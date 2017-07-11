Coronavirus latest: Red Cross slams US and Brazil response

The Red Cross says the Americas are paying "the highest price" for political divisions over the pandemic

Switzerland implements mandatory quarantine for travelers from high-risk regions

The UN estimates the COVID-19 crisis will cost the tourism industry at least $1.2 trillion

Germany announces restrictions to ease on travelers from up to 11 non-EU countries

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

16:45 The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the Middle East is at a "critical threshold" in its fight against the coronavirus as cases continue to surge in the region, while lockdowns ease.

"We are at a critical threshold in our region," the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean director, Ahmed al-Mandhari, said in a virtual press conference.

There have been more than one million infections across the 22 countries that the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean region covers, stretching from Morocco to Pakistan. Over 80% of all COVID-19 deaths in the region have occurred across five countries: Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, according to the UN's health arm.

Mandhari said it was a "concerning milestone."

"The number of cases reported in June alone is higher than the total number of cases reported during the four months following the first reported case in the Region on 29 January," he said.

16:10 The Red Cross has criticized a number of countries, particularly the United States and Brazil, for their handling of the pandemic.

Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), warned that in the Americas especially, there were terrible consequences to the mixed and partisan rhetoric from politicians, often contradicting scientific advice.

"America as a continent is paying the highest price for this kind of division or not following the advice coming from the scientific community," he told a virtual briefing hosted by the UN correspondents' association in Geneva.

The United States is the worst-hit country in the world, with a quarter of global cases and deaths, followed by Brazil, which has suffered almost 60,000 fatalities and more than 1.4 million infections of the novel virus.

Rocca said Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro "underestimated the consequences of COVID, and his country is living the consequences."

Bolsonaro has frequently ignored social distancing guidelines, while shaking hands and giving hugs at rallies, as well as hosting barbecues, all of which have been conducted with no sign of a face mask. The president also once compared the coronavirus to a "little flu."

Coronavirus hits the poorest hardest

15:00 The economic crisis brought about by the pandemic could cost global tourism and related sectors at least $1.2 trillion (€1.06 trillion) in lost revenue, the United Nations said, while adding the figure could wind up being as much as $3.3 trillion.

