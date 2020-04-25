Coronavirus latest: Spain eases lockdown, allows kids a breath of fresh air

Global infections of the COVID-19 pandemic near 3 million as deaths pass 203,000

200,000 Italian companies ask to resume operations

European countries extend restrictions on major events until autumn

Immunity tests in question over lack of evidence against reinfection

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

13:40 Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke wants Germany's top soccer league to resume as soon as possible, with games played without fans, he told Sky TV.

The football season has been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the league hopes to restart in May. However, the Bundesliga is still awaiting government permission, with a political meeting to discuss the issue planned Thursday.

"If we don't play for the next few months, the whole Bundesliga will go downhill. Then it will no longer exist in the form we have known it," said Watzke.

"Of course, I know many fans say there will be no atmosphere in the stadiums and that will also come across on TV. That's absolutely clear. [But] this is about saving football."

A long delay in the season restarting could also mean that some German football clubs go bankrupt, he said.

11:05 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned against reopening European tourism destinations too quickly, adding that Europe needs to establish a common set of criteria to decide when it's safe to travel.

"A European race to see who will allow tourism travel first will lead to unacceptable risks," Maas told the weekly Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"We have already experienced what an infection cluster in a popular holiday destination can do to the home countries of the tourists," said Maas, citing the high infection rate at the Austrian ski resort of Ischgl, where hundreds of tourists are believed to have been infected with coronavirus in the early months of the outbreak.

"We must not let the hard-won successes of the last few weeks be ruined," said Maas.

10:45 Spain's daily coronavirus death toll dropped to 288 on Sunday, the lowest figure since March 20. The new figure, which marks a significant decrease from Saturday's toll of 378, brings the country's total number of deaths to 22,902.

Spain, which has the third-highest number of deaths after the United States and Italy, also took steps to ease its lockdown measures, which have been in place since March 14.

In Spain, only adults have been allowed to leave the house for essential purposes, while children have been confined to the indoors. However, from Sunday, children under 14 are allowed to go out once a day, for one hour between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., and within one kilometer (0.6 miles) of their home.

All Spaniards will be allowed out for exercise and to take walks starting next weekend, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Saturday. The government is also expected to unveil its broader lockdown exit plan on Tuesday, Sanchez said.

Looking out the window is the most Spanish kids have been able to do during the six-week lockdown

10:20 China has confiscated over 89 million low quality face masks, a government official said on Sunday.

China's market regulators inspected almost 16 million businesses and seized the face masks as well as 418,000 pieces of protective gear as of Friday, said Gan Lin, deputy director of the State Administration of Market Regulation.

Inspectors also seized ineffective disinfectants, worth over 7.6 million yuan (€65,358; $70,720).

Demand for masks and protective equipment has spiked amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected almost 3 million people.

In an effort to curb the production of shoddy products, China released new rules on Saturday that even non-medical masks must adhere to national and international quality standards.

The seizures follow complaints that Chinese manufacturers are exporting faulty protective gear around the globe, although it was unclear what amount of the confiscated goods were destined for other countries.

Last week, the Canadian government said that about 1 million face masks purchased from China failed to meet proper standards for health care professionals. Last month, Dutch health officials recalled over 500,000 Chinese masks, which had already been sent to hospitals, after complaints that they did not close over the face properly or had defective filters.

China produces more than 116 million masks per day and has exported more than 1 billion masks this year, according to official figures.

09:15 Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus outbreak first began, said all coronavirus patients have now been discharged from the city's hospitals.

"The latest news is that by April 26, the number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero, thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan and medical staff from around the country," National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said at a briefing on Sunday.

The virus is thought to have originated at a market in the city in December.

In total, the city had reported 46,542 cases of the virus, or 56% of all Chinese cases, and 3,869 deaths, 84% of the national total.

The northeast border province of Heilongjiang is the current coronavirus hotspot in China. A large number of imported cases imported from Russia have been reported there.

On Sunday, China said it had recorded 11 new infections on the mainland in the past 24 hours.

07:50 The Australian government has launched COVIDSafe, a controversial contact tracing app intended to help control the spread of the coronavirus, but which also raises questions about data privacy.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said Sunday that the app "assists in the early alert and finding of people who may have been in contact with a person who is positive with a diagnosis."

The data is "encrypted and no one has access to that — not even yourself, no Commonwealth officials," Hunt said. "It is also prohibited by law."

Developing the app was a joint effort taken on by the conservative Australian government and the medical community. It is based on the similar Tracetogether software in use in Singapore.

Several other countries, including Germany, are considering the use of phone apps to track the chain of coronavirus infections.

