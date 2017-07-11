Coronavirus latest: Serbia protesters storm parliament over lockdown

Protesters in Serbia storm the parliament hours after the decision to impose a new weekend curfew

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive

More than 11.7 million COVID-19 cases and over 542,000 deaths worldwide

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:08 The US set a new record for cases within a 24-hour period after it recorded 60,209 new cases, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The country, which has been hard-hit by the virus, was just short of 3 million cases, at 2,991,351.

00:27 Thousands of demonstrators clashed with the police in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Tuesday following a protest against a newly imposed weekend coronavirus curfew.

Some protesters managed to push past a police cordon and break into the parliament building before being pushed back by riot police.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas at the protesters, who in turn hurled flares, stones, bottles and eggs. Police vehicles were also set ablaze.

AP reported that several clashes involved some extremist rioters who are linked to far-right groups.

Violent confrontations also took place in front of the state TV building — the opposition accuses the broadcaster of pro-government bias.

The protests erupted just hours after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced the imposition of the curfew due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

Vucic said during the televised announcement that all hospitals in the capital are nearly full. He singled out Belgrade as being particularly critical. This is the first time a curfew will be imposed in the country since early May.

Serbian police director Vladimir Rebic told the state television that smaller demonstrations were also held in other Serbian cities.

Serbia's coronavirus caseload is rising eight weeks after the nation began easing its earlier restrictions — once among the strictest in Europe. The country on Tuesday reported close to 3,000 active cases with 110 patients in critical condition. The total death toll is at 330.

00:00 Catch up on Tuesday’s coronavirus news here: Coronavirus latest: WHO wishes Bolsonaro 'full and speedy' recovery

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

dvv/stb (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)