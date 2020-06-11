Coronavirus latest: Rio activists dig Copacabana graves in protest against Bolsonaro

Unrest over President Bolsonaro's response is gathering pace in Brazil

The Czech, Hungarian, Polish and Slovak governments want a larger chunk of the EU's recovery package

The WHO says that 'though the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is getting worse'

Beijing reported its first COVID-19 case in the capital in nearly two months

France announced a first-quarter loss of over half a million jobs, caused by the pandemic

All times in GMT/UTC

21:15 A woman in her 20s has become the first person in the United States to have a double-lung transplant for COVID-19, her doctor has revealed.

She had been in the intensive care unit of Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago for six weeks prior to the procedure, where a life support machine kept her alive.

However, by early June her lungs had deteriorated to the extent that a transplant became her only option.

"Her lungs just showed no signs of recovery, in fact they had started to develop terminal fibrosis," Ankit Bharat, chief of thoracic surgery at the Northwestern Medicine Lung Transplant Program told news agency AFP.

Bharat has performed numerous lung transplants before, but said this one on June 5 was "very difficult," lasting 10 hours rather than the usual six.

Bharat said the operation's success has made him "think and hope that we can operate on many more patients who are now stuck on the ventilator because their lungs have been permanently destroyed."

20:45 At least 170 police officers in Peru have died from COVID-19 while enforcing the country's lockdown, the interior minister has revealed.

Nearly 10,000 police officers have contracted the virus while implementing social distancing measures during the South American country's 12 weeks of stay-at-home policy.

"We have 9,900 infected personnel and 170 deceased personnel. That is the figure that we currently have despite the efforts being made," Interior Minister General Gaston Rodriguez told reporters.

An additional 4,000 officers were in mandatory quarantine due to their age or health, Rodriguez added.

19:15 Brazilians critical of their government's reaction to the pandemic have dug 100 graves and placed black crosses in the sand of Rio's Copacabana beach as a memorial to the almost 40,000 in Brazil known to have died from the virus.

The graves were created on the world-famous beach in a protest arranged by non-governmental organization Rio de Paz

In terms of total number of infection, Brazil is the second-hardest hit country in the world, after the United States, with almost 800,000 cases.

But President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the severity of the outbreak and encouraged local governments to lift restrictions while sending contradictory signals to citizens on whether to wear face masks or socially distance.

"The president has not realized that this is one of the most dramatic crises in Brazil's history," said organizer Antonio Carlos Costa, who said Bolsonaro had not shown solidarity with the suffering. "Families are mourning thousands of dead, and there is unemployment and hunger.".

18:55 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege has resigned from a COVID-19 task force in eastern Congo, saying that his hospital needs to concentrate on treating coronavirus patients and lamenting testing delays and other issues in the country.

When announcing his decision to step down, Mukwege said he expected infections to continue to escalate in Bukavu, where his renowned Panzi Hospital treats sexual violence survivors and provides other health care services.

The surgeon said he would "devote myself entirely to my medical responsibilities and to care for this influx of patients."

Mukwege's statement highlighted issues regarding regional coronavirus response efforts, including delays of more than two weeks on testing samples sent to a national laboratory in the capital, Kinshasa. He called this "a major handicap for our strategy of 'test, identify, isolate and treat.'"

18:50 Mexico's industrial activity took a massive hit for the month of April in comparison with the same period last year.

There had been a slight fall in March as the government began telling people to stay at home, but by April the measures had become far more stringent, having a drastic effect on the industrial output.

Activity in the sector fell 25% in April, the worst monthly fall since the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) began monitoring the data in 1993.

Construction and manufacturing suffered the most, dipping by 38% and 35%, respectively, compared to the previous April.

18:00 Four central European countries have asked for a "fair" allocation of the EU's €750-billion (US $850 billion) coronavirus recovery fund, treading a fine line between demanding more money for themselves and questioning the wisdom of introducing the package at all.

Wearing face masks and gloves, the Czech, Hungarian, Polish and Slovak prime ministers failed, though, to agree upon a common position on the package at a meeting at a castle in the Czech Republic.

Proposed by the EU last month, the recovery package has faced criticism from fiscally conservative EU members, such as the so-called Visegrad-four (V4).

"We want to send a signal together... that we should be fair," Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said. "We should avoid a situation wherein a country with more or less the same population and more or less the same GDP per capita situated in southern Europe will profit from the programme far more than a central European country."

While Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said: "I think the main criterion should be the GDP slump [for each member] and that must be assessed early next year."

Viktor Orban said the deal was "philosophically quite far from what the Hungarians think about the world. The Hungarians think you must first make money and then you can spend it." But he added that the bloc requires "exceptional solutions in an exceptional situation," and that "we are willing to accept it, because we feel positive about the initiative, but it still needs to be worked upon."

16:40 US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said there will be no more shutdowns, even if the United States is hit by a second wave or further spikes in infections.

"We can't shut down the economy. I think we've learned that if you shut down the economy, you're going to create more damage," Mnuchin said in an interview on CNBC.

His comments were backed up by President Donald Trump, who voiced optimism about the economic situation on Twitter, despite the Federal Reserve's Thursday warning of a 6.5% contraction in US GDP in 2020.

Despite the comments from Trump and Mnuchin, decisions on restrictions in the US formally rest with state governors not the federal government.

