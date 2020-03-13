Coronavirus latest: Spain declares state of emergency

Spain registers over 1,000 cases in one day

Apple closes all stores worldwide outside of Greater China

Several more countries step up border closures and impose flight restrictions

US House of Representatives passes bill to help workers hurt by coronavirus measures

Read more: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

13:52 Dutch authorities confirmed over 800 new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands, bringing the number of patients from 159 to 959 on Saturday.

13:29 Madrid has declared a nation-wide state of emergency. The goverment is also preparing a nation-wide lockdown which would order all residents to stay at home. Exceptions would be made for buying food and medicine, going to work, going to hospital, or other emergencies, according to a draft decree seen by the Reuters news agency.

13:12 France denied reports that it was considering injecting money into Air France-KLM. The flaghsip ariline, along with other carriers around the world, struggles with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Air France-KLM chief executive Benjamin Smith had spoken on Friday, a finance ministry official confirmed.

"As of today there is no recapitalisation," the official said. "The subject today for Air France is how to get over this difficult moment to deal with the sharp drop in turnover."

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Food donations drop Panic-buying has left empty shelves in supermarkets — and food banks. With Germans snapping up canned goods and toilet paper to weather the outbreak, stores have fewer supplies left over to donate to the needy, said Jochen Brühl, head of Tafel Deutschland, which supports more than 1.5 million people with surplus groceries and other donations. Brühl encouraged those who had overreacted to donate.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Bundesliga behind closed doors Health Minister Jens Spahn has urged that all events with more than 1,000 participants be called off. The German Football League (DFL) has suspended the Bundesliga until April 2, saying health was a "top priority" and u-turning on a previous decision to play in empty stadiums The derby between FC Cologne and Borussia Mönchengladbach was the first-ever Bundesliga match without fans.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Cultural cancellations Cultural life has also taken a hit, with major fairs and trade shows canceled or postponed. Among the casualties was the Leipzig Book Fair and the Musikmesse Frankfurt, Europe's biggest music trade fair. Numerous clubs, galleries and museums across the country, and the gala award show for the annual German film and television award, the Goldene Kamera, has been moved to November.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Schools set to close Unlike in Italy, schools across Germany have remain open. As of mid-March that is set to change as many states close schools for several weeks, some until after the Easter holidays in mid-April.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Not the 'Wuhan flu' The Chinese origin of the virus has led to an increase in xenophobic sentiment in the places worst hit by the outbreak. Asian restaurants and stores — not just Chinese — have reported empty tables in Western countries like the US and Italy, and people with Asian features have experienced discrimination. At a recent Bundesliga game in Leipzig, a group of Japanese fans was ejected from the stadium.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Flights grounded German airline Lufthansa has massively reduced its flight capacity as business and personal travel is cut back. The flagship carrier is now seeking state aid, according to a report from Germany business newspaper Handelsblatt. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr will be attending a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to government sources.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Car production crippled Car plants in China have been shut down since January, and major German automakers like Volkswagen and Daimler have said both sales and production have been hit by the epidemic. And with many automakers sourcing electric car parts from China, work at plants in Germany has also hit a stumbling block. Berlin has said it plans to financially support companies suffering coronavirus losses.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Fewer tourists "The consequences for the German tourism sector are serious," warned Guido Zöllick, head of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association. Already by the second week of March, 76.1% had reported a sharp decrease in bookings and a drop in revenue. In Berlin, the German parliament has announced that tourists won't be allowed to access the glass dome of the Reichstag building until further notice.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Border checks After Italy and France, Germany has the largest number of coronavirus cases in Europe. In an effort to prevent further spread, authorities in Poland and the Czech Republic have begun spot checks, measuring the temperature of travelers crossing main road borders out of Germany. Poland plans to extend the controls to other railway and port crossings. Author: Martin Kuebler



12:45 The French government is considering bailing out Air France-KLM, daily newspaper Les Echos reported. Citing a source familiar with the matter, the government would reportedly provide a capital injection to help the airline company sustain itself in the midst of falling revenues, due to impact of the coronavirus on its business.

12:21 Spain has confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus between Friday and Saturday. The hike has raised the country’s total number of infections to 5,753, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy.

11:10 Iran has seen another drastic rise in the number of COVID-19 infections, surging from 1,365 to 12,729. Most new cases were registered in the capital Tehran.

The death toll also rose from 514 to 611, according to a Health Ministry spokesperson.

11:00 The federal state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is the latest to close schools and daycares, in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Nearly all of Germany’s federal states have canceled classes, with the exception of Hesse, whose state government has made it optional for students to attend.

10:30 Turkey has banned entry to travelers from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden. Citizens of these nine countries are, however, allowed to leave Turkey.

Other foreign nationals who have been in these countries over the past 14 days will be barred entry, the interior ministry said. Meanwhile, Turkish citizens are "temporarily" suspended from travelling to the nine European countries, the ministry added.

09:45 Rwanda has registered its first case of coronavirus. The infected person is an Indian citizen who flew to the East African nation from Mumbai on March 8, displaying no symptoms at the time, the Health Ministry said.

Rwanda is the 19th African nation to report COVID-19 infections.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 First death in China On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia. Like SARS and the common cold, scientists identified that the new virus is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Virus reaches neighboring countries In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Millions under lockdown China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 A global health emergency? More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus reaches Europe On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Lunar New Year holiday extended The Chinese Lunar New Year begins with subdued festivities on January 25. Officials cancel many major events in a bid to contain the outbreak, as millions of Chinese travel and take part in public celebrations. By late January, 17 Chinese cities, home to more than 50 million people, are in lockdown. Lunar New Year holidays are extended by three days to limit population flows.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Borders with Mongolia, Hong Kong, eastern Russia close Cambodia confirms its first case, while Mongolia shuts its border with China for cars and Russia closes its borders in three regions in the Far East. The cost to global tourism is put in the billions and oil prices also plummet. The death toll rises to 41, with over 1,300 infected worldwide — mostly in China. Scientists hope to have the first coronavirus vaccines ready within three months.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Germany braces for virus On January 27, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Germany is considering evacuating German nationals from Wuhan. There are no reported cases in Germany yet but officials are preparing to fight the virus. German researchers in Marburg are part of international efforts to work on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus. The death toll in China reaches 81, with 2,700 affected worldwide.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 First cases confirmed in Germany On January 27, Germany announces its first known case of the virus — a 33-year-old in Bavaria who contracted it during a workplace training with a visiting Chinese colleague. He is put under quarantine and observation at a Munich hospital. The following day, three of his colleagues are confirmed infected. The death toll in China reaches 132, with around 6,000 infected worldwide.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 International evacuations begin On January 28, Japan and the US are the first countries to evacuate some of their citizens from Wuhan. Four of the Japanese passengers are taken to the hospital with fevers on arrival. Australia and New Zealand say they will also send planes to bring their citizens home. Global cases mount to nearly 6,000 infections, more than the 2002-03 SARS outbreak that killed roughly 800 people.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 WHO declares global health emergency On January 30, the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) declares coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern in a bid to protect countries with "weaker health systems." However, WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus does not recommend trade and travel restrictions, saying these would be "an unnecessary disruption."