The app tracks Bluetooth connections with other phones that come within 1.5 meters (5 feet) of the user. It then notifies if there was contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. The encrypted data, which is stored on a central server located in Australia, is sent to state health authorities.

The app will make it quicker and easier to trace contacts with public health workers, Australian Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said.

"It is only for one purpose, to help contact tracing, if someone becomes positive. That is all it is for and all that will be used for," he told reporters.

The app is available to download on a voluntary basis starting Sunday.

Australia has 6,711 confirmed coronavirus infections and has recorded 83 deaths.

Recently, the spread of the infection there has slowed: just 117 new cases were recorded in the last seven days.

07:00 Seventeen police officers in Peru have died from the new coronavirus, which they contracted while enforcing national lockdown measures, officials and state media said.

Earlier this week, authorities confirmed that at least 1,300 officers had tested positive for COVID-19. Peru has a total of about 140,000 police officers.

"We have 17 deceased police officers nationwide, 11 of them in Lima," said Interior Minister Gaston Rodriguez on Saturday. Rodriguez was sworn into office a day on Friday after the number of police infections came out and his predecessor resigned. It is unclear whether the news was the reason for the resignation.

A state news agency said the high figure is linked to "the exposure that police officers have when intervening with people who violate the measures issued to contain the spread of the coronavirus."

The interior minister said 50 million soles ($14.7 million, €13.7 million) had been earmarked "for the purchase of protection elements such as masks and gloves" for Peru's police.

Lockdown measures have been in place in Peru since March 16.

In Latin America, Peru is second only to Brazil in terms of fallout from the coronavirus, with over 25,000 infections and 700 fatalities.

06:30 Germany reported 1,737 new infections, bringing the total to 154,175, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country's public health agency. The RKI relies on figures reported by official health authorities, and not all health authorities reported their number of infections over the weekend, so the actual number could be much higher.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which collects data from national health authorities, local media and other sources, the number of infections is up to 156,513.

The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 140 to 5,640, according to the RKI, while Johns Hopkins lists the death toll as 5,877.

05:50 A pregnant woman in the United States had a baby while in a coronavirus-related coma, the New York hospital that treated her confirmed.

The woman was in the sixth month of pregnancy when on April 5 she was brought to the hospital with a bad cough. After her condition worsened, doctors chose to put her into a medically induced coma. On April 8, they made the decision to deliver the baby via Caesarian section,

"We chose to deliver the baby in order to lower the mother's need for oxygen," the woman's doctor told the US daily the New York Post. The woman came out of her coma on April 10. Her daughter has since tested negative for the coronavirus and both are now at home.

05:40 Health Canada, the country's department of health, has cautioned against the use of malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19.

The drugs may cause serious side effects that include heart rhythm problems, the health department said, adding that they should only be used if prescribed by a doctor.

The warning echoes a cautionary statement made on Friday by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after the drugs were touted by US President Donald Trump.

"It is important that health care providers are aware of the risks of serious and potentially life-threatening heart rhythm problems that can occur with these drugs,'' the FDA said in a statement.

Doctors in New York have found that the drugs may alter the QT interval, or the time it takes the heart to charge between beats, potentially triggering a rhythm problem that can lead to sudden death.

05:20 The city of Beijing has banned "uncivilized" behavior, including not covering the mouth or nose when coughing or sneezing, as part of new regulations meant to improve public hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On its website, the city's government said offenders will be fined for such acts as not wearing a mask in public when ill.

The new regulations also require public places to put in markers intended to keep people at a distance of one meter (about 3-feet) from each other.

City residents must "dress neatly" and cannot go shirtless, a regulation that seems to target the "Beijing bikini" practice of men rolling the hem of their T-shirts up above their stomachs when the weather is hot.

"Uncivilized" behavior is already discouraged in Beijing, where public spitting, littering, walking dogs unleashed, throwing things from high buildings, public defecation and smoking in certain places is forbidden.

The new regulations passed Friday extend the list and also increase fines for littering, spitting, and public defecation to a maximum of 200 yuan ($28, €26), up from 50 yuan.

In the new regulations, the city encouraged police to report serious offenses, which could harm a person's social credit score, a controversial system recently implemented in China that is intended to rate how individual actions affect society.

05:00 Children's development could be impaired by the public restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to the president of an association of pediatricians in Germany.

"There a psychosocial risk linked to prohibiting physical contact and keeping them cooped up at home," BVKJ President Thomas Fischbach told the dpa news agency. That risk increases over time, he said.

If, for months on end, children aren't allowed to go to school or daycare or to meet their friends or go to the park, that's a significant interference in their lives, Fischbach added.

Thus far, the advisory bodies in charge of implementing or easing coronavirus restrictions in Germany have not consulted child welfare advocates when making their decisions, he said. He called for children's needs to be taken into account in such discussions going forward.