Lockdown restrictions have devastated the tourism industry, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said, and the sector is set to lose at least $1.2 trillion in the best-case scenario. In the most pessimistic scenario, UNCTAD projected losses of $3.3 trillion or 4.2% of global GDP.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Development Minister Müller: Reviewing travel restrictions for Africa Development Minister Gerd Müller has called on the German Foreign Ministry to reassess the coronavirus travel restrictions for Africa. As long as the countries have low infection rates and hygiene standards, there would be no reason to cut them off from tourism. Around 25 million people in Africa live from tourism, for example in Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia or Namibia, Müller said.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU relaxes entry restrictions Starting from July 1, people from third countries with low infection rates may enter the EU again as regular travellers. These countries are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. China will only be considered if it also lifts its entry restrictions for Europeans.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Corona test center opened at Frankfurt Airport A corona test center has been in operation at Frankfurt Airport since June 29, 2020. Here, passengers both departing and arriving can be tested to avoid quarantine. The standard procedure, in which the results are available as a download within six to eight hours, costs 59 euros. Around 300 tests can be performed per hour.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Paris Eiffel Tower is open again The Parisian landmark was closed for three months, and now visitors can go up it again. But only in limited numbers and on foot. There are 765 steps to the second floor viewing platform. Wearing a face mask is mandatory. The top of the Eiffel Tower will remain closed until further notice, as will the elevators. The number of tickets on sale is limited and they must be ordered online in advance.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Night of Light - nationwide protest of the event industry Just like Sanssouci Palace in Potsdam, 8900 buildings in Germany and neighboring states were bathed in red light on Monday (June 22). With the illuminated memorials, the event industry wanted to draw attention to their precarious situation and demand more state aid. Concert halls, music clubs and other event locations have been closed since mid-March and are not generating any income.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Semperoper in Dresden reopens On June 19, after a three-month coronavirus break, the curtain will rise again at the Semperoper: Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov will star in the concert performance of Verdi's opera "Don Carlos". The approximately 300 tickets (out a total of 1300 seats) were sold out within 15 minutes. Until the summer break on July 18, there will be further weekend performances at Dresden's Semperoper.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism World famous Alhambra in Granada opens again The Alhambra Castle in Granada in southern Spain will open its doors to tourists again on June 17. Initially, only 4,250 visitors are to be admitted at the same time — only half as many as usual. In addition, masks are mandatory. The Alhambra is considered the most important testimony to Arab architecture in Europe and is a World Heritage site.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism "Re-open EU": A website with travel rules for Europe Entry regulations, masks, quarantine? The new EU overview website "reopen.europa.eu" provides information on the coronavirus rules of individual EU countries — and in 24 languages. Tourists can enter their destination country on the website and find out about regulations that apply there. So far, the site contains information on 27 EU countries and is to be continuously updated.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany's borders are open again During the night of Monday (June 15), the federal police ended the border controls that had been introduced three months ago because of the coronavirus crisis. Complete freedom of travel between Germany and its neighboring countries is back in effect. At the same time, the Foreign Office's travel warnings for 27 European countries ended.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Bookings on Airbnb are picking up again In Germany, Airbnb accommodation bookings in the past week were 60 per cent higher than a year ago, the global provider announced on June 11. These bookings were mainly for places within a radius of 80 to 320 kilometers (50-220 mi) of the users' home. However, things at Airbnb are far from business as usual. The company had to cut about 1900 jobs worldwide because of the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism German government extends worldwide travel ban The beaches of the world people dream of, like here on Ko Phi Phi in Thailand, will have to do without German tourists. The German government has extended the travel warning for tourists due to the coronavirus pandemic for more than 160 countries outside the EU until August 31. However, exceptions can be made for individual countries where the spread of the virus has been sufficiently contained.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourist pilot project launched on Mallorca 6000 Germans will be the first foreign tourists to be allowed to travel to the Balearic Islands from Monday (June 15). According to Spanish media, the pilot project is intended to test the security precautions at airports and hotels before all of Spain opens its borders on July 1. Germany was chosen because the epidemiological situation there is similar to that on the Balearic Islands.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism App to regulate beach visits on the Baltic Sea coast A new app is to help manage the flow of visitors to the Baltic Sea beaches, Schleswig-Holstein's state premier Daniel Günther announced on June 7. Visitors use the app to register their desired time slot on the beach. If there is enough space available, they will be given an access authorization. The municipality of Scharbeutz developed the system, which could now also be used by other places.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Las Vegas reopens casinos After having to close because of the coronavirus crisis, the casinos in Las Vegas reopened on Thursday (June 5). Hygiene precautions are to reduce the risk of infection. Visitor capacity has been reduced to half, plexiglass panels separate players from croupiers, and the casino tokens (chips) are regularly disinfected. Nightclubs and big shows in the casinos are still not allowed at the moment.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tegel Airport to remain open — for the time being Berlin's Tegel Airport will not be temporarily closed after all. Airport manager Engelbert Lütke Daldrup said on Wednesday (June 3) that the number of passengers was even expected to rise again. Earlier, the German government had announced that it would lift its travel warnings for 29 European countries on June 15. On that day, Tegel was supposed to go off the grid.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy reopened for Europeans Starting on Wednesday (June 3), tourists from Europe have been allowed to enter Italy again, the country that was one of the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic worldwide. A two-week quarantine for travellers from Europe is no longer required. This should save the travel season. Italians will again be able to move freely throughout the country and travel to other regions.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Neuschwanstein Castle is open again Neuschwanstein Castle — since Tuesday June 2 — is again open to tourists. Previously, the Bavarian state government had made a whole range of tourist attractions such as the boat trip on Lake Starnberg or Nymphenburg Castle accessible again. One of the attractions that will remain closed due to the coronavirus because of restricted space is the royal house at Schachen.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Cable cars in Bavaria are back in operation The Zugspitze, Germany's highest mountain at 2962 meters (9718 ft.), is accessible again. From Saturday (May 30) the cable cars and chair lifts in Bavaria are allowed to run again. Physical distancing and compulsory facemasks are a matter of course, the number of passengers is limited to 35% of the transport capacity. The first mountain huts are also opening again.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Roller coasters are running again at Europapark Rust This is the first large amusement park in the world to resume operations. Rules are: Facemasks must be worn in the queue and every second seat must be left empty. More than 2.5 million tickets have already been requested online for the coming weeks. The Europapark Rust, located in the triangle of Germany, France and Switzerland, attracted 5.7 million visitors last year.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Aida cancels cruises until end of July The 14 cruise ships of the German Rostock-based shipping company Aida Cruises will remain in port until July 31. In many holiday destination countries the regulations for international tourism are still being discussed, the company announced. The Italian shipping company Costa is also extending the cruise suspension for its fleet until July 31.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Colosseum and other sights in Italy open again Rome's 2,000-year-old landmark can finally be visited again from June 1, and the Vatican Museums will also reopen on that day. Ancient Pompeii, south of Naples at the foot of Mount Vesuvius, is already welcoming visitors again, but only those from within the country. From June 3, however, foreign tourists will be able to return to Italy and visit the ancient sites.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem can be visited again From today (May 26) one of the most sacred places of Christianity will be open to the public again. Only 50 people can enter the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem; wearing facemasks is compulsory. While Jews have already been allowed to pray again at the Western Wall also known as the Wailing Wall, in Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount is to open to Muslims at the end of the week.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism on Greek islands starts again From Monday (May 25), Greece's islands will be accessible again by plane and ferry for domestic tourists. Taverns, bars and cafes are reopening nationwide. Ferries are to sell only 50% of their tickets, and taverns are only allowed to occupy half of their tables. The list of countries from which foreign tourists can enter Greece without a two-week quarantine will be announced at the end of May.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Berlin Television Tower reopens Starting on May 22, visitors will again be allowed on to the viewing platform and restaurant of the Berlin TV tower. Only about 50 people are allowed in at any one time, masks are mandatory, and tickets must be reserved online. At 368 meters (1207 ft.), the Berlin Television Tower is the tallest building in Germany and a popular tourist hotspot.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Climbing season on Japan's highest mountain Fuji cancelled Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese authorities have imposed a climbing ban on Mount Fuji on May 18, and all four routes on the mountain have been closed. Normally during the climbing season in summer, which lasts only two months, thousands of people climb the slopes of the volcano daily in single file. At 3,776 meters (12,389 feet), the mountain is the highest in Japan.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Successful start of the beach season in Greece In Greece, all beaches in the country were reopened on May 16. According to media reports, strict regulations were observed: The distance between parasols had to be four meters and only two sunbeds per parasol were allowed. Beach bars could only sell packaged food and not serve alcohol. Is this a preview of summer holidays in Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic?

