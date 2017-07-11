Coronavirus latest: Russian hackers accused of targeting coronavirus vaccine research

The UK accused Russian intelligence services of trying to steal data from virus vaccine researchers

A memorial ceremony for COVID-19 victims has been held in Madrid

Germany reports over 200,000 total coronavirus infections

Venezuela, Ireland halt reopening as cases surge

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

14:50 Germany's states and the federal government have reached an agreement on "more targeted measures" to deal with localized COVID-19 outbreaks.

An important change to previous guidelines is that complete districts will no longer be required to lock down in the case of a localized outbreak, and quarantine and lockdown measures should be tightly limited to only target hotspots.

Localized travel bans could be enforced in cases where the number of infections continues to rise or when there is no certainty that a chain of infections is not continuing to spread.

Several state ministers have rejected the idea of large-scale travel bans within Germany.

States should also take precautions to ensure that travelers arriving from areas with high infection rates are able to provide medical proof that they are not infected before they are allowed entry and accommodation.

13:30 Intelligence agencies from the US, UK and Canada have accused Russia-backed hackers of trying to steal information on COVID-19 vaccine research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world.

The UK's National Cybersecurity Center (NCSC) attributed the cyberattacks to a group known as APT29, also known as Cozy Bear, which it said was likely operating as part of Russian intelligence services. The group is said to use spear-phishing and custom malware to target research organizations in ongoing attacks.

The NCSC said in a statement that it believes no confidential information has yet been compromised.

In May, the US and the UK said that hacking networks were carrying out campaigns targeting international organizations responding to pandemic, but this is the first time a group as been connected with Russia. In June, the US accused China-backed hackers of targeting US-based COVID-19 research.

"It is completely unacceptable that the Russian Intelligence Services are targeting those working to combat the coronavirus pandemic,'' said the UK's foreign secretary, Dominic Raab.

12:45 Lithuania will once more tighten travel restrictions for those from outside of Europe. Those traveling from most countries outside of the European economic area will have to be tested for coronavirus and must go into quarantine for 14 days.

The prime minister identified an incident where travelers from Uzbekistan were believed to have caused a minor outbreak in Lithuania. Around 20 people were infected.

"The case of the infected people from Uzbekistan in the city of Kaunas clearly shows that we have to improve the restrictions on people coming into Lithuania," Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis wrote on Facebook.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism The end of the party Due to illegally held parties, Mallorca is ordering the forced closure of restaurants at Ballermann and Magaluf, resort areas visited by German and British tourists. The regulation comes into effect Wednesday, July 15 for two months. The behavior of a few vacationers and local owners should not jeopardize the huge efforts to fight the pandemic, said Balearic Tourism Minister Iago Negueruela.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Stricter face mask wearing rules on the Balearic Islands On Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands, the regulations for wearing face masks have been tightened. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, mouth and nose protection must be worn from July 13th in all enclosed public spaces as well as outdoors, whenever it is possible to encounter other people. On the beach, at the pool and during sports, however, masks are still not mandatory.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Flights overshadowed by fear Holiday flights within Europe are on the move again, with passengers sitting close together. According to an opinion poll by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 62% of those questioned are afraid of being infected by passengers in the next seat. This was identified by IATA as the main reason for the decline in willingness to travel, which is now only 45%.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU relaxes entry restrictions Starting from July 1, people from third countries with low infection rates may enter the EU again as regular travellers. These countries are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. China will only be considered if it also lifts its entry restrictions for Europeans.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Corona test center opened at Frankfurt Airport A corona test center has been in operation at Frankfurt Airport since June 29, 2020. Here, passengers both departing and arriving can be tested to avoid quarantine. The standard procedure, in which the results are available as a download within six to eight hours, costs 59 euros. Around 300 tests can be performed per hour.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Paris Eiffel Tower is open again The Parisian landmark was closed for three months, and now visitors can go up it again. But only in limited numbers and on foot. There are 765 steps to the second floor viewing platform. Wearing a face mask is mandatory. The top of the Eiffel Tower will remain closed until further notice, as will the elevators. The number of tickets on sale is limited and they must be ordered online in advance.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism World famous Alhambra in Granada opens again The Alhambra Castle in Granada in southern Spain will open its doors to tourists again on June 17. Initially, only 4,250 visitors are to be admitted at the same time — only half as many as usual. In addition, masks are mandatory. The Alhambra is considered the most important testimony to Arab architecture in Europe and is a World Heritage site.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism "Re-open EU": A website with travel rules for Europe Entry regulations, masks, quarantine? The new EU overview website "reopen.europa.eu" provides information on the coronavirus rules of individual EU countries — and in 24 languages. Tourists can enter their destination country on the website and find out about regulations that apply there. So far, the site contains information on 27 EU countries and is to be continuously updated.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany's borders are open again During the night of Monday (June 15), the federal police ended the border controls that had been introduced three months ago because of the coronavirus crisis. Complete freedom of travel between Germany and its neighboring countries is back in effect. At the same time, the Foreign Office's travel warnings for 27 European countries ended.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism German government extends worldwide travel ban The beaches of the world people dream of, like here on Ko Phi Phi in Thailand, will have to do without German tourists. The German government has extended the travel warning for tourists due to the coronavirus pandemic for more than 160 countries outside the EU until August 31. However, exceptions can be made for individual countries where the spread of the virus has been sufficiently contained.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourist pilot project launched on Mallorca 6000 Germans will be the first foreign tourists to be allowed to travel to the Balearic Islands from Monday (June 15). According to Spanish media, the pilot project is intended to test the security precautions at airports and hotels before all of Spain opens its borders on July 1. Germany was chosen because the epidemiological situation there is similar to that on the Balearic Islands.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism App to regulate beach visits on the Baltic Sea coast A new app is to help manage the flow of visitors to the Baltic Sea beaches, Schleswig-Holstein's state premier Daniel Günther announced on June 7. Visitors use the app to register their desired time slot on the beach. If there is enough space available, they will be given an access authorization. The municipality of Scharbeutz developed the system, which could now also be used by other places.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy reopened for Europeans Starting on Wednesday (June 3), tourists from Europe have been allowed to enter Italy again, the country that was one of the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic worldwide. A two-week quarantine for travellers from Europe is no longer required. This should save the travel season. Italians will again be able to move freely throughout the country and travel to other regions.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Aida cancels cruises until end of July The 14 cruise ships of the German Rostock-based shipping company Aida Cruises will remain in port until July 31. In many holiday destination countries the regulations for international tourism are still being discussed, the company announced. The Italian shipping company Costa is also extending the cruise suspension for its fleet until July 31.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Colosseum and other sights in Italy open again Rome's 2,000-year-old landmark can finally be visited again from June 1, and the Vatican Museums will also reopen on that day. Ancient Pompeii, south of Naples at the foot of Mount Vesuvius, is already welcoming visitors again, but only those from within the country. From June 3, however, foreign tourists will be able to return to Italy and visit the ancient sites.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism on Greek islands starts again From Monday (May 25), Greece's islands will be accessible again by plane and ferry for domestic tourists. Taverns, bars and cafes are reopening nationwide. Ferries are to sell only 50% of their tickets, and taverns are only allowed to occupy half of their tables. The list of countries from which foreign tourists can enter Greece without a two-week quarantine will be announced at the end of May.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austria to open border to Germany again The Austrian government has announced that the border with Germany will be opened on June 15. Tourism in Austria has been effectively suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 29, hotels and other accommodation in Austria will be allowed to reopen. Austrian tourism is heavily dependent on guests from Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Start of the season on the North Sea Islands Borkum, Juist (photo) and the other East Frisian islands are happy to be able to greet tourists again, even if it's a limited surge of visitors. Since May 11, overnight stays in holiday apartments and camping sites throughout Lower Saxony have been allowed again. Holidaymakers must stay at least one week. However, day tourists and hotel overnight stays are still prohibited.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Will travel within Europe soon be possible again? Holidaymakers might also be able to travel to the Balearic or Greek Islands in summer. "If there are very few new infections there and the medical care works, one could also think about a summer holiday in those places", the government's commissioner for tourism, Thomas Bareiss, told the Tagesspiegel newpaper. Long-distance travel, however, is likely to be cancelled this summer.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Holiday season at the Baltic Sea to start Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is the first federal state to reopen to tourists from all over Germany: From May 25th they can again stay in hotels, guest houses and holiday homes. 60 percent of the bed capacity will be released for this purpose. This means that the tourist season can start with the Whitsun holidays in popular holiday regions like the Baltic Sea and the Mecklenburg Lake District.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany extends worldwide travel warning Germany extended on Wednesday (April 29) its worldwide travel warning due to the coronavirus crisis to at least June 14. The Federal Foreign Office said that "severe and drastic restrictions in international air and travel traffic and worldwide entry restrictions, quarantine measures and restrictions on public life in many countries can still be expected."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism The Oktoberfest in Munich has been cancelled The Oktoberfest has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bavaria's premier Markus Söder and Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter announced the decision on Tuesday (April 21). "It pains us, and it is a great pity", said Söder. But in times of the coronavirus, the danger of infection at the folk festival, which attracts about six million visitors annually, would just be too great.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mallorca worried about the summer Hotels, cafes and souvenir shops are closed. It is unusually empty outside the Royal Palace in Palma (picture). The Easter season on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca has been cancelled. The Majorcan hotel association now fears that due to the uncertain situation in the main markets of Germany and Great Britain, some hotels will remain closed even during the peak season.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism More Germans brought back from abroad By Sunday (April, 5) 205,000 travelers had been brought back to Germany, according to the federal government. Airplanes from Peru and Colombia were the most recent to take off. More than 40,000 Germans however are still stranded abroad. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter. "We will continue our efforts to find solutions for the travelers who have not yet been able to return."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism A symbol of hope A light installation on the Matterhorn in Switzerland is giving a sign of solidarity and hope in the fight against the corona virus. Encouraging messages are also being projected on to many other tourist landmarks around the world. "Stay safe", "Stay at home" could be see on Monday evening on the Great Pyramid in Giza near the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Huge repatrition drive The German foreign ministry announced on Wednesday (March 25) that, together with tour operators, it had brought back more than 150,000 Germans from abroad. Tour operator TUI added that almost 95 percent of the tourists who were stranded because of the coronavirus pandemic are now back in Germany. They were mainly flown out from Egypt, Spain, Portugal and the Cape Verde Islands.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Africa's measures to deal with the pandemic African countries have also ordered numerous measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. South Africa, for example, has banned access to the country for people coming from risk areas. Nigeria is monitoring the temperature of travelers at airports, ports and borders. Cameroon has closed its borders indefinitely.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Australia bans foreign travel The Australian government has imposed an indefinite ban on all foreign travel by its citizens. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called on all Australians who are abroad to return home. A 14-day compulsory quarantine for all people entering the country has already been in place for some time. Here, too, it has become quiet in the cities.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism in Germany comes to a halt The coronavirus crisis is impacting travelers and the tourism industry with full force. Several tour operators, including TUI, has cancelled trips, and some airlines are shutting down. Germany's federal and state governments decided that overnight stays should only be used for "necessary and explicitly not for touristic purposes". Germans are to "no longer take holiday trips at home and abroad".

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU external borders closed The EU has closed its entire external borders for 30 days as from Tuesday (March 17, 2020). "All travel between non-European countries and the European Union will be suspended for 30 days," French President Macron said in a television address on Monday (March 16,2020) evening. The Schengen Area, which includes several non-EU countries, has also closed its external borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany brings travelers back home More and more countries are sealing their borders, and many flights are cancelled. With special flights Lufthansa and its subsidiary Eurowings want to bring up to 6,500 stranded holidaymakers from the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and on Mallorca back to Germany. In Morocco, the German government is assisting German tourists who are stranded there due to their return flights being cancelled.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany partially closes its borders to tourists On Monday morning (March 16, 2020), Germany introduced entry controls at the borders with the five neighboring countries: France, Denmark, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland. Border crossings will be reduced to what is strictly necessary. Goods can continue to pass through, including commuters, but not travelers without good reason. The duration of the measures remains open.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austrian ski regions end season early All ski areas in the Austrian provinces of Salzburg and Tyrol are ending the winter season early. Cable car operation will be discontinued as of Sunday (March 15, 2020). Hotels and accommodations will be closed from Monday. The provincial governments said that this should slow down the spread of the virus in the Alpine country. The two provinces account for most leading Austrian ski areas.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism USA: Entry ban for Europeans Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the USA is imposing a general 30-day travel ban on people from Europe. The entry ban comes into force on Friday (March 13, 2020) at midnight (local time). It does not apply to US citizens residing in Europe who have tested negative for the pathogen.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy increasingly sealed off In order to reduce the spread, the border into neighboring Austria can only be crossed from Italy with a medical certificate. Slovenia has closed its border, and Albania has banned Italian air and ferry traffic. Many airlines have cancelled flights to Italy until at least 3 April. Germany, the UK, and Ireland tightened travel recommendations and called on their citizens to leave.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mediterranean cruises put on hold The Costa Crociere shipping company is cancelling all cruises in the Mediterranean for the time being. The cruises will be suspended until April 3, the Italian company announced on Tuesday (March 10). The measure affects thousands of passengers. Ships still operating in the Mediterranean will only call at Italian ports to let passengers disembark.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Winter sports season in Italy ended early All ski facilities in Italy have been closed since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) due to the corona crisis. Prior to this, hoteliers and cable car operators in the South Tyrol region (photo) had already agreed to close their facilities. South Tyrol is particularly popular with winter sports tourists from Germany and Eastern Europe. The closure is effective until at least April 3.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warnings and border controls The Czech Republic (picture) and Poland are carrying out checks at the border with Germany to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Since Monday (March 9), travelers have faced random temperature checks. The German government has warned against travelling to risk areas. And air passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy will have to expect controls when entering Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy in crisis On March 8 the Italian government issued an entry and exit ban for the more than 15 million inhabitants of the northern Italian regions, which include the key business center Milan and the tourist magnet of Venice (photo). Cultural, sporting and religious events are also banned for visitors. Museums, cinemas and theaters remain closed nationwide. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox



12:30 Ukrainians are "tired" of the coronavirus lockdown, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said, adding that the government should be cautious about extending the measures past August.

The country imposed strict lockdowns in March which were partially eased in May. Laws have been extended monthly.

The current set of regulations will run out in August, but Zelenskiy believes they should not last any longer as "everyone is getting tired of this quarantine."

"We need a clear framework for how we will continue it, so that people have the opportunity to live safely, so that business can function, so that the economy does not stand at a pause," Zelenskiy said.

11:59 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced a "radical quarantine" for Caracas and a neighboring state in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Venezuela had been one of the Latin American countries least affected by the pandemic, but in recent weeks the country has recorded a striking rise in infections and deaths.

It took 70 days for Venezuela to reach 1,000 cases, but only three to go from 7,000 to 8,000.

The country has now surpassed 10,000 infections, though some say that limited testing means the true number is much higher.

10:35 German industrial giant Siemens said it plans to allow more than 140,000 of its employees to continue to work from home for up to three days a week on a permanent basis.

The Munich-based company said the coronavirus crisis has "shown that working independently of a fixed location offers many advantages and is possible on a much wider scale than originally thought." Surveys of Siemens employees around the world showed a desire for greater flexibility.

Siemens operates in 125 locations in 43 countries and will take effect immediately.

10:25 Germany wants to contribute its national reserve of medical protective equipment to a European reserve, German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced.

It would make "more sense" create such a reserve "coordinated" among the 27 European Union countries than at a national level alone, Spahn said. His comments came ahead of an informal gathering of EU health ministers in Berlin.

"We Europeans have to stand shoulder-to-shoulder to ward off threats, that we must be better prepared to keep ourselves safe, that we must act with more confidence to hold our own," he said. "Whether or not we have sufficient protective masks for our health care workers in Amsterdam, Berlin or Madrid should not be determined in China.

"This is why we want to develop structures that make us less dependent on the production of important drugs and medical products," he added.

10:10 Germany's largest slaughterhouse and meat-packing plant resumed production after a coronavirus outbreak among its workers caused a local lockdown for tens of thousands of local residents.

Production at the Tönnies facility in the town of Gütersloh in North Rhine-Westphalia was halted in mid-June after 1,400 employees of the plant tested positive for the virus. Regional lockdowns, like the one imposed around the plant, have been at the center of a heated debate among the 16 German states.

However, all 16 health ministers appear to have reached a consensus that such measures could be a "suitable method" for containing local outbreaks.

Read more: Brief reprieve for German pigs as COVID-19 shuts slaughterhouses

09:20 Spain's King Felipe has led a ceremony in Madrid to honor those who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The televised ceremony at an esplanade in Madrid's Royal Palace was attended by high-ranking EU and WHO officials, along with representatives from religious organizations and relatives of victims.

Spain has been one of the countries hit worst by the pandemic, with 28,413 confirmed deaths from the disease.

09:00 Israel has seen its highest number of infections in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced. Over 1,700 new cases were recorded. If the numbers continue to rise, a lockdown is expected to be put back in place in the next few days.

A rapid easing of restrictions from the end of May may have rapidly increased coronavirus numbers in the country. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a one-time payment of 750 shekels (€192, $218) for individuals, up to 3,000 shekels for families to alleviate financial stress caused by the pandemic on Wednesday.

08:55 South Korea needs more public hospitals to prevent potential infectious disease outbreaks worse than coronavirus, a senior government official has said.

The country's early success in taming the coronavirus through aggressive contact tracing and testing has been much praised by disease experts worldwide as a gold standard for how to deal with the disease. But only 10% of hospital beds are found in public hospitals, which officials say would have been far too few if the virus had infected more people.

08:45 Pakistan has reported its lowest daily death rate from the coronavirus in about a month. It recorded 40 deaths in the past 24 hours on Thursday. The highest single-day death toll was 153 on June 19.

Authorities fear another spike if people ignore social distancing during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, which will be celebrated on July 31.

07:45 Russia has reported 6,428 new cases and 167 deaths in the last 24 hours, a slight increase from the day before. This brings the total number of infections in the country to above 750,000.

Russia is the fourth-worst affected country in the world behind the US, Brazil and India.

07:38 The Indian states of Bihar and Goa have gone into lockdown. In northern Bihar, home to 125 million people, over 600 people died in the previous 24 hours. The Red Cross called the spread "alarming."

Eyewitness reports say traffic in the state capital of Patna was much at normal rates, with many pointing out the difficulty of policing a lockdown for so many people. The lockdown will last for 15 days.

A lack of coronavirus discipline in Goa caused the state to go back into lockdown for three days: the state premier said too many people were "stepping out to meet people at parties."

04:43 Despite some signs of recovery, the global economy still faces challenges ahead, the chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

Activity "has started to gradually strengthen…But we are not out of the woods yet, "IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said in a message to G20 finance ministers ahead of a weekend summit in Saudi Arabia.

In June, the global crisis lender downgraded its growth forecasts, saying it now expects global GDP to fall by 4.9% in 2020. Coronavirus lockdown measures around the globe caused a deeper contraction than anticipated and only a "tepid recovery is expected for next year," Georgieva said.

Read more: Will coronavirus pandemic finally push emerging economies into crisis?

By providing $11 trillion (€9.6 trillion) in stimulus, G20 nations had helped to prevent an even worse outcome, but "these safety nets must be maintained as needed and, in some cases, expanded," Georgieva said in a blog post.

Such measures include paid sick leave for low-income families as well as access to health care and unemployment insurance, she said.

Georgieva acknowledged concern for rising debt levels, but said, "At this stage in the crisis, however, the costs of premature withdrawal are greater than continued support where it is needed."

The IMF chief drew attention to jobs that have been lost during the pandemic, possibly for good. Workers will need support and training to move into new sectors, she said.

"The bottom line is that the pandemic is likely to increase poverty and inequality," she said, adding that policymakers have "a once-in-a-century shot" at building a better, greener and more equitable world.

03:38 Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 534 to 200,260. Data released by the Robert Koch Institute, the country's official body for disease control, said that the death toll rose by seven on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9,078.

Read more: Danger of coronavirus second wave in Germany is real but avoidable, health minister says

03:26 China's GDP grew by 3.2% in the second quarter, after a major slump during the beginning of the year. As lockdown measures have ended, the government has provided a stimulus to revive the economy from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

The economy had contracted by 1.6% on a year-on-year basis compared to last year. The GDP jumped by 11.5% in April-June compared to the previous quarter, exceeding projections.

However, consumption and investment still remained low, suggesting that the government may have to ramp up its stimulus efforts.

02:15 Ireland is putting on hold plans to end its lockdown because of a spike in new infections, Prime Minister Micheal Martin has announced.

Ireland had been set to enter the fourth and final phase of relaxing its restrictions this coming Monday but now this has been postponed for the foreseeable future. As a result, Irish citizens will have to wait for a full reopening of pubs and bars.

Read more: Stale beer turned into animal feed and distance drinking: Irish pubs in the age of coronavirus

01:55 The Australian state of Victoria has revealed two men in their 80s died overnight from COVID-19.

The country's second-most populated state also reported a record daily increase in people infected with the virus.

Victoria registered 317 new daily infections, the highest since the coronavirus outbreak emerged. The previous high for the state that is home to some 6.5 million people was 288 new cases, which occurred last week.

Meanwhile, the Australian government plans to spend A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion, €964 million) to help offset the crisis brought about by the pandemic. The funding will be used to extend a program to subsidize the wages of apprentices.

01:12 A lawmaker in Chile has sprinted through congress wearing a pink cape to celebrate the passing of a coronavirus emergency bill in the South American country's lower house.

While donning a face mask, caped crusader Pamela Jiles ran repeatedly past President Sebastian Pinera's Cabinet, who had opposed the bill.

Pamela Jiles brought fellow lawmakers to their feet with her caped performance

Jiles is a former journalist and a member of the far-left Broad Front coalition which represents a poor area of the Chilean capital, Santiago.

She has been a fervent supporter of the proposal to allow citizens hit hard by lockdown measures to withdraw up to 10% of privately held pension funds. The act will be voted on by senators next week.

00:55 The US set a daily record of 67,632 cases in less than 24 hours, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker. The world's worst-affected nation has seen a surge since June, especially in the southern and western parts of the country.

For the last 10 days, new cases have been within the range of 55,000 and 65,000 per day. More than 137,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the US.

Meanwhile, the state of California reported its second-worst day in terms of cases and deaths on Wednesday, with more than 11,000 new infections and 140 fatalities. The number of tests and those testing positive has also risen in the state.

The positivity rate reached 7% for the last two weeks. Los Angeles County had a positivity rate of more than 10%

00:24 Many nations across the globe saw coronavirus cases rising on Wednesday, forcing them to reconsider plans of reopening. The number of cases has crossed 13.4 million and more than 579,000 have died worldwide.

Latin America, the world's second hardest-hit region topped 150,000 deaths on Wednesday. Venezuela announced localized restrictions just four days after ending lockdown. Ireland too had to halt reopening plans as cases surged.