The president of the German Teachers' Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, said all students should return to class before the country's summer vacation begins. He suggested splitting classes and having students alternate between one week in school and one week of learning at home.

Earlier in April, Germany announced that some children would be allowed to return to school in May and that some stores could reopen. Parks and daycares remain closed.

02:40 Authorities in China reported 11 new cases and no news deaths, marking nearly two weeks without fatalities from the novel coronavirus. Although the coronavirus pandemic began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Chinese authorities have managed to contain the deadly pathogen through heavy restrictions on public life.

However, critics have accused Beijing of failing to provide more information about the origins of the virus and how it managed to drastically reduce the rate of transmission.

02:07 Saudi Arabia announced plans to ease a nationwide curfew. By order of Saudi King Salman, the curfew is suspended from 9:00 am to 05:00 pm local time (0600 to 1400 UTC) until mid-May.

As Muslims across the world participate in Islam's holiest month, Ramadan, the faithful have had to deal with stringent restrictions on gatherings. Saudi authorities said the new order also allows for limited commercial activities as of Wednesday.

However, in Mecca, a 24-hour curfew will remain in effect, according to Saudi authorities.

01:46 Veteran lawmaker Wolfgang Schäuble, president of Germany's lower house of parliament, warned against subordinating everything to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In comments to the Berlin-based Tagesspiegel, Schäuble said that even though Germany's Basic Law is founded on the fundamental dignity of humans, "it does not exclude that we have to die."

"To simply shut everything down for two years would also have terrible consequences," including adverse social, economic and psychological effects, he said.

Although Germany has the fifth-highest number of confirmed cases in the world, it has managed to ensure continuity of health care without overloading its system. Schäuble, however, warned that many variables of the crisis were still in flux.

"None of us know what the effects of our actions will be, but politicians still have to act," he said.

Germany has recorded nearly 6,000 deaths and more than 156,000 positive cases of the novel pathogen. German states, which are responsible for imposing restrictions, have decided to ease measures in a bid to cautiously return to public life.

00:41 Germany will promote decentralizing the software architecture for virus tracing apps, German Health Minister Jens Spahn and Chancellery chief Helge Braun told the Sunday edition of Die Welt newspaper.

Berlin would like an app that can be offered on popular mobile operating systems, such as Apple's iOS and Google's Android, while "at the same time integrating epidemiological quality assurance in the best possible way," the senior officials said.

A major debate around privacy and the potential for data abuse emerged in Europe when governments announced plans to develop contact tracing apps. An open letter signed by some 300 experts urged governments to rethink plans to store such data on centralized servers.

Instead, the experts called for a decentralized approach in which data is processed locally on smartphones. Spahn and Braun said they supported such an approach and one that would allow people to "voluntarily transmit data" to authorities.

00:33 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country would not rely on "immunity passports" to open up the country, repeating concerns from the WHO that such measures could undermine efforts to contain the outbreak.

"I don't think there are any plans that hinge on certain people or individuals being immune or having immunity to COVID-19," Trudeau said during a press briefing.

As countries across the globe ramp up so-called immunity tests to single out people who contain antibodies, the WHO cautioned against issuing "immunity passports." There is currently no evidence to suggest that exposure to the virus would prevent reinfection, the UN health organization said.

00:23 Norwegian Culture Minister Abid Raja said the government is formally extending a ban on all events with more than 500 people until September.

"We cannot have big events that can contribute to more infections that will affect life and health," said Raja. "There is now a ban on major sporting events, festivals and concerts until June 15. That ban is now extended until September 1."

Norway has managed to avert a healthcare crisis by adopting precautionary measures to curb the outbreak early on. The Scandinavian country has reported more than 200 deaths and over 7,400 positive cases.

00:01 Nearly 200,000 companies have asked Italian authorities for permission to operate during a nationwide lockdown. The companies have argued that they fall under exemptions by either contributing to essential businesses or for being a strategic component of the national economy.

The Italian Interior Ministry said it has streamlined the procedure to allow companies to resume commercial activities, saying it "trusts the sense of responsibility of individual business persons."

Only a tiny fraction of companies have failed to enact appropriate social distancing measures, the ministry said, citing audits by local authorities.

Italy is the hardest-hit country in Europe with more than 26,000 deaths and nearly 200,000 confirmed cases. The southern European country was the first within the EU to enact nationwide lockdown measures, which were eventually adopted by other member states and tailored to their circumstances.

12:00 Welcome to Sunday's live updates article on the coronavirus pandemic. Read yesterday's updates here: Global deaths cross 200,000 mark

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

ls/aw (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