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Quarantine restrictions for entry into Germany to be relaxed From May 15, people entering North Rhine-Westphalia from other EU countries and Schengen states no longer have to go into a 14-day home quarantine. The other German states are to follow in the next few days. Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland are also exempt from the quarantine regulations, making travel to neighboring countries much easier.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Borders are opening, for lovers too On May 16, Germany opened its borders to neighboring countries France, Austria and Switzerland. There will only be random checks, and no more checks at all for Luxembourg. However, there must still be "good" reasons for crossing the border. And love is accepted as such. For example, German-Swiss couples at Lake Constance (photo) — can visit each other again.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austria to open border to Germany again The Austrian government has announced that the border with Germany will be opened on June 15. Tourism in Austria has been effectively suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 29, hotels and other accommodation in Austria will be allowed to reopen. Austrian tourism is heavily dependent on guests from Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Start of the season on the North Sea Islands Borkum, Juist (photo) and the other East Frisian islands are happy to be able to greet tourists again, even if it's a limited surge of visitors. Since May 11, overnight stays in holiday apartments and camping sites throughout Lower Saxony have been allowed again. Holidaymakers must stay at least one week. However, day tourists and hotel overnight stays are still prohibited.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Weimar permits outdoor catering again Thuringians are pioneers. Weimar is the first city in Germany to reopen restaurants and cafés. Since May 6, people have been sitting in the sun with a coffee or beer and enjoying a step back towards normality — while keeping their distance. Restaurants and hotels in the other federal states will also resume their limited operations by the end of May.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Will travel within Europe soon be possible again? Holidaymakers might also be able to travel to the Balearic or Greek Islands in summer. "If there are very few new infections there and the medical care works, one could also think about a summer holiday in those places", the government's commissioner for tourism, Thomas Bareiss, told the Tagesspiegel newpaper. Long-distance travel, however, is likely to be cancelled this summer.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Bavaria's beer gardens reopen On May 18, the coronavirus lockdown for Bavaria's outdoor gastronomy ended and the beer gardens have reopened. Of course under strict conditions — waiters have to wear masks, for example. On May 25, indoor gastronomy is to follow, restaurants and cafes, with a limited number of guests. From May 30, the operation of hotels, and holiday homes in Bavaria will be allowed again.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Holiday season at the Baltic Sea to start Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is the first federal state to reopen to tourists from all over Germany: From May 25th they can again stay in hotels, guest houses and holiday homes. 60 percent of the bed capacity will be released for this purpose. This means that the tourist season can start with the Whitsun holidays in popular holiday regions like the Baltic Sea and the Mecklenburg Lake District.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Forbidden City in Beijing will reopen One of Beijing's most important sights can be visited again after months of closure due to the coronavirus crisis. From Friday (May 1), visitors are allowed back into the palace complex on Tiananmen Square under strict security conditions. Instead of the previously usual 80,000 visitors, a maximum of 5,000 guests are to be admitted daily.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany extends worldwide travel warning Germany extended on Wednesday (April 29) its worldwide travel warning due to the coronavirus crisis to at least June 14. The Federal Foreign Office said that "severe and drastic restrictions in international air and travel traffic and worldwide entry restrictions, quarantine measures and restrictions on public life in many countries can still be expected."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Empty chairs a warning from restaurant owners Gastronomes have set up empty chairs in central locations in Germany, such as here in Düsseldorf, to draw attention to their situation in the coronavirus crisis. "Without direct financial aid, most of our businesses will not survive," says Guido Zöllick, President of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association. "Suppliers and partners are also increasingly being drawn deeper into economic crisis."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel between Austria and Germany will soon be possible again Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is confident that the border between Austria and Germany will soon be opened again for tourists. Both countries are on the right track in containing the spread of the coronavirus, Kurz told ARD television on Wednesday (April 22). This is the precondition for a revival of tourism. He did not name an exact date for the opening of borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Not a normal holiday season this summer "A normal holiday season with crowded beach bars and busy mountain huts will not be possible this summer. That would be unacceptable," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday (April 21). However, he did not rule out the possibility that borders for tourists could be reopened before the summer and that holiday travel with certain restrictions might be possible.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism The Oktoberfest in Munich has been cancelled The Oktoberfest has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bavaria's premier Markus Söder and Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter announced the decision on Tuesday (April 21). "It pains us, and it is a great pity", said Söder. But in times of the coronavirus, the danger of infection at the folk festival, which attracts about six million visitors annually, would just be too great.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Schleswig-Holstein hopes for summer tourism The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther, hopes that tourism on the North and Baltic Seas will be revived in the summer. Despite the coronavirus crisis, he "definitely did not write off the summer tourism business," he said on April 19. While they are now proscribed, stays in secondary residences, holiday homes and finally hotels could be made possible again in three steps.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Poor outlook for tourism The government resolutions (April 15th) stipulate that people in Germany should continue to refrain from making private trips. The worldwide travel warning is to be upheld. Accommodation offers are only available for necessary and explicitly non-touristic purposes. Restaurants will also remain closed. Tourism is one of the industries that has been hit hardest in the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism US entry ban from Europe to remain in place for the time being The entry ban imposed by the USA on foreign nationals from Europe will remain in place for the time being. Italy and Spain are still struggling with the coronavirus crisis and France has just extended measures to contain infections by the virus, US President Donald Trump said on Monday (April 13). The entry ban will remain in force until the countries show signs of improvement, Trump said.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mallorca worried about the summer Hotels, cafes and souvenir shops are closed. It is unusually empty outside the Royal Palace in Palma (picture). The Easter season on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca has been cancelled. The Majorcan hotel association now fears that due to the uncertain situation in the main markets of Germany and Great Britain, some hotels will remain closed even during the peak season.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism More Germans brought back from abroad By Sunday (April, 5) 205,000 travelers had been brought back to Germany, according to the federal government. Airplanes from Peru and Colombia were the most recent to take off. More than 40,000 Germans however are still stranded abroad. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter. "We will continue our efforts to find solutions for the travelers who have not yet been able to return."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism New Zealand lets tourists leave Thousands of foreigners stranded in New Zealand because of the coronavirus crisis will be able to leave the Pacific state from Friday (April 3). On Thursday, the New Zealand government announced that it would allow the "safe and orderly departure of tens of thousands" of stranded people. Earlier it had stopped return flights by foreign governments.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism A symbol of hope A light installation on the Matterhorn in Switzerland is giving a sign of solidarity and hope in the fight against the corona virus. Encouraging messages are also being projected on to many other tourist landmarks around the world. "Stay safe", "Stay at home" could be see on Monday evening on the Great Pyramid in Giza near the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Repatriation mission will take at least two more weeks The repatriation process for Germans stranded abroad is ongoing. Until now, main destinations such as Egypt or Morocco have been addressed. "It will be more difficult with countries that only have small groups of scattered adventure vacationers," said the crisis manager of the German Foreign Office. Tourists in the Pacific Islands must first be rounded up in New Zealand and then flown out.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Thailand closes its borders After long delays Thailand closed its borders on Thursday (March 26). The authorities had delayed the decision for a long time to safeguard the tourism sector. Now tens of thousands of tourists are stuck in the Southeast Asian tourist country. The German government has so far not organized a repatriation for German tourists, as Thailand is not considered a risk region.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Huge repatrition drive The German foreign ministry announced on Wednesday (March 25) that, together with tour operators, it had brought back more than 150,000 Germans from abroad. Tour operator TUI added that almost 95 percent of the tourists who were stranded because of the coronavirus pandemic are now back in Germany. They were mainly flown out from Egypt, Spain, Portugal and the Cape Verde Islands.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warning extended German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said that the warning against traveling abroad will remain in effect until the end of April. "This includes the Easter holidays," he said on Twitter. "Stay at home! Protect yourself and your fellow human beings," he appealed to the population. Many tour operators have also extended their travel ban until the end of April.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU pays for return to Europe The EU Commission is supporting the return to Europe of tens of thousands of long-distance travellers. It intends to cover a large part of the costs, since most of the flight connections have been cancelled. "We are here to help them return," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a video message.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Africa's measures to deal with the pandemic African countries have also ordered numerous measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. South Africa, for example, has banned access to the country for people coming from risk areas. Nigeria is monitoring the temperature of travelers at airports, ports and borders. Cameroon has closed its borders indefinitely.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Australia bans foreign travel The Australian government has imposed an indefinite ban on all foreign travel by its citizens. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called on all Australians who are abroad to return home. A 14-day compulsory quarantine for all people entering the country has already been in place for some time. Here, too, it has become quiet in the cities.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism in Germany comes to a halt The coronavirus crisis is impacting travelers and the tourism industry with full force. Several tour operators, including TUI, has cancelled trips, and some airlines are shutting down. Germany's federal and state governments decided that overnight stays should only be used for "necessary and explicitly not for touristic purposes". Germans are to "no longer take holiday trips at home and abroad".