The shutdown, which began in mid-March, has caused great damage to the world's largest economy, leading to tens of millions of layoffs and an unemployment rate of 13.3% in May, figures not too dissimilar to those witnessed during the Great Depression almost a century ago.

The US is the worst-hit country in gross terms, with 113,000 fatalities reported and 2 million cases. Furthermore, some states, such as Texas and North Carolina, are experiencing more hospitalizations with COVID-19 sufferers than they did a month ago.

15:50 A minute's silence in memory of coronavirus victims will be observed ahead of Premier League matches when England's top flight returns from a three-hitaus on June 17.

Protocols in place for the league's return include team travel by air or with the use of up to three buses, with all drivers tested for the virus. In addition, balls, goalposts, corner flags and substitution boards will be regularly disinfected at appropriate intervals during games, with a maximum of 300 people allowed in stadiums.

15:00 Kazakhstan has reimposed lockdowns in numerous towns and villages while plans are in place to tighten restrictions in one of its provinces, authorities said, after a surge in infections.

A month ago, the central Asian country ended its nationwide state of emergency. However, after a fresh spike in the central Karaganda region, retailers and public transit would work shorter hours while private cars would be prohibited from moving at night, the government said in a statement confirming the measures would be implemented as of June 13.

Many towns and villages would be under lockdown once more and 70% of public sector employees in the province would work from home, it said, adding that numerous citizens and businesses were not respecting social distancing rules.

The country of around 19 million people has so far registered a total of 13,558 coronavirus cases, resulting in 67 fatalities.

14:30 A further 1.54 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Department of Labor reported. The total registered since mid-March, which saw the economy grind to a halt because of lockdown measures, now stands at 44.2 million.

Numbers of unemployed have declined in the US as the peak of the virus passed – 20.9 million people were receiving unemployment payments or had payments refused in the week ended May 30, down from 21.3 million continuing claims in the prior week.

The report showed "another week of ongoing, gradual improvement in weekly filings," Rubeela Farooqi of economic research consultancy High Frequency Economics told the AFP news agency.

14:00 Bangladesh will resume international flights next week, beginning with a weekly flight between Dhaka and London from Tuesday, said officials. It will be the first international flight in nearly three months after the country suspended almost all routes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Flight frequency will be increased subject to the availability of passengers, said civil aviation ministry spokesman Mohibul Haque. From June 15, Qatar Airways will be allowed to operate a flight three times a week on the Dhaka-Doha route – but only for passengers transiting through Doha, Haque said.

Strict hygiene measures will have to be adhered to and 14-day quarantine will be imposed for passengers who are unable to show a negative COVID-19 certificate on arrival in Dhaka.

The southern Asian country suspended connections on all air routes but one on March 21 but domestic flight operations resumed on a limited scale on June 1 as part of the country easing coronavirus restrictions.

12:20 Egypt will extend its night-time curfew by two more weeks in response to rising coronavirus rates, said Information Minister Osama Heikal. Despite this, the north African country also announced plans to allow international flights to tourists and foreigners from July 1.

Latest figures for the country show 1,342 deaths and 38,284 confirmed cases of the virus. Since late last month, it has been reporting more than 1,000 new cases a day.

Under the updated guidelines, working hours in shops have been extended by one more hour until 6 p.m. local time.

Tourism and flights to coastal cities with "the lowest infection rates" will resume. It is not clear whether this also includes flights to the capital, Cairo.

The government has been seeking to gradually loosen lockdown measures, allowing hotels to partially reopen and resuming some public services. Last month, Egypt's doctors union warned that a major COVID-19 oubreak could trigger a "complete collapse" of the country's health system.

11:45 The European Commission has proposed to have all EU borders within the bloc reopen from June 15 and to allow travelers from Balkan countries to enter the bloc from July 1. The recommendation comes as many of the 27 EU member states begin to ease coronavirus restrictions, with some hoping to restart tourism in time for the peak summer season.

The Commission called for a "common coordinated approach" where travel bans will be lifted for countries with similar levels of infection as the EU and where adequate disease control is in place. It was too early to completely lift the ban on travelers from outside the bloc.

Read more: COVID-19: Summer vacation away from the mainstream

Restrictions on Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia will be lifted from July 1, because "their epidemiological situation is similar or better than that of the EU," said European home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson.

"International travel is key" for tourism, business and reconnecting friends and family, added the Swedish politician.

