may travel to Greece without undergoing a two-week quarantine.

Athens will receive the first international flights on June 15 and regional airports are set to open on July 1.

Italy

Gyms and pools are set to be reopened today. The country expects to welcome foreign visitors starting June 3.

Lithuania

By the end of this week, groups of up to 30 people will be allowed to congregate in public or private, under strict social distancing and hygiene rules. Primary school children will return to class today, with all students heading back on June 1.

Professional sports will resume without any fans or spectators.

Poland

Schools for children between the ages of 7 and 9 will reopen today, but individual schools will have the choice to keep them close if they want to.

Universities can now hold classes for final-year students and any that cannot be held online. Students in their final year of primary school and in secondary school are now allowed to meet with teachers for individual or group sessions.

Spain

Spain's most affected cities, Madrid and Barcelona, will begin easing lockdown measures today. Residents in small numbers will be allowed to enter churches, museums and shops. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed to gather in private.

But other restrictions will continue, with only two people between the ages 14 and 70 allowed to exercise together during mornings and evenings only, while parents may only take their children on walks during restricted times.

06:00 A saliva-based coronavirus test may be on the market by mid-June after a French consortium announced that it has launched the production phase.

The sub-1-hour test is designed to be performed by healthcare professionals, and requires just 1 millimetre (0.03 fluid ounces) of saliva. This sample is heated and screens the patient for the coronavirus.

The test is called EasyCov, and is developed by French companies Vogo , SKILLCELL and the CNRS SYS2DIAG laboratory.

Last week, a London hospital announced it was piloting a separate saliva/swab test, developed by a professor at Imperial College London. That DNA-based test, called DnaNudge, requires no laboratory and takes less than an hour. It has a sensitivity of more than 98% and a specificity of 100%.

Current testing regimes require samples be sent to laboratories and take several days. Faster testing could allow more people to return to work much quicker and allow wider-spread testing.

05:20 The Council of Europe’s counter-terrorism committee has warned that that coronavirus pandemic may have increased the risk of bioterrorism.

Bioterrorism or bio-attacks are acts of terrorism in which a biological agent, such as bacteria or a virus, is intentionally released, with the aim of sickening people, livestock, or crops.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how vulnerable modern society is to viral infections and their reverberations," the committee said in a statement, reported Monday by the newspapers of German publisher Funke media. It said there was no reason to believe terrorist would not have learned from the coronavirus outbreak.

"The damage would be quick and potentially global," it said, adding that the harm to people and economies could be much greater than that of a "traditional" act of terror.

The council called on the 47 Council of Europe member states to engage in a coordinated effort to fight bioterrorism that includes preparing through training exercises.

04:25 The number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 289 to 178,570, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. The reported death toll rose by 10 to 8,257.

04:02 China's foreign minister has rejected suggestions that Beijing is taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to expand its footprint in the South China Sea, describing the accusations as "sheer nonsense."

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference that China was working closely on anti-virus endeavors with numerous Southeast Asian countries, many of whom have overlapping territorial claims with China in the strategically vital stretch in the Pacific Ocean.

While Beijing has long been increasing its presence in the marginal sea, Wang said other countries, implying the United States and its allies, have been causing instability in the region with military flights and sea patrols.

Wang told reporters: "Their ill-intentioned and despicable moves are meant to sow discord between China and (Southeast Asian countries) and undermine the hard-won stability in the region."

Read more: South China Sea - what you need to know

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Pride of the Chinese armada The first Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was originally a Soviet model built in 1986. In 1998, the stripped hulk was sold to China by Ukraine and rebuilt by the Dailian Shipbuilding Industry Company in northeastern China. It was completed in 2012 and has been ready for service since 2016.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies 'Black holes' for Vietnam In recent years, Vietnam has acquired six Russian Kilo-class submarines. Two were delivered in 2017. The subs are nicknamed "black holes" by the US Navy, because they run very quietly and are difficult to locate. They are specialized for missions in shallow waters and for defense against enemy ships and submarines.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Flagship of the Philippines The BRP Gregorio del Pilar is the flagship of the Philippine Navy. The vessel is one of three former US Coast Guard cutters that were acquired by the Philippines. The ship was first put in service in 1967 and it was modernized in 2011. In 2012, it was involved in the dispute with the People's Republic of China over Scarborough Shoal.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Warships from European shipyards Indonesia is in the process of buying new ships and modernizing its navy. Pictured here is the KRI Sultan Hasanuddin, a Sigma-class corvette. The ship was built in 2007 in the Netherlands. Germany also supplies warships to countries in the region. The Kasturi-class corvettes in Malaysia and Brunei's Darussalam-class high-seas patrol boats come from German shipyards.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies Singapore's stealth ships Singapore is unmatched for hi-tech in the region. Since 2007, the city-state has put six Formidable-class stealth ships in service. All of them were built in France.

South China Sea countries are building larger navies The long arm of the US Navy The only truly global naval power remains the US Navy. The seventh fleet is stationed in the Pacific. It is the largest forward-deployed fleet of the US Navy with 50-60 ships, 350 aircraft and 60,000 personnel. This includes the only US aircraft carrier stationed outside of the US, the USS Ronald Regan, stationed at the US naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. Author: Rodion Ebbighausen (wr)



03:30 A total of 147 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at a slaughterhouse in the Dutch town of Groenlo, authorities revealed. Among the infected, 79 reside in neighboring Germany while the other 68 live in the Netherlands, according to the local newspaper De Gelderlander.

There still 25 more employees awaiting testing among the entire workforce of 657 at the slaughterhouse, owned by Vion Food Group.

This is not the first instance of an outbreak occurring at a Vion slaughterhouse after dozens of workers had already been infected in other German branches.

Read more: Germany agrees stricter meat industry regulations following coronavirus outbreaks

Watch video 02:08 Share Germany 'cleans up' meat industry Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3cYl6 Germany 'cleans up' meat industry

03:27 Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen has apologized after staying at a restaurant past the 11 p.m. curfew implemented by the government. Owners face fines of up to €30,000 ($32,700) if they break the rules.

"I went out for the first time since the lockdown with two friends and my wife," Van der Bellen tweeted, adding: "We then lost track of time while chatting. I'm sincerely sorry. It was a mistake."

France recorded its lowest daily increase in confirmed new infections since the country went into lockdown on March 17.

As a further illustration of the country opening up, families have been heading for the Grande Motte beach on the Mediterranean coast, swimming and sunbathing in areas specially marked to keep a safe distance from each other. Cordoned off areas and wooden stakes were carefully spaced out across the beach, giving each visitor or group an eight-square-meter (85-square-foot) space of their own. Online reservations are required, though at no cost, and there is already a two-day waiting list.

Elsewhere, beaches have also reopened, but only for individual sports or walks, and people weren't permitted to sit or sunbathe.

In Germany, the state premier of Thuringia has called for an end to all restrictions for the region. Bodo Ramelow said that he hopes to lift the remaining statewide rules on June 6 and replace them with "a concept of recommendations and fighting COVID-19 locally if infection figures rise."

All 16 states currently have regulations in place, such as social distancing and an instruction to wear face masks on public transport and in shops.

Ramelow was heavily criticized by the chief of staff of neighboring Bavaria's premier, saying his government was "appalled" at Ramelow's suggestion. "Thuringia's plans are a highly dangerous experiment for everyone in this country," Florian Herrmann told German newspaper Bild. "Lifting all protective measures comes too soon and isn't appropriate in the current situation, because the virus hasn't yet been defeated."

Restriction measures are still in place in the mostly-Muslim Balkan countries of Albania, Bosnia and Kosovo. Mosques have reopened in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo but visitors must wear face masks and maintain physical distancing, while older citizens were urged to pray from home.

Turkey's health minister announced 32 new COVID-19 fatalities, taking the country's death toll to 4,340.

Fahrettin Koca also tweeted there were 1,141 new cases. The total number of infections currently stands at 156,827, making it the ninth highest in the world, though some experts believe it could be much higher than reported.

Read more: Lufthansa to resume to 20 destinations in June

03:06 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is standing by his top aide Dominic Cummings regarding allegations he breached the government's own lockdown rules.

Pressure is building from within the ruling Conservative party, however, to get rid of Cummings but so far Johnson is resisting those calls. For more information on this, click here: Boris Johnson rejects calls to fire top aide for breaking lockdown

02:10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has held discussions with the CEOs of the country's six biggest banks in order to gauge their opinions on the current state of the economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, newspaper The Globe and Mail reported, citing multiple sources.

This was Trudeau's first direct dialogue with the banking heads since the pandemic first emerged in Canada, according to the report, which added that the calls occurred last weekend.

The topics they spoke about included adjustments required in relief efforts rolled out by the government, the need for additional support and pressures faced by clients of the financial institutions, the newspaper said.

01:16 China has recorded 11 new cases in the mainland, up from three in the previous day's figures, the National Health Commission reported.

The commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were travelers coming from abroad. Ten of the new infections of COVID-19 were reported in Inner Mongolia region, with one in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

00:54 The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has deployed hundreds of crowd control staff to implement physical distancing on public transport amid an expected commuter surge as schools opened their gates and offices reopened for business.

Australia has registered just over 7,100 cases, including 102 deaths, and with fewer than 20 new infections recorded most days, states are pursuing a three-stage plan to remove most restrictions by July.

Many parents in NSW are now able to go back to the office with children back at school. But officials warned residents to expect delays, with buses and trains operating at significantly reduced capacity due to the social distancing regulations.

"We've got 1.2 million kids on the move," NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance told Australia's Channel 9. "We just need everyone to be patient."

Watch video 01:30 Share Restrictions relaxed down under Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bV9k Australia and New Zealand relax coronavirus restrictions

00:32 An advisor to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has played down the significance of the travel ban imposed on people coming into the United States from Brazil, saying it is merely a case of previously established protocol.

President Donald Trump earlier announced citizens who have been in Brazil in the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into the US, but Filipe Martins, an advisor on international affairs to the Brazilian president, said on Twitter: "By temporarily banning the entry of Brazilians into the USA, the American government is following previously established quantitative parameters, which naturally reach a country as populous as ours. There is nothing specific against Brazil. Ignore the press hysteria."

00:27 Berlin Mayor Michael Müller has offered to take in patients from Moscow in light of the Russian capital's continuing struggles with the pandemic.

"Together with the Charite hospital, we made an offer to Italy, which they did not need to take us up on. Instead, our university clinic took in patients from France, which President Emmanuel Macron thanked us for a few days ago in a letter," Müller said in an interview with The Tagesspiegel.

"We would like to help more if our clinics see the possibility to do so. I have also offered help to Moscow, our twin city," Müller added.

00:12 President Donald Trump has banned entry into the US for any individual who has been in Brazil within the last 14 days, with the Latin American country struggling to control the pandemic.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the decision was an example of "decisive action to protect our country."

"Today's action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country," McEnany continued. "These new restrictions do not apply to the flow of commerce between the United States and Brazil."

Bolsonaro has been criticized for mishandling COVID-19 in Brazil

00:08 Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that COVID-19 could result in the loss of roughly a million jobs as numerous industries regarded as not essential remain shutdown.

The Mexican economy was already in recession prior to the emergence of the novel coronavirus and various investment banks have forecast contractions as large as 9% for 2020.

"My prediction is that with coronavirus, a million jobs will be lost," Lopez Obrador said in a televised speech. "But we will create two million new jobs," he pledged.

Read more: Coronavirus: Mexican factories risk workers' lives

00:05 Domestic flights will resume in India today after "hard negotiations" brokered the arrangement, the federal civil aviation ministry said.

The internal trips will resume as restrictions become more relaxed in the country home to some 1.3 billion people, though the number of new coronavirus infections rose by a record 24-hour amount on Sunday. The 6,767 new cases took the overall figure to more than 131,000.

Airlines are preparing to restart about a third of their domestic operations as of Monday, though quarantine rules have yet to be clarified.

Read more: India, Bangladesh begin Cyclone Amphan cleanup

Watch video 03:13 Share India resumes train services after COVID-19 suspension Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3c7VQ India resumes limited train services after COVID-19 suspension

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here: Coronavirus latest: Donald Trump bans travel to the US from Brazil

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

aw, jsi/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Subscribe to Corona Compact — DW's newsletter tracking coronavirus in Asia