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU external borders closed The EU has closed its entire external borders for 30 days as from Tuesday (March 17, 2020). "All travel between non-European countries and the European Union will be suspended for 30 days," French President Macron said in a television address on Monday (March 16,2020) evening. The Schengen Area, which includes several non-EU countries, has also closed its external borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany brings travelers back home More and more countries are sealing their borders, and many flights are cancelled. With special flights Lufthansa and its subsidiary Eurowings want to bring up to 6,500 stranded holidaymakers from the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and on Mallorca back to Germany. In Morocco, the German government is assisting German tourists who are stranded there due to their return flights being cancelled.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany partially closes its borders to tourists On Monday morning (March 16, 2020), Germany introduced entry controls at the borders with the five neighboring countries: France, Denmark, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland. Border crossings will be reduced to what is strictly necessary. Goods can continue to pass through, including commuters, but not travelers without good reason. The duration of the measures remains open.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism North German islands closed for tourists Whether Spiekeroog, Sylt or Rügen: Vacation on the northern German islands in the North and Baltic Sea is no longer possible as of March 16, 2020. Those who had already moved into their accommodation have been asked to return home. The health systems of the islands are not equipped to deal with large numbers of infected people. Regulations are to follow for mainland tourism.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Disneyland Paris closes Disneyland Paris and Disney World Florida have closed until the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line have also suspended all new departure through the same period. The company said the decision was made "with great caution" to protect guests and employees. The company said the parks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai, which had already been closed, will also remain shut.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austrian ski regions end season early All ski areas in the Austrian provinces of Salzburg and Tyrol are ending the winter season early. Cable car operation will be discontinued as of Sunday (March 15, 2020). Hotels and accommodations will be closed from Monday. The provincial governments said that this should slow down the spread of the virus in the Alpine country. The two provinces account for most leading Austrian ski areas.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism USA: Entry ban for Europeans Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the USA is imposing a general 30-day travel ban on people from Europe. The entry ban comes into force on Friday (March 13, 2020) at midnight (local time). It does not apply to US citizens residing in Europe who have tested negative for the pathogen.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism India imposes entry ban India has declared all tourist visas invalid for 1 month because of the corona virus. Only travelers who are already in the country are allowed to stay, the Indian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (March 11, 2020). The entry ban is to last until April 15 for the time being.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism China closes access to Mount Everest Climbing Mount Everest via the north side has been forbidden by Chinese authorities. The necessary permits for expeditions to the world's highest mountain were withdrawn on Thursday (March 12, 2020).