Tourism-dependent countries such as Greece and Spain have been pushing for a swift reopening, to help their economies recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism German government extends worldwide travel ban The beaches of the world people dream of, like here on Ko Phi Phi in Thailand, will have to do without German tourists. The German government has extended the travel warning for tourists due to the coronavirus pandemic for more than 160 countries outside the EU until August 31. However, exceptions can be made for individual countries where the spread of the virus has been sufficiently contained.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourist pilot project launched on Mallorca 6000 Germans will be the first foreign tourists to be allowed to travel to the Balearic Islands from Monday (June 15). According to Spanish media, the pilot project is intended to test the security precautions at airports and hotels before all of Spain opens its borders on July 1. Germany was chosen because the epidemiological situation there is similar to that on the Balearic Islands.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism App to regulate beach visits on the Baltic Sea coast A new app is to help manage the flow of visitors to the Baltic Sea beaches, Schleswig-Holstein's state premier Daniel Günther announced on June 7. Visitors use the app to register their desired time slot on the beach. If there is enough space available, they will be given an access authorization. The municipality of Scharbeutz developed the system, which could now also be used by other places.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Las Vegas reopens casinos After having to close because of the coronavirus crisis, the casinos in Las Vegas reopened on Thursday (June 5). Hygiene precautions are to reduce the risk of infection. Visitor capacity has been reduced to half, plexiglass panels separate players from croupiers, and the casino tokens (chips) are regularly disinfected. Nightclubs and big shows in the casinos are still not allowed at the moment.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tegel Airport to remain open — for the time being Berlin's Tegel Airport will not be temporarily closed after all. Airport manager Engelbert Lütke Daldrup said on Wednesday (June 3) that the number of passengers was even expected to rise again. Earlier, the German government had announced that it would lift its travel warnings for 29 European countries on June 15. On that day, Tegel was supposed to go off the grid.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy reopened for Europeans Starting on Wednesday (June 3), tourists from Europe have been allowed to enter Italy again, the country that was one of the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic worldwide. A two-week quarantine for travellers from Europe is no longer required. This should save the travel season. Italians will again be able to move freely throughout the country and travel to other regions.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Neuschwanstein Castle is open again Neuschwanstein Castle — since Tuesday June 2 — is again open to tourists. Previously, the Bavarian state government had made a whole range of tourist attractions such as the boat trip on Lake Starnberg or Nymphenburg Castle accessible again. One of the attractions that will remain closed due to the coronavirus because of restricted space is the royal house at Schachen.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Cable cars in Bavaria are back in operation The Zugspitze, Germany's highest mountain at 2962 meters (9718 ft.), is accessible again. From Saturday (May 30) the cable cars and chair lifts in Bavaria are allowed to run again. Physical distancing and compulsory facemasks are a matter of course, the number of passengers is limited to 35% of the transport capacity. The first mountain huts are also opening again.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Roller coasters are running again at Europapark Rust This is the first large amusement park in the world to resume operations. Rules are: Facemasks must be worn in the queue and every second seat must be left empty. More than 2.5 million tickets have already been requested online for the coming weeks. The Europapark Rust, located in the triangle of Germany, France and Switzerland, attracted 5.7 million visitors last year.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Aida cancels cruises until end of July The 14 cruise ships of the German Rostock-based shipping company Aida Cruises will remain in port until July 31. In many holiday destination countries the regulations for international tourism are still being discussed, the company announced. The Italian shipping company Costa is also extending the cruise suspension for its fleet until July 31.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Colosseum and other sights in Italy open again Rome's 2,000-year-old landmark can finally be visited again from June 1, and the Vatican Museums will also reopen on that day. Ancient Pompeii, south of Naples at the foot of Mount Vesuvius, is already welcoming visitors again, but only those from within the country. From June 3, however, foreign tourists will be able to return to Italy and visit the ancient sites.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem can be visited again From today (May 26) one of the most sacred places of Christianity will be open to the public again. Only 50 people can enter the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem; wearing facemasks is compulsory. While Jews have already been allowed to pray again at the Western Wall also known as the Wailing Wall, in Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount is to open to Muslims at the end of the week.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism on Greek islands starts again From Monday (May 25), Greece's islands will be accessible again by plane and ferry for domestic tourists. Taverns, bars and cafes are reopening nationwide. Ferries are to sell only 50% of their tickets, and taverns are only allowed to occupy half of their tables. The list of countries from which foreign tourists can enter Greece without a two-week quarantine will be announced at the end of May.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Berlin Television Tower reopens Starting on May 22, visitors will again be allowed on to the viewing platform and restaurant of the Berlin TV tower. Only about 50 people are allowed in at any one time, masks are mandatory, and tickets must be reserved online. At 368 meters (1207 ft.), the Berlin Television Tower is the tallest building in Germany and a popular tourist hotspot.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Climbing season on Japan's highest mountain Fuji cancelled Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese authorities have imposed a climbing ban on Mount Fuji on May 18, and all four routes on the mountain have been closed. Normally during the climbing season in summer, which lasts only two months, thousands of people climb the slopes of the volcano daily in single file. At 3,776 meters (12,389 feet), the mountain is the highest in Japan.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Successful start of the beach season in Greece In Greece, all beaches in the country were reopened on May 16. According to media reports, strict regulations were observed: The distance between parasols had to be four meters and only two sunbeds per parasol were allowed. Beach bars could only sell packaged food and not serve alcohol. Is this a preview of summer holidays in Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic?

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Quarantine restrictions for entry into Germany to be relaxed From May 15, people entering North Rhine-Westphalia from other EU countries and Schengen states no longer have to go into a 14-day home quarantine. The other German states are to follow in the next few days. Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland are also exempt from the quarantine regulations, making travel to neighboring countries much easier.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Borders are opening, for lovers too On May 16, Germany opened its borders to neighboring countries France, Austria and Switzerland. There will only be random checks, and no more checks at all for Luxembourg. However, there must still be "good" reasons for crossing the border. And love is accepted as such. For example, German-Swiss couples at Lake Constance (photo) — can visit each other again.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austria to open border to Germany again The Austrian government has announced that the border with Germany will be opened on June 15. Tourism in Austria has been effectively suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 29, hotels and other accommodation in Austria will be allowed to reopen. Austrian tourism is heavily dependent on guests from Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Start of the season on the North Sea Islands Borkum, Juist (photo) and the other East Frisian islands are happy to be able to greet tourists again, even if it's a limited surge of visitors. Since May 11, overnight stays in holiday apartments and camping sites throughout Lower Saxony have been allowed again. Holidaymakers must stay at least one week. However, day tourists and hotel overnight stays are still prohibited.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Weimar permits outdoor catering again Thuringians are pioneers. Weimar is the first city in Germany to reopen restaurants and cafés. Since May 6, people have been sitting in the sun with a coffee or beer and enjoying a step back towards normality — while keeping their distance. Restaurants and hotels in the other federal states will also resume their limited operations by the end of May.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Will travel within Europe soon be possible again? Holidaymakers might also be able to travel to the Balearic or Greek Islands in summer. "If there are very few new infections there and the medical care works, one could also think about a summer holiday in those places", the government's commissioner for tourism, Thomas Bareiss, told the Tagesspiegel newpaper. Long-distance travel, however, is likely to be cancelled this summer.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Bavaria's beer gardens reopen On May 18, the coronavirus lockdown for Bavaria's outdoor gastronomy ended and the beer gardens have reopened. Of course under strict conditions — waiters have to wear masks, for example. On May 25, indoor gastronomy is to follow, restaurants and cafes, with a limited number of guests. From May 30, the operation of hotels, and holiday homes in Bavaria will be allowed again.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Holiday season at the Baltic Sea to start Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is the first federal state to reopen to tourists from all over Germany: From May 25th they can again stay in hotels, guest houses and holiday homes. 60 percent of the bed capacity will be released for this purpose. This means that the tourist season can start with the Whitsun holidays in popular holiday regions like the Baltic Sea and the Mecklenburg Lake District.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Forbidden City in Beijing will reopen One of Beijing's most important sights can be visited again after months of closure due to the coronavirus crisis. From Friday (May 1), visitors are allowed back into the palace complex on Tiananmen Square under strict security conditions. Instead of the previously usual 80,000 visitors, a maximum of 5,000 guests are to be admitted daily.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany extends worldwide travel warning Germany extended on Wednesday (April 29) its worldwide travel warning due to the coronavirus crisis to at least June 14. The Federal Foreign Office said that "severe and drastic restrictions in international air and travel traffic and worldwide entry restrictions, quarantine measures and restrictions on public life in many countries can still be expected."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Empty chairs a warning from restaurant owners Gastronomes have set up empty chairs in central locations in Germany, such as here in Düsseldorf, to draw attention to their situation in the coronavirus crisis. "Without direct financial aid, most of our businesses will not survive," says Guido Zöllick, President of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association. "Suppliers and partners are also increasingly being drawn deeper into economic crisis."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel between Austria and Germany will soon be possible again Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is confident that the border between Austria and Germany will soon be opened again for tourists. Both countries are on the right track in containing the spread of the coronavirus, Kurz told ARD television on Wednesday (April 22). This is the precondition for a revival of tourism. He did not name an exact date for the opening of borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Not a normal holiday season this summer "A normal holiday season with crowded beach bars and busy mountain huts will not be possible this summer. That would be unacceptable," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday (April 21). However, he did not rule out the possibility that borders for tourists could be reopened before the summer and that holiday travel with certain restrictions might be possible.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism The Oktoberfest in Munich has been cancelled The Oktoberfest has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bavaria's premier Markus Söder and Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter announced the decision on Tuesday (April 21). "It pains us, and it is a great pity", said Söder. But in times of the coronavirus, the danger of infection at the folk festival, which attracts about six million visitors annually, would just be too great.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Schleswig-Holstein hopes for summer tourism The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther, hopes that tourism on the North and Baltic Seas will be revived in the summer. Despite the coronavirus crisis, he "definitely did not write off the summer tourism business," he said on April 19. While they are now proscribed, stays in secondary residences, holiday homes and finally hotels could be made possible again in three steps.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Poor outlook for tourism The government resolutions (April 15th) stipulate that people in Germany should continue to refrain from making private trips. The worldwide travel warning is to be upheld. Accommodation offers are only available for necessary and explicitly non-touristic purposes. Restaurants will also remain closed. Tourism is one of the industries that has been hit hardest in the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism US entry ban from Europe to remain in place for the time being The entry ban imposed by the USA on foreign nationals from Europe will remain in place for the time being. Italy and Spain are still struggling with the coronavirus crisis and France has just extended measures to contain infections by the virus, US President Donald Trump said on Monday (April 13). The entry ban will remain in force until the countries show signs of improvement, Trump said.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mallorca worried about the summer Hotels, cafes and souvenir shops are closed. It is unusually empty outside the Royal Palace in Palma (picture). The Easter season on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca has been cancelled. The Majorcan hotel association now fears that due to the uncertain situation in the main markets of Germany and Great Britain, some hotels will remain closed even during the peak season.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism More Germans brought back from abroad By Sunday (April, 5) 205,000 travelers had been brought back to Germany, according to the federal government. Airplanes from Peru and Colombia were the most recent to take off. More than 40,000 Germans however are still stranded abroad. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter. "We will continue our efforts to find solutions for the travelers who have not yet been able to return."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism New Zealand lets tourists leave Thousands of foreigners stranded in New Zealand because of the coronavirus crisis will be able to leave the Pacific state from Friday (April 3). On Thursday, the New Zealand government announced that it would allow the "safe and orderly departure of tens of thousands" of stranded people. Earlier it had stopped return flights by foreign governments.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism A symbol of hope A light installation on the Matterhorn in Switzerland is giving a sign of solidarity and hope in the fight against the corona virus. Encouraging messages are also being projected on to many other tourist landmarks around the world. "Stay safe", "Stay at home" could be see on Monday evening on the Great Pyramid in Giza near the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Repatriation mission will take at least two more weeks The repatriation process for Germans stranded abroad is ongoing. Until now, main destinations such as Egypt or Morocco have been addressed. "It will be more difficult with countries that only have small groups of scattered adventure vacationers," said the crisis manager of the German Foreign Office. Tourists in the Pacific Islands must first be rounded up in New Zealand and then flown out.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Thailand closes its borders After long delays Thailand closed its borders on Thursday (March 26). The authorities had delayed the decision for a long time to safeguard the tourism sector. Now tens of thousands of tourists are stuck in the Southeast Asian tourist country. The German government has so far not organized a repatriation for German tourists, as Thailand is not considered a risk region.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Huge repatrition drive The German foreign ministry announced on Wednesday (March 25) that, together with tour operators, it had brought back more than 150,000 Germans from abroad. Tour operator TUI added that almost 95 percent of the tourists who were stranded because of the coronavirus pandemic are now back in Germany. They were mainly flown out from Egypt, Spain, Portugal and the Cape Verde Islands.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warning extended German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said that the warning against traveling abroad will remain in effect until the end of April. "This includes the Easter holidays," he said on Twitter. "Stay at home! Protect yourself and your fellow human beings," he appealed to the population. Many tour operators have also extended their travel ban until the end of April.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU pays for return to Europe The EU Commission is supporting the return to Europe of tens of thousands of long-distance travellers. It intends to cover a large part of the costs, since most of the flight connections have been cancelled. "We are here to help them return," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a video message.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Africa's measures to deal with the pandemic African countries have also ordered numerous measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. South Africa, for example, has banned access to the country for people coming from risk areas. Nigeria is monitoring the temperature of travelers at airports, ports and borders. Cameroon has closed its borders indefinitely.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Australia bans foreign travel The Australian government has imposed an indefinite ban on all foreign travel by its citizens. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called on all Australians who are abroad to return home. A 14-day compulsory quarantine for all people entering the country has already been in place for some time. Here, too, it has become quiet in the cities.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism in Germany comes to a halt The coronavirus crisis is impacting travelers and the tourism industry with full force. Several tour operators, including TUI, has cancelled trips, and some airlines are shutting down. Germany's federal and state governments decided that overnight stays should only be used for "necessary and explicitly not for touristic purposes". Germans are to "no longer take holiday trips at home and abroad".