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 First death outside China The first death linked to the novel coronavirus outside of China is reported in the Philippines on February 2. A 44-year-old Chinese man had traveled from Wuhan to Manila before falling ill and being taken to hospital, where he later died of pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Bad ending to a cruise Also on February 3, the cruise ship Diamond Princess is quarantined off Yokohama in Japan after cases of the new coronavirus were found on board. As of February 17, the number of people infected has grown to more than 450, the largest cluster of cases outside of China. Several of the 3,700 passengers and crew onboard the ship are being or have been flown back to their home countries.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 New methodology, new statistic On February 13, China's Hubei province registers the highest-ever one-day total of infections. This comes, however, after authorities announced that they had begun including people diagnosed using new clinical methods — CT scans for lung infections instead of the previous nucleic acid tests — in official statistics.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 'Cult-like' South Korean church linked to outbreak South Korea experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, now designated COVID-19 by the WHO, with their first death on February 21. Fingers are pointed at the "cult-like" Shincheonji Church. Half of the cases in South Korea are linked to the group. Thousands of worshipers spread the virus during services. On March 2, authorities announce they would investigate the church’s leader.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Italy under quarantine Cases in Italy rise dramatically, with 77 deaths and thousands of confirmed cases by March 3. Many countries instigate travel restrictions to northern Italy and tourist numbers plummet. On March 8, the Italian government put the entire Lombardy region into quarantine, affecting 16 million people. March 10 sees 168 fatalities in Italy, the highest in a single day.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Economic woes European and US stock markets slump on March 6, leading to the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. The effect on global business has been significant, with many companies reporting losses and the tourism industry and airlines badly hit. The EU pledge €7.5 billion ($8.4 billion) on March 10 in an investment fund to try to stop the Eurozone falling into a recession.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Pandemic: Merkel warns 70% of Germans could be infected As worldwide cases top 127,000 and deaths pass 4,700, the World Health Organization designated the global outbreak as a "pandemic" on March 11. US President Donald Trump announces a travel restriction on people coming from the Schengen Zone in Europe, annoying the EU. German Chancellor Angela Merkel announces that Germany 70% of the population could get the virus. Four Germans are now dead. Author: Cristina Burack, Elliot Douglas, Dave Raish, Kate Martyr, Timothy Jones



09:19 Norway has asked its citizens to not travel abroad for the next month and urged those outside the country to consider returning home as soon as possible.

Oslo's main airport shut its gates to foreign travelers on Friday, as the government moved to close a range of private and public institutions, schools and restaurants, while urging citizens to work from home whenever possible.

Read more: Donald Trump doesn't need coronavirus test despite exposure: doctor

08:20 Germany’s Robert Koch Institute has expanded its list of coronavirus high-risk areas to the Spanish capital of Madrid and Austria’s Tyrol region, which borders northern Italy.

08:00 Apple says it will close all of its stores worldwide for two weeks, except those in Greater China, which reopened on Friday.

"In all of our offices, we are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China," CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "That means team members should work remotely if their job allows."

07:30 Mayors of the 16 Philippine cities that comprise metropolitan Manila have announced nighttime curfews and urged shopping malls to close for one month. Authorities are racing to contain the spread of COVID-19 in an area that is home to 12 million people.

"To limit the spread of the virus, we need to limit the movement of people. We are slowing down the movement of people in Metro Manila," said Jose Arturo Garcia, general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

07:00 German Health Minister has called for all travelers who are returning from Italy, Austria and Switzerland to self-quarantine for 14 days, whether they have symptoms or not.

06:24 Saudi Arabia is suspending all international flights for two weeks in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The Kingdom's government decided to suspend international flights for two weeks (Starting from March 15th) as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of #CoronaVirus," the foreign ministry tweeted.

06:17 New Zealand has announced the world's tightest border controls requiring all incoming travelers, including its own citizens, to self-isolate for two weeks. The restrictions will begin on Sunday.

"Alongside Israel, and a small number of Pacific Islands who have effectively closed their border, this decision will mean New Zealand will have the widest-ranging and toughest border restrictions of any country in the world," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

04:41 Coronavirus aid legislation has passed in the US House of Representatives. The bill provides free coronavirus testing, paid sick leave for people who contract the virus, stronger unemployment insurance, and greater food aid to families that require it.

Having passed with overwhelming support in the House, the bill now moves to the Senate for a vote scheduled for early next week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi negotiated the terms of the aid package with the Trump administration

04:31 A White House physician has confirmed that US President Donald Trump last weekend encountered a second individual who later tested positive for coronavirus.

The president does not require quarantine or testing for the virus, Dr. Sean P. Conley said in a statement.

"The President's exposure to the first individual was extremely limited (photograph, handshake) and though he spent more time in closer proximity to the second case, all interactions occurred before any symptom onset," he said.

04:25 Colombia is barring entry to all visitors who were in Asia or Europe in the last two weeks.

04:20 Beginning Monday, the Badminton World Federation will suspend all tournaments.