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy increasingly sealed off In order to reduce the spread, the border into neighboring Austria can only be crossed from Italy with a medical certificate. Slovenia has closed its border, and Albania has banned Italian air and ferry traffic. Many airlines have cancelled flights to Italy until at least 3 April. Germany, the UK, and Ireland tightened travel recommendations and called on their citizens to leave.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mediterranean cruises put on hold The Costa Crociere shipping company is cancelling all cruises in the Mediterranean for the time being. The cruises will be suspended until April 3, the Italian company announced on Tuesday (March 10). The measure affects thousands of passengers. Ships still operating in the Mediterranean will only call at Italian ports to let passengers disembark.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Reichstag dome closed for visitors The dome and roof terrace of the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin have been closed to visitors since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) until further notice to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus. The walkable dome and the roof terrace are visited by more than 2 million people every year, according to the Bundestag.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Winter sports season in Italy ended early All ski facilities in Italy have been closed since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) due to the corona crisis. Prior to this, hoteliers and cable car operators in the South Tyrol region (photo) had already agreed to close their facilities. South Tyrol is particularly popular with winter sports tourists from Germany and Eastern Europe. The closure is effective until at least April 3.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warnings and border controls The Czech Republic (picture) and Poland are carrying out checks at the border with Germany to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Since Monday (March 9), travelers have faced random temperature checks. The German government has warned against travelling to risk areas. And air passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy will have to expect controls when entering Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy in crisis On March 8 the Italian government issued an entry and exit ban for the more than 15 million inhabitants of the northern Italian regions, which include the key business center Milan and the tourist magnet of Venice (photo). Cultural, sporting and religious events are also banned for visitors. Museums, cinemas and theaters remain closed nationwide.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Cruises a risk factor Repeatedly cruise ships have to be quarantined or prevented from docking. After cancellations in Thailand and Malaysia, the Costa Fortuna (photo) with 2,000 passengers, including 64 Italians, has been allowed to enter the port of Singapore. In Oakland, California, 2,000 passengers and 1,100 crew members of the Grand Princess are quarantined because 19 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Asia fears dramatic setbacks Sights in Asia are particularly affected by travel restrictions for Chinese tourists. Hotspots such as the Senso-ji temple (picture) in Tokyo and the temple complexes of Angkor Wat in Cambodia are reporting a sharp drop in visitors. On March 9, the Ministry of Tourism in Thailand reported a 44% drop for February. Tourism accounts for 11% of the gross domestic product. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox



14:10 UK opposition leader Keir Starmer has said the coronavirus hit city of Leicester had been denied crucial testing data, resulting in "a lost week while the virus was spreading," the Labour leader told parliament.

The mayor of Leicester, Peter Soulsby, joined the chorus of government disapproval as he took to Twitter to vent his frustration. "We should have had this data right from the start. Councils up and down the land are the ones at the front line, we need to know what is happening in our communities and the Government needs to tell us."

The city in the Midlands has 10% of all active cases in the UK, despite having a population of just 330,000. As a result of the spike, non-essential shops have been ordered to close again and pubs will not open as originally planned on July 4.

13:40 Switzerland will now require masks for individuals on public transport, as the country has seen a rise in coronavirus cases after it relaxed restrictions. Authorities registered a rise of 137 new cases in 24 hours.

Travelers returning to the country from high-risk regions will now face a mandatory quarantine.

The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said it will update a list of high-risk countries, with Sweden being one of the countries that was already on the list.

11:15 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the European Union has treated Turkey unfairly over the coronavirus, accusing Brussels of taking a political stance.

Erdogan said the EU had behaved in a restrictive way.

While he did not provide further details, his comments came after the EU excluded Turkey, along with the United States and other countries, from an initial "safe list" of countries from which the 27-member bloc will allow non-essential travel.

