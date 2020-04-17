Coronavirus latest: Some US states eye reopening soon

The coronavirus pandemic death toll tops 150,000, according to the Johns Hopkins Institute

Some US states prepare to reopen their businesses and ease restrictions on public life

Over 153,000 people around the world have died during the ongoing pandemic and 2.2 million have been infected by COVID-19

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:30 The Nigerian president’s influential chief of staff, Abba Kyari died on Friday after contracting coronavirus last month, a spokesman for the president said.

Kyari, who was in his 70s, tested positive for COVID-19 in late March, days after he led a delegation to Germany. He had underlying health issues, including diabetes.

Kyari was seen as a gatekeeper to President Muhammadu Buhari. His death has serious implications for the functioning of Nigeria’s highly centralized government.

00:10 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is being sued by two men who claim the country's coronavirus lockdown amounts to illegal detention.

The Auckland High Court heard the claims on Friday in a virtual meeting room. The men, not identified for legal reasons, have asked for a writ of habeas corpus, a legal order requiring a person under arrest to be brought before a court.

One of them told the court that the United Nations should have been consulted before enforcing the lockdown, local media outlet Stuff reported.

Government lawyer Austin Powell, representing Ardern in court, argued the lockdown could not be considered detention.

Will Ardern end up in the dock over New Zealand's coronavirus restrictions?

00:05 Experts in the United States said they believe health officials in the country's 50 states currently have enough tests to meet guidelines to begin reopening their economies after a shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday, despite pushback from state governors.

Federal guidelines call for states to have "robust testing" procedures in place before reopening.

US President Donald Trump, who has faced criticism over a shortfall in coronavirus testing capacity, said on Friday that individual states were responsible for developing testing capabilities.

"The states have local points where they can go and the governor can call the mayors and the mayors can call representatives and everything is perfect and that's the way it should work and always should work," Trump said at White House press briefing.

Earlier on Friday, Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo argued over who bore responsibility for COVID-19 testing.

"The federal government cannot wipe its hands of this and say, 'Oh, the states are responsible for testing.' We cannot do it. We cannot do it without federal help,'' Cuomo said.

Trump, soon after, tweeted his reply, writing, "Governor Cuomo should spend more time 'doing' and less time 'complaining.' Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking!"

Led by Republican governors, Florida said municipalities could reopen beaches and parks if they could do so safely; and Texas said stores could begin selling curbside, nonessential surgery could resume and state parks could reopen.

Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to see businesses reopen quickly and claimed earlier this week that he had total authority over the matter, even though the lockdowns and other social-distancing measures have been imposed by state and local leaders, not Washington.

"We may be opening but we're putting safety first," Trump said.

Over 36,700 people have died of COVID-119 and over 700,000 people have been infected in the United States, making the US the country worst-affected by the pandemic.

Catch up on Friday's coronavirus news here: IMF appeals for billions in aid to Africa during pandemic

Watch video 03:10 Share Women on the front line Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3b4ie COVID-19 pandemic: Women on the front line

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

adt/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)