Coronavirus latest: Reproduction rate sinks in Germany

- The global death toll from COVID-19 has risen to over 263,000, while over 3.7 million people are known to have been infected

- Germany's Robert Koch Institute has warned a second wave may arise before autumn

- Moscow’s mayor has suggested the city's infection tally is triple the official figure

- Germany is scaling back its lockdown measures even further, with all shops set to reopen later in May

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

09:50 Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, has said that the actual number of infections in the Russian capital was roughly three times higher than official figures have shown. So far, authorities have reported some 92,000 cases whereas Sobyanin has suggested the figure is closer to 300,000, the TASS news agency reported.

The number of cases nationwide currently stands at 177,160, with more than half occurring in Moscow. These latest official figures mean that Russia has now exceeded the number of infections in both Germany and France. The official death toll from COVID-19 is 1,625 but some Kremlin critics have suggested this figure is inaccurate and that it is in fact much higher.

09:32 German industrial output plummeted at a record rate in March as the pandemic in Europe's biggest economy took hold, according to the Federal Statistics Office (Destatis).

Monthly production contracted 9.2% in March, to register the biggest drop in Germany since records began in 1991. Analysts had expected a fall, but not one quite so substantial.

The Ministry for Economic Affairs warned that worse is to come. "It is to be expected that the drop in production in April will be even steeper," the ministry said.

09:13 The Vice President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Germany has warned there could be a second wave of infections if people do not uphold social distancing measures.

Lars Schaade made the declaration as Germany’s economy began opening up, with more shops open for business and hairdressers back at work.

The health official’s comments also come on the back of encouraging numbers in terms of the reinfection rate.

After adjusting for age and other social and demographic characteristics, the risk for people of African decent was still 1.9 times greater, according to the ONS.

A similar adjustment leaves males in the Bangladeshi and Pakistani ethnic group 1.8 times more likely to have a COVID-19-related death, and females 1.6 times more likely compared to their white counterparts.

"These results show that the difference between ethnic groups in COVID-19 mortality is partly a result of socio-economic disadvantage and other circumstances, but a remaining part of the difference has not yet been explained," the ONS said.

09:05 Black people in the UK are far more likely to die of COVID-19 in the UK compared to whites, said the British Office for National Statistics (ONS). People of Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Indian, and mixed descent are also at larger risk.

"Black males are 4.2 times more likely to die from a COVID-19-related death and Black females are 4.3 times more likely than White ethnicity males and females," the ONS said.

The announcement follows a study by University College London that found a smaller, but still large discrepancy in COVID-19 deaths between different ethnic groups..

"it is essential to tackle the underlying social and economic risk factors and barriers to health care that lead to these unjust deaths," said one on the authors of the analysis, Delan Devakumar.

08:23 The reinfection rate in Germany is down to 0.65, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases has revealed.

The rate is one of the factors that are closely monitored when deciding on contact restrictions.

As recently as last week, RKI had announced the figure had increased to 1.0, after a steady decline, meaning that each infected person is infecting at least one other, on average

The latest figure of 0.65, however, is a significant improvement, meaning that among 100 people who have tested positive for the novel virus, 65 others will be infected by them, suggesting the number of new cases will decrease.

08:02 German police have targeted suspected Islamists in Berlin, suspecting them of illegally securing state aid linked with the coronavirus pandemic.

The police raided homes and vehicles of five people from "the Salafist scene," authorities said. The group is believed to have "acquired in a fraudulent manner economic aid offered by the city of Berlin." Sources cited by the Tagesspiegel newspaper said sums between €50,000 and €60,000 ($54,000 - $64.810) were involved.

The suspects were part of the "hard core" extremists attending the Fussilet mosque, which served as a meeting point for Islamists in the German capital before it was closed in early 2017. The mosque had allegedly harbored people wanted by the German authorities, most notably Anis Amri who killed 12 people by driving a truck into a Christmas market in 2016.

The five suspects targeted on Thursday include a former associate of Amri's and an imam, according to Tagesspiegel.

07:41 A new artwork by street artist Banksy in honor of Britain's National Health Service (NHS) has gone on display in a hospital in Southampton, paying tribute to medical staff battling the COVID-19.

The picture shows a boy in dungarees playing with a figurine of a nurse in a superhero cape, discarding Batman and Spiderman in the process, who are both left behind in what appears to be a waste paper basket.

It is an entirely black and white image, entitled "Game Changer," with the exception being a red cross emblazoned on the nurse’s uniform.

"Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it's only black and white," Banksy said in a note for hospital workers.

For now, the artwork will reside at the University Hospital Southampton but the plan is to eventually auction it to raise money for the NHS. In the past, creations from the anonymous artist have fetched millions.

07:30 Coronavirus restrictions have impacted many aspects of daily life ... and even the biggest day in many people's lives. But in Germany, some of those wanting to get married have taken advantage of a creative solution...

07:00 Residents in Beijing are able to travel around China, without having to go into quarantine upon their return, but they will have to use a smartphone app.

At the height of the crisis, locals in the Chinese capital were not even able to make short, commuter journeys. Now they may travel to and from Beijing if they get the green light from the app that they are corona-free.

The so-called Health App is proving particularly popular among those wishing to travel around the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei metropolitan area, formerly known as the economic region of China, as the provinces now recognize each other’s health via QR codes, enabling business workers to commute.

06:24 An increase in tensions between China and the United States is hindering the global battle against the pandemic, the European Union’s ambassador to China has said.

Nicolas Chapuis said during a media briefing that China is in an unique position to help alleviate the increasingly strained relations between Washington and Beijing, as well as further its economic reforms to avoid wrecking international supply chains, the decoupling of leading economies and the surge in protectionism.

"We are seeing high levels of tensions, strategic, economic, political, growing day after day. It is our opinion that these tensions are not conducive to the cooperative spirit we need today," Chapuis said.

06:00 A number of German politicians have written to Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) asking for an end to the border controls in place due to the pandemic, according to German media.

In a joint statement, 12 members of the German and European Parliaments called for the rapid reopening of border crossings, as reported by the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND). "After more than seven weeks, there must be an end to barbed fences and tollgates in the heart of Europe," the statement reads.

The politicians want the emergency measures lifted by May 15 at the latest.

Earlier this week Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn also wrote to Seehofer to express his displeasure at the restrictions.

"The border closures and controls are causing growing discontent among the population on both sides of the border and risk permanently damaging cross-border coexistence," Asselborn warned.

05:15 The Philippine economy has contracted for the first time in more than two decades with officials warning it is likely to get worse as the nation struggles with the pandemic.

Gross domestic product fell 0.2% in the first quarter of the year, the worst figure in the Philippines since 1998 as the country joins numerous others in financial meltdown due to widespread lockdowns that have shut down economies.

"Containing the spread of the virus and saving hundreds of thousands of lives, though the imposition of the (quarantine) has come at great cost to the Philippine economy," Economic Planning Acting Secretary Karl Chua said. He added things could get worse before they get better: "The first quarter, I think, is still respectable given the very difficult environment that we are in. The second quarter might be worse," he said.

The Philippines has reported more than 10,000 cases while its death toll currently stands at more than 600.

04:23 The United Nations has issued an appeal for $4.7 billion (€4.35 billion) to "protect millions of lives and stem the spread of coronavirus in fragile countries."

The money will be in addition to the $2 billion the UN called for when it launched its humanitarian response plan on March 25.

"The most devastating and destabilizing effects will be felt by the world’s poorest countries," the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock said. The plan for the full $6.7 billion prioritises around 20 countries, including Afghanistan and Syria.

"The spectre of multiple famines looms," Lowcock said. "Extraordinary measures are needed."

03:15 New Zealand Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson says that the country could restart professional sport as early as next week. The move would make New Zealand the first major rugby nation to resume playing the sport at an elite level.

New Zealand will decide on Monday whether to move the alert "Level 3" to "Level 2." The nation has been relatively successful in containing COVID-19, and eased some restrictions last week, allowing 400,000 people to return to work.

03:00 Outside of the US, here's the latest from the Americas:

Brazil: The country saw its largest rise in COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, with 10,503 new cases and 615 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Brazil's health minister acknowledged for the first time that lockdowns are necessary to control the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, the spokesman of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the threat of the virus, tested positive for COVID-19, raising concerns about Bolsonaro's exposure.

Colombia: President Ivan Duque declared a second state of emergency to help companies that were shut down to slow the spread of the virus. Duque said he would use the 30-day emergency to enact measures to help small and medium-sized companies, including subsidizing up to 40% of employees' salaries and postponing income tax payments until the end of this year. Colombia has logged over 8,600 cases and nearly 400 deaths.

Panama: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Panama rose by 208 for a total of 7,731 on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said. The number of deaths climbed as well, bringing the current total of fatalities in the Central American country to 218.

Costa Rica: The government is currently embroiled in a spat with El Salvador over testing figures. Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele has accused Costa Rica of purposefully carrying out fewer tests to keep its case figures low. Costa Rica's Foreign Ministry expressed "concern" over Bukele's comments and defended its testing practices. Costa Rica has had relative success in containing the virus, reporting no new deaths in over two weeks — although its daily test total is only half of what it was at the end of March.

El Salvador: Public transportation across El Salvador will be suspended starting on Thursday. The suspension will last for 15 days, the government said. El Salvador has enacted some of the strictest measures in the Americas to curb the spread of the virus and has been carrying out more tests than some of its neighbors.

Mexico: Mexico's government plans to cut funds for women's shelters, despite a spike in domestic violence cases since lockdowns went into effect. The cuts, which are part of an austerity drive to soften the economic blow of the virus, would primarily affect counselling centers for indigenous women. Activists say cutting funds would harm women seeking help while only saving the government up to $40,000. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador flatly denied that violence against women has risen during the crisis, despite data from the government's domestic violence hotline which suggests otherwise.

Canada: The province of British Columbia will start reopening its economy in mid-May. The provincial government said it would provide guidelines on how stores, restaurants and hair salons can safely reopen. The Pacific Coast province recorded Canada's first COVID-19 death, but the number of new cases has since dropped off.

02:48 Germany has reported 1,284 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total number of infections to 166,091, data from the Robert Koch Institute showed on Thursday. The country's death toll has risen by 123 to 7,119. The latest figures are an increase from the 947 new cases logged a day prior, with the number of new cases rising steadily over the past three days.

01:50 Germany's military, the Bundeswehr, has provided administrative assistance to other authorities more than 200 times as part of government efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to a report in the Rheinische Post newspaper. The assistance ranges from transporting masks — the Bundeswehr transported 10 million masks from China to Germany during the month of April — to manufacturing disinfectants and controlling access to clinics. Eighty-two assistance measures have already been carried out, 121 are ongoing and 33 more are planned, according to the newspaper report.

01:00 More than 500 cases of coronavirus in the southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been linked to a fruit and vegetable market in the city of Chennai. Health officials have traced contacts and quarantined over 7,000 people linked to the Koyambedu wholesale market, which is one of the biggest such markets in Asia.

Fearing food shortages, authorities had allowed the market to remain open during India's six-week lockdown. Now, some shops are to be relocated to the city's suburbs so that the supply does not stop completely.

00:44 German cities and municipalities estimate the coronavirus crisis will lead to revenue losses of €40 to 60 billion ($43.1 to $64.7 billion).

"The tax revenues, especially the business tax, are plummeting dramatically," Gerd Landsberg, the head of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities (DStGB), told the daily Bild newspaper.

Other sources of funds like museums, public transportation and swimming pools have also dried up — and covering the missing billions won't be possible for towns to do by themselves.

Local governments rely on tax revenues to fund basic services, including the local health departments which have been working nonstop since the pandemic began.

Landsberg urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to approve a safety net for local municipalities.

He suggested the federal government take over some of the costs that currently fall under the responsibility of local leaders — such as covering the housing costs for people on welfare.

00:03 The United Nations says that the COVID-19 crisis has hampered drug trafficking around the world, leading to shortages of illegal drugs in several countries.

These shortages could have serious consequences for users as they turn to dangerous synthetic drugs, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said in a report published Thursday.

Heroin, in particular, is in short supply in Europe, North America and Southwest Asia. Drug shortages in the past have also led to a rise in sharing needles, which can spread hepatitis and HIV as well as COVID-19.

The UN also warned that organized crime rings and drug traffickers are exploiting the pandemic "to enhance their image among the population by providing services, in particular to the vulnerable."

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here: Poland postpones presidential election

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

jsi, rs, tg/rt (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