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU external borders closed The EU has closed its entire external borders for 30 days as from Tuesday (March 17, 2020). "All travel between non-European countries and the European Union will be suspended for 30 days," French President Macron said in a television address on Monday (March 16,2020) evening. The Schengen Area, which includes several non-EU countries, has also closed its external borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany brings travelers back home More and more countries are sealing their borders, and many flights are cancelled. With special flights Lufthansa and its subsidiary Eurowings want to bring up to 6,500 stranded holidaymakers from the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and on Mallorca back to Germany. In Morocco, the German government is assisting German tourists who are stranded there due to their return flights being cancelled.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany partially closes its borders to tourists On Monday morning (March 16, 2020), Germany introduced entry controls at the borders with the five neighboring countries: France, Denmark, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland. Border crossings will be reduced to what is strictly necessary. Goods can continue to pass through, including commuters, but not travelers without good reason. The duration of the measures remains open.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism North German islands closed for tourists Whether Spiekeroog, Sylt or Rügen: Vacation on the northern German islands in the North and Baltic Sea is no longer possible as of March 16, 2020. Those who had already moved into their accommodation have been asked to return home. The health systems of the islands are not equipped to deal with large numbers of infected people. Regulations are to follow for mainland tourism.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Disneyland Paris closes Disneyland Paris and Disney World Florida have closed until the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line have also suspended all new departure through the same period. The company said the decision was made "with great caution" to protect guests and employees. The company said the parks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai, which had already been closed, will also remain shut.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austrian ski regions end season early All ski areas in the Austrian provinces of Salzburg and Tyrol are ending the winter season early. Cable car operation will be discontinued as of Sunday (March 15, 2020). Hotels and accommodations will be closed from Monday. The provincial governments said that this should slow down the spread of the virus in the Alpine country. The two provinces account for most leading Austrian ski areas.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism USA: Entry ban for Europeans Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the USA is imposing a general 30-day travel ban on people from Europe. The entry ban comes into force on Friday (March 13, 2020) at midnight (local time). It does not apply to US citizens residing in Europe who have tested negative for the pathogen.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism India imposes entry ban India has declared all tourist visas invalid for 1 month because of the corona virus. Only travelers who are already in the country are allowed to stay, the Indian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (March 11, 2020). The entry ban is to last until April 15 for the time being.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism China closes access to Mount Everest Climbing Mount Everest via the north side has been forbidden by Chinese authorities. The necessary permits for expeditions to the world's highest mountain were withdrawn on Thursday (March 12, 2020).

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy increasingly sealed off In order to reduce the spread, the border into neighboring Austria can only be crossed from Italy with a medical certificate. Slovenia has closed its border, and Albania has banned Italian air and ferry traffic. Many airlines have cancelled flights to Italy until at least 3 April. Germany, the UK, and Ireland tightened travel recommendations and called on their citizens to leave.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mediterranean cruises put on hold The Costa Crociere shipping company is cancelling all cruises in the Mediterranean for the time being. The cruises will be suspended until April 3, the Italian company announced on Tuesday (March 10). The measure affects thousands of passengers. Ships still operating in the Mediterranean will only call at Italian ports to let passengers disembark.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Reichstag dome closed for visitors The dome and roof terrace of the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin have been closed to visitors since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) until further notice to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus. The walkable dome and the roof terrace are visited by more than 2 million people every year, according to the Bundestag.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Winter sports season in Italy ended early All ski facilities in Italy have been closed since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) due to the corona crisis. Prior to this, hoteliers and cable car operators in the South Tyrol region (photo) had already agreed to close their facilities. South Tyrol is particularly popular with winter sports tourists from Germany and Eastern Europe. The closure is effective until at least April 3.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warnings and border controls The Czech Republic (picture) and Poland are carrying out checks at the border with Germany to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Since Monday (March 9), travelers have faced random temperature checks. The German government has warned against travelling to risk areas. And air passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy will have to expect controls when entering Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy in crisis On March 8 the Italian government issued an entry and exit ban for the more than 15 million inhabitants of the northern Italian regions, which include the key business center Milan and the tourist magnet of Venice (photo). Cultural, sporting and religious events are also banned for visitors. Museums, cinemas and theaters remain closed nationwide.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Cruises a risk factor Repeatedly cruise ships have to be quarantined or prevented from docking. After cancellations in Thailand and Malaysia, the Costa Fortuna (photo) with 2,000 passengers, including 64 Italians, has been allowed to enter the port of Singapore. In Oakland, California, 2,000 passengers and 1,100 crew members of the Grand Princess are quarantined because 19 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Asia fears dramatic setbacks Sights in Asia are particularly affected by travel restrictions for Chinese tourists. Hotspots such as the Senso-ji temple (picture) in Tokyo and the temple complexes of Angkor Wat in Cambodia are reporting a sharp drop in visitors. On March 9, the Ministry of Tourism in Thailand reported a 44% drop for February. Tourism accounts for 11% of the gross domestic product. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox



10:59 Berlin's Catholic community is optimally equipped to celebrate the religious holiday of Corpus Christi during the pandemic, said the Archbishop of Berlin Heiner Koch. "We are calling on everyone to adhere to the rules," he said in comments to public broadcaster rbb.

Hygiene and social-distancing measures will be implemented and the singing-ban enforced, said Koch.

His comments come after at least nine new infections were linked to a priest conducting services in the towns of Stralsund and Grimmen — both in the same diocese as Berlin. Another cluster of 40 infections was traced to a Baptist church service in the city of Frankfurt am Main.

10:42 Turkish Airlines has resumed a limited number of international flights, over two months since the coronavirus pandemic saw the country implement severe international and internal travel restrictions.

The carrier's gradual resumption of international travel started with flights from Istanbul Airport to London and Dusseldorf. The company later flew to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich, state news agency Anadolu reported.

More flights are planned to "risk free" nations from June 15 onwards – the same date as many EU countries will lift border restrictions on travel within the bloc.

Not everyone is able to take advantage of the easing of flying restrictions, with travel limited to citizens of the destination countries and those with a residence and work permit, reported state broadcaster TRT.

Watch video 02:51 Share Italy reopens borders to tourism Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dBHC Italy reopens borders for European tourists

10:26 Police fired tear gas and used water canon against demonstrators in Nepal who are angry about the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly 1,000 protesters peacefully marched in central Kathmandu, demanding more COVID-19 tests, better facilities and a concrete plan to contain the pandemic and end the lockdown. Others called for the repatriation of possibly millions of Nepali workers stranded in various work destinations due to global travel restrictions brought on by the virus.

It was the largest protest in the country since a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24. The protest turned violent when police tried to disperse the crowd. The police also arrested several people.

Latest figures for the southern Asian country show 4,364 cases and 15 deaths.

09:47 The coronavirus pandemic is "accelerating" in Africa, but it does not appear that severe cases and deaths were being missed, said the World Health Organization.

Ten countries currently account for 75% of the 200,000 cases and 5,000 deaths on the continent, Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's Africa regional director, told a Geneva briefing. South Africa accounts for a quarter of cases, followed by Nigeria, Algeria and Ghana.

"One of the biggest challenges in Africa continues be availability of supplies, particularly test kits," added Moeti.

The WHO report comes as Africa's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called on Tanzania to share its COVID-19 data. The east African nation has not updated its virus statistics since April.

Read more: COVID-19 in Africa: The need to improve communication

09:24 Beijing has confirmed its first COVID-19 case in the capital in nearly two months, Chinese media has reported.

The patient, a 52-year-old man, checked into a clinic on Wednesday due to a fever, according to the official party newspaper People's Daily. The patient said he has not left Beijing or been in contact with anyone who travelled from overseas in the last two weeks, the report said.

The Chinese government has reported ever-decreasing coronavirus cases and reopened its economy while reporting most new cases as imported from other countries. However, skepticism remains over official government figures.

Read more: Doubts over China's claim of beating coronavirus

09:15 German guests are expected to arrive at more than 14,000 holiday homes in Denmark on Monday, marking the lifting of Germany's coronavirus-border restrictions for EU nations, reported Danish broadcaster DR. Around 91% of all the bookings are in the Jutland and Funen regions.

Last year, holidaymakers booked a total of around 20.7 million overnight stays in Danish holiday homes. German guests accounted for almost two-thirds of these with almost 13.3 million overnight stays. However, these figures have collapsed this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting closure of the border in Denmark.

09:06 In the first quarter of 2020, France lost just over half a million jobs as its economy struggles with the effects of the pandemic, the country's official statistics agency Insee has reported.

This represents a decline of 2% compared to the first quarter of last year. Most job losses were in the private sector, accounting for 497,400 out of the total, while the public sector saw cuts to 4,900 positions. The temporary job market was hit hardest, with this area seeing a decline of 40% of positions. Unemployment is now at its highest level since the end of 2017.

"I want economic activity to resume more quickly," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told French broadcaster LCI television, adding he wanted activity to be back to normal by this summer.

08:49 Germany will resume taking in refugees from other EU countries parallel with the lifting of the coronavirus-border restrictions for EU nations on June 15, said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, following a cabinet meeting.

A total of 243 children are set arrive in Germany from Greece with their relatives. There are also plans to take in a further 80 refugees from Italy and Malta towards the end of June or in early July, said Seehofer.

Germany has promised to accept particularly vulnerable refugees from the camps on the Greek islands. In April, the first flight arrived with 47 migrant children and youth from Greece. Currently, around 100 people are arriving in Germany daily, however, the number of asylum seekers crossing the border had dropped sharply due to corona-related border closures.

Read more: Migrants accuse Greece of forced deportations

Watch video 03:35 Share Children left behind in camps Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bAj6 Thousands of youngsters still left behind in Greek camps

08:13 The European Union must reach a deal on a proposed €750 billion ($821 billion) economic recovery plan to cope with the impact of the coronavirus crisis by July, said French Junior European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin.

"There is no other solution than having a deal by July. If we do not have a stimulus plan, we will have a problem," Montchalin told French news radio station BFM Business.

At the end of May, the European Commission unveiled the proposed Next Generation EU financial instrument to help Europe's economic recovery from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The plan requires unanimous backing from all 27 EU nations, but progress has come to a standstill with member states divided on how much of the money should be handed out as grants or loans.

07:44 A German study has confirmed results of Chinese research that found blood composition can predict whether a patient will have a severe course of COVID-19 or develop only mild symptoms.

The initial Chinese study conducted research on 40 coronavirus patients in the city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the disease. The same findings have now been confirmed in several patients in Germany, said the study's co-author Ulf Dittmer, whose research was published in the EBioMedicine journal.

Some blood contains killer-T cells with a different type of surface marker that destroys virus-infected cells in the body, breaking up the virus' ability to multiply. "If patients have only a few of these types of cells, they have a higher risk of developing severe symptoms," said Dittmer. The study found that the elderly, people undergoing chemotherapy and overweight people had less of these important cells in their blood, appearing to explain why they may be more at risk from COVID-19.

Read more: Blood in the time of corona: Why donations are needed more than ever

07:12 A German business delegation has touched down in Russia for the first time since the nations closed their borders in March in a bid to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

A total of 50 leading German and European business leaders landed at Moscow Domodedovo airport during the night, head of the German-Russian chamber of commerce (AHK) Matthias Schepp told the German Press Agency.

Officially, the border is still closed, however the government in Moscow has permitted German carrier Lufthansa to operate a return flight for businesspeople working in Russia.

"Germany was, is and remains Russia's key economic partner in Europe," said Schepp, calling on the governments of both countries to allow business travel to resume as soon as possible.

The flight comes a day after Germany extended travel warnings for 160 countries until the end of August, while border controls are set to be relaxed for EU nations from June 15.

06:53 Britain's Heathrow Airport has started a voluntary redundancy scheme after passenger numbers fell to an all-time low due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"While we cannot rule out further job reductions, we will continue to explore options to minimize the number of job losses," said Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye in a statement.

The airport, which employs around 7,000 staff, was the busiest in Europe before the pandemic. It reported the number of people using the airport was down 97% in May and it was preparing for further declines due to Britain's recently-introduced 14-day quarantine rule for travelers entering the country.

06:25 India has lifted an export ban on hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug that is being studied for its potential use in fighting COVID-19.

"Department of pharmaceuticals has approved the lifting of the ban on the export of Hydroxychloroquine API as well as formulations," tweeted India's minister for chemicals and fertilizers, Sadananda Gowda.

The country, a leading exporter of generic medicines across the world, banned the export of the drug and its formulations in March as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted supply chains. But India eased some of these restrictions in April and shipped 50 million tablets of the drug to the US that month.

Manufacturers, except export-oriented units and those in special economic zones, would still have to supply 20% of their production to the domestic market, Gowda said.

Several major research studies are looking into the drug, including the WHO, which is resuming its trial of the drug, following a brief pause over health concerns. But UK-based scientists last week halted a major trial after it found that the drug was "useless" at treating COVID-19 patients.

The news comes as India reported 8,102 new coronavirus cases and 357 deaths in the past 24 hours. India's tally now stands at 286,579 confirmed cases — the fifth-highest in the world — with 8,102 deaths.

The government is, however, still moving ahead with the reopening of restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship in most of India after lockdown of more than two months. Subways, hotels and schools remain closed.

Watch video 01:26 Share India emerges from lockdown Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dOZV As India begins to reopen economy, businesses struggle

05:15 Bhutan, a small nation in the Himalayas, has successfully averted the COVID-19 crisis — at least for now. With no reported coronavirus-related fatalities, the country contained the pandemic despite limited resources.

DW's Aditya Sharma has this report on how Bhutan write its own coronavirus success story.

05:00 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang during a video conference later this morning.

One of the key issues the two leaders will tackle is how to reboot trade between the two countries amid the economic downturn that was sparked due to the outbreak. Rising tensions between Washington and Beijing and the consequences for the global market will also likely be discussed.

China is one of Germany's most important trade partners, but German and European businesses have been struggling and pushing for an EU-China investment agreement. The two leaders will also likely discuss the cancellation of a major EU-China summit that was slated to take place in September in Germany, but was called off.

04:30 For the first time in almost three weeks, Thailand has reported no new infections. The number of confirmed cases remains at 3,125. The death toll also stayed the same with no new fatalities reported. In total, 58 people have died from teh virus in Thailand.

03:59 The US has surpassed 2 million coronavirus cases, with the number of infections rising in 21 different states. The new case count comes as many states ease lockdown measures and move towards a return to normal life. The death toll in the US is now almost 113,000.

Meanwhile, experts with Harvard’s Global Health Institute say that the US could see as many as 200,000 virus-related deaths by September.

"Even if we don't have increasing cases, even if we keep things flat, it's reasonable to expect that we're going to hit 200,000 deaths sometime during the month of September," Ashish Jha, the head of the institute told CNN. "And that's just through September. The pandemic won't be over in September."

The next hardest-hit country – Brazil – has just over 772,000 cases.

03:46 Germany reported 555 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total up to 185,416, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The death toll also rose by 26, up to 8,755.

Both figures mark an increase from the days prior. On Wednesday, Germany reported just 318 new cases and 18 deaths, while on Tuesday, 252 cases were confirmed.

03:10 South Korea reported 45 new cases of coronavirus, 43 of which were in the capital city of Seoul. The country has been seeing a resurgence of cases recently. Authorities are worried it might lead to a second wave of infections.

South Korea has been reporting 30-50 new cases per day since late May, especially in the capital region. But the government is hesitant to impose restrictions again, over fears of hampering an already fragile economy.

02:12 Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been cancelled this year due to concerns over COVID-19. The two festivals, usually held in April outside Palm Springs in California, had been postponed to October earlier, but are now cancelled.

Health officials are concerned about a possible surge in cases during autumn.

Coachella is a music and arts festival, and Stagecoach is a country music festival. Travis Scott, Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean were to headline this year’s Coachella. Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood and Billy Ray Cyrus were expected to perform at Stagecoach.

02:11 Mexico’s death toll surpassed 15,000 on Wednesday. The country also recorded its highest number of infections in a day at 4,833, bringing the total to 129,184.

Health official Jose Luis Alomia said that 708 fatalities were also recorded in the past 24 hours. Mexico’s death toll now stands at 15,357.

02:09 Mainland China has reported 11 confirmed and four new asymptomatic coronavirus cases. All of the new cases involved travelers from overseas, according to the National Health Commission. Three confirmed cases and five asymptomatic cases were reported the day prior. The official infection total is now 83,057, with a death toll of 4,634.

China does not count asymptomatic patients — or those who have coronavirus but do not show any symptoms — as having confirmed cases.

00:43 Lufthansa has said that the positions of up to 26,000 employees are surplus to the airline’s requirements, suggesting that many more people will lose their jobs, than the earlier predicted figure of 10,000.

The airline estimates that it has a surplus of 22,000 full-time positions, or the equivalent of 26,000 employees, a Lufthansa spokeswoman said after a meeting with trade unions.

The airline last week outlined a restructuring scheme that includes thousands of job cuts and asset sales, in order to repay a €9-billion ($10.26-billion) state bailout. The company is also trying to reach a consensus with labor unions to make employees work part-time before holding a meeting on June 25, when shareholders will vote on the bailout.

The union representing pilots has said its members offered to take a cut in pay of up to 25%, but in return it wants the company to secure as many jobs as possible.

00:42 Peru said that its ginger exports nearly tripled amid the pandemic, as the root is seen as being beneficial to the immune system.

Ginger shipments showed "sustained growth of 168% in the first quarter," compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Most of the exports went to Spain, the Netherlands and the United States. Meanwhile, Spanish imports of Peruvian ginger increased by more than 500%. Peru is the world’s fourth-largest ginger exporter after China, Thailand and India.

00:05 The death toll in Latin America surpassed 70,000 fatalities on Wednesday, according to a tally of figures released by national health ministries. Brazil, the region's worst-hit country, accounts for almost 40,000 of the total deaths, and has registered 1,274 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

00:00 Catch up on Tuesday's updates here: Coronavirus latest: WHO urges Pakistan to lock down

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

jsi, lc, kmm/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters, DPA)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.