04:11 Colombia is closing its border with Venezuela to slow the spread of COVID-19.

04:10 Honduras has recorded its third case of coronavirus.

04:05 US President Donald Trump's 30-day ban on foreign travelers arriving from Europe has now gone into effect.

04:00 The US Department of Defense is halting all domestic travel for military members from March 16 through May 11 in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus throughout the armed forces.

The move applies to all service members, Department of Defense civilians, and their families, a statement from the Pentagon said.

"This restriction will halt all domestic travel, including Permanent Change of Station, and Temporary Duty," it said.

03:55 Uruguay is barring entry to travelers from Germany and 8 other "risk countries." These include China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Iran, Italy, Spain, and France.

The Latin American country confirmed its first four cases of coronavirus on Friday.

03:50 Puerto Rico has announced its first cases of coronavirus. Three cases have been confirmed in the US territory, Governor Wanda Vazquez said.

As a result, Puerto Rico's public school system will close for 14 days to slow the spread of the infection.

03:45 The virus has caused huge disruptions to daily life around the globe, and that includes sports. Check out the latest coronavirus developments in the sports world here.

03:38 German Health Minister Jens Spahn reiterated on Twitter that people returning to Germany from Italy, Austria, and Switzerland should self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

"If you have been in Italy, Switzerland, or Austria within the last 14 days: avoid unnecessary contacts and stay at home for two weeks," the minister wrote on Twitter. This applies "whether you have symptoms or not."

03:32 Mexico is considering imposing travel restrictions on its northern border with the US to prevent coronavirus from spreading south into the Latin American country.

"If it were technically necessary to consider mechanisms of restriction or stronger surveillance, we would have to take into account not that Mexico would bring the virus to the United States, rather than the United States could bring it here," Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said in a press conference.

Mexico currently has 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

03:21 Cambodia is blocking entry to foreign travelers from Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the US for 30 days starting on Tuesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Southeast Asian country has reported seven cases of coronavirus, six of them foreigners.

03:11 Starting from Sunday, Saudi Arabia will suspend all international flights for two weeks.

02:55 The German Association of General Practitioners has called for rules regarding sick leave to be relaxed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The simple process of obtaining a seven-day medical leave of absence should be extended to 14 days, association chairman Ulrich Weigelt told the Rheinische Post. Medical professionals have said that the contagion period for COVID-19 is 14 days.

Read more: Sepsis — a common cause of death from coronavirus

02:50 The US Transportation Department has issued an emergency declaration that waives hours-of-service requirements for commercial drivers transporting emergency coronavirus relief.

"This declaration will help America’s commercial drivers get these critical goods to impacted areas faster and more efficiently," said the department's acting administrator, Jim Mullen, in a statement.

The declaration covers vehicles carrying medical equipment and testing supplies, food to restock stores, and supplies such as gloves, masks, disinfectants, and soap.

The order requires that drivers receive time off once a delivery is complete. It is this first time such an order has been issued on a national level.

02:43 The Czech government says it will close all restaurants and shops, with the exception of groceries, pharmacies, and drug stores, for the next 10 days.

02:24 China, the country the most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, reported 11 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the national total to 80,824. Over 65,500 cases have already recovered and 3,189 people have died.

02:15 The US has reported its 50th coronavirus-related death.

02:11 The Philippines has reported another coronavirus death, bringing the national death toll to 6.

02:00 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have called for legal changes that would make it easier for working parents to care for children kept at home in situations like the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused many schools and preschools around the country to shut their doors.

"One possibility could be to expand the regulation that allows me to look after my child for ten days if he or she is ill. That could be extended to government-ordered school closings and the possible duration be extended," SPD vice-chairwoman Anke Rehlinger told the Rheinische Post.

01:45 US Olympic wrestling trials have been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus fears.

01:40 Chile has banned public events with more than 500 people.

01:35 Jamaica's prime minister has declared the island a disaster area due to the threat of a coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the country is seeking 100 Cuban nurses to help manage the spread of the infection. Travel restrictions are also being imposed on people arriving from Britain.

Thus far, Jamaica has eight confirmed cases of coronavirus.

01:25 Some churches in Rome have been reopened in response to criticism from Pope Francis. Despite the severe coronavirus outbreak in Italy, Cardinal Vicar Angelo De Donatis said he had decided to reopen some churches after meeting with the pope.

The pope had previously said that "drastic measures are not always good." All churches remain closed to tourists, however.

Italy is second only to China in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

01:20 The US State Department has warned the Chinese ambassador to the US after a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman suggested that the US military brought COVID-19 to Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak began.

"Spreading conspiracy theories is dangerous and ridiculous," a state department official told Reuters. "We wanted to put the government on notice we won't tolerate it for the good of the Chinese people and the world."

01:16 South Korea, one of the countries the worst affected by the virus outbreak, reported 107 new cases of coronavirus on Friday. This brings the national total to 8,086.

01:15 Mexico's health minister says the country has 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

01:11 New York City has opened its first drive-through coronavirus testing station. People concerned that they may have been infected with the virus can remain in their automobiles as a medical professional collects the necessary biological samples. These are then sent to a lab, which returns a positive or negative diagnosis within 24 hours.

Medical personnel swab a driver's nose at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in Seattle, Washington

01:00 Bolivia has reported seven locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, bringing the national total to 10, including three cases linked to travel.

00:55 US President Donald Trump says he fully supports the "H.R. 6201: Families First Coronavirus Response Act," a bill that the US House of Representatives will vote on shortly.

00:51 Guatemala's president is banning the entry into the country of people coming from the United States and Canada.

Watch video 02:49 Share US travel ban sparks anger Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ZPND EU angry at US travel ban on 26 European countries

00:46 Argentine soccer club River Plate are refusing to play a match against Atletico Tucuman due to "the severe risks to the health of the professional squad," the club has said.

One player has shown symptoms compatible with coronavirus. The club said they will shut down until further notice and are refusing to play any matches.

A day before, the Argentine government had canceled all international sporting events in the country until the end of the month.

00:41 The African countries of Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, Guinea and Mauritania have all confirmed their first cases of the new coronavirus.

00:39 Due to coronavirus fears, New Zealand has canceled a memorial service honoring the lives of 51 people killed in the Christchurch massacre last year.

On March 15, 2019, a gunman attacked two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Thousands of people had been expected to attend the remembrance service. New Zealand currently has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

00:30 That White House has said that US President Donald Trump will host a video conference with all Group of 7 (G7) leaders early next week to discuss the development of the coronavirus outbreak.

00:20 Unions and student groups in Colombia say they plan to go ahead with a strike scheduled for March 25 to protest the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque despite the coronavirus outbreak. Public marches have, however, been canceled.

"The strike on March 25 is going ahead. However, we are asking Colombians not to leave their houses as there will be no transport," said Diogenes Orjuela, head of the Central Union of Workers. "We will hoist Colombian flags decorated with black tape to condemn the killings and violence. The strike will last 24 hours and we are not going to break protocols because safety is paramount," Orjuela said.

Colombia's government has declared a health emergency to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Read more: Coronavirus, cold, or flu symptoms: Should I see a doctor?

00:15 2,450 passengers of a cruise ship have disembarked in California and are now being transported to quarantine sites.

00:10 The chairman of Germany's conservative Christian Social Union Party (CSU), the Bavarian sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian-Democrats, has called for the German armed forces, or Bundeswehr, to be more involved in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

"We should consider involving the Bundeswehr more," said CSU Chairman and Bavarian President Markus Söder. "Their nursing personnel, doctors, laboratory facilities, and their free capacities in hospitals...In view of this crisis, it's essential."

A Bundeswehr spokesman told the Rheinische Post that the organization is currently assisting on an administrative level, for example by providing laboratory capacity and medical protective equipment.

Watch video 26:01 Share Europe: COVID-19's New Epicenter Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/1HvbH Europe: COVID-19's New Epicenter

00:03 Here's a recap of the global figures:

145,341 confirmed cases globally

5,416 global deaths

70,931 recovered

00:01 Follow yesterday's developments here: Coronavirus latest: Italy death toll surpasses 1,000

kp,jcg/dr (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.