10:51 German carmaker Volkswagen is shelving plans to build a new factory in Turkey in response to a drop in demand for new cars during the coronavirus pandemic, according to DPA news agency.

Germany's largest automaker had been planning to open the factory in Manisa on the western coast of Turkey.

The €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) plant was to build the Volkswagen brand Passat and the Superb, a sedan from its subsidiary Skoda.

The project had been on hold since last year. It had faced opposition from German labor unions and Volkswagen faced further criticism after Turkey launched a military incursion into Syria last October.

10:37 China's aviation authority has said it will suspend Sichuan Airlines from operating the Cairo-Chengdu route for a week from July 6, after six arriving passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

China has largely been quick to act on suspending travel routes that have imported COVID-19 cases. For example, last month when a China Southern Airlines flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou was suspended for four weeks after imported infections.

Many of China's coronavirus cases over the course of the last month have been imported.

09:56 Germany announced it is easing restrictions on travelers from up to 11 non-European Union countries, excluding four countries on the full list recommended by the EU earlier this week.

The travel ban will be lifted for Australia, Georgia, Canada, Montenegro, New Zealand, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. In a further step, Japan, South Korea and China will only be included if those three countries allow people from Germany to enter.

The German Interior Ministry chose to exclude Algeria, Morocco, Rwanda and Serbia, although residents of these countries may be allowed into other nations in the visa-free Schengen area.

The new rules will apply from Thursday.

09:51 Austria has issued travel warnings for six Western Balkan countries because of an increase in coronavirus infections there. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said the measure applied to Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia.



The "highest level" warning does not apply to European Union member Croatia.

Travel is still possible, but those returning will only be allowed entry with a negative coronavirus test or a commitment to spend 14 days in quarantine. Both Serbia and Montenegro have reintroduced some restrictions after a spike in recent infections in the western Balkans.

In parts of the region, the rise followed a rapid end to lockdown measures, allowing mass outdoor gatherings such as sporting events with no maximum limit on the number of people attending.

09:10 Health officials in Bavaria are racing to contain the further spread of a COVID-19 outbreak from a catering company. Tests are being conducted among the residents of refugee centers where many of the employees were living.

Officials said 45 cases of COVID-19 have already been identified by Tuesday evening among employees in the Upper Bavarian town of Gilching.

Further testing among those sharing accommodation with the workers was underway on Wednesday, along with a tracking operation for other contacts of those who were infected.

Among the facilities refugee homes affected was one in nearby Hechendorf, where 10 of the employees who tested positive were living. That center and three others have been closed, and residents placed under a 14-day quarantine.

"The important thing now is to break the chain of infection," a spokeswoman for the municipality of Starnberg told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Municipality leaders say a more general lockdown for the wider municipality is not imminent.

Catering firm Apetito said it was investigating the cause of the outbreak.

The catering plant at Gilching supplies Munich's Ludwig-Maximilians-University hospital with more than 6,000 meals per day for staff and patients.

Germany's first coronavirus cases nationwide were diagnosed in Starnberg in February after a visiting Chinese employee of the auto parts firm Webasto passed the virus on to a coworker.

08:45 Thailand has begun a fifth phase of relaxations on restrictions, allowing schools to reopen and foreign visitors to enter on a controlled basis. Pubs and massage parlors will also reopen.

The number of foreign visitors arriving in the country will be limited to 200 per day and most flights entering the country will prioritize Thai citizens. Social distancing regulations remain in place and a contact tracing app has been introduced.

Despite the relaxations in restrictions, Thailand has also extended its state of emergency through to the end of July.

08:20 German unemployment figures rose lower than expected in June, new data shows. The Labor Office said an additional 69,000 people were out of work in seasonally adjusted terms, pushing the unemployment rate to 6.4% compared to 6.3% in May.

This put the number of unemployed people in Germany at 2.943 million, hundreds of thousands fewer than many commentators and officials had predicted.

"The labor market remains under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic," Labor Office head Detlef Cheele said, but said that the use of short-time work had stabilized the job market during the pandemic. The new figures may allay fears that coronavirus would have a devastating effect on Germany's job market.

06:58 German Development Minister Gerd Müller has warned that Germany will see a new "wave of refugees" because of the coronavirus pandemic. He announced that Germany has earmarked €3 billion ($2.25 billion) for foreign aid to developