Coronavirus latest: South Korea records no new domestic cases

- South Korea has reported no daily increase in local infections for the first time since February 15.

- Germany is expected to announce a record number of people on short-time work wage subsidy scheme amid the coronavirus pandemic.

- The US Federal Reserve says the coronavirus pandemic has already caused "tremendous" economic hardship and the worst is yet to come.

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

04:09 Germany has recorded 1,478 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 159,119, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The RKI also reported a total of 173 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 6,288.

On Wednesday, the RKI announced that the infection rate decreased to 0.75, meaning that 10 people with the virus infect 7.5 other people on average. The RKI has maintained that the rate should be below 1.0, in order to let the pandemic die down. Earlier in April it was as high as 1.3.

03:38 South Korea on Thursday reported no new domestic cases of coronavirus for the first time since its February peak.

Health authorities also said no local transmission took place during a local parliamentary election that took place earlier this month with increased safety measures, including requiring voters to wear gloves and masks.

Four imported cases were recorded, taking the total tally of infections to 10,765. This is also the first time in two months that South Korea's daily infection count remained under five.

The death toll rose by one to 247.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that 9,059 people have recovered and been released from quarantine.

Watch video 02:38 Share Coronavirus test pioneer Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bWOT South Korea: Coronavirus test pioneer

02:36 Germany is bracing itself for the release of new figures which will show just how much the coronavirus pandemic has impacted people's employment. The Federal Employment Agency (Bundesagenteur für Arbeit) is due to announce its April statistics on Thursday (0800 UTC). It's expected they will reveal a record number of applications for the "short-time work" wage subsidy scheme, known as Kurzarbeit.

Read more: Short-time work: A vital tool in Germany's economic armory against coronavirus

The previous record was in May 2009, when 1.44 million Germans accessed the scheme in the fallout from the global financial crisis. Experts have predicted Thursday's number to far exceed that, and for most applications to come from smaller businesses such as restaurants, hotels and private clinics. German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Wednesday spoke of increases on an unprecedented scale. Jobless numbers are also expected to rise, despite the wage subsidy scheme. In March, Germany's unemployment rate was 5.1%.

Watch video 02:18 Share COVID-19 in Germany 'a long way from over' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ba5f Coronavirus crisis in Germany is 'a long way from over'

00:50 Countries under coronvirus lockdown in Europe saw 11,000 fewer premature deaths because of improved air quality, said a study published on Thursday.

As hundreds of millions of people stayed at home and factories remained shut in an effort to curb the coronavirus pandemic, the region saw a decline in air pollution and fossil fuel pollution.

According to the study, the level of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and small particle pollution known as PM2.5 fell 37% and 10%, respectively.

The findings suggested that the benefits in Germany, Britain and Italy exceeded the equivalent of more than 1,500 premature deaths in each country.

"Our analysis highlights the tremendous benefits for public health and quality of life that could be achieved by rapidly reducing fossil fuels in a sustained and sustainable way," said Lauri Myllyvirta, lead author of the study conducted by the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

Myllyvirta said the impacts are "the same or bigger in many other parts of the world."

The study reported that China saw a 25% and 40% decline in NO2 and PM2.5 levels during the strictest duration of lockdown. Hubei Province, where the pandemic began, saw an even sharper decline.

"So we are looking at an even larger number of avoided deaths," Myllyvirta said.

Read more: Coronavirus plastic waste polluting the environment

Watch video 12:04 Share Is there a connection between air pollution and COVID-19? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bMok Is there a connection between air pollution and COVID-19?

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's news here: WHO defends its COVID-19 response

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

se/dr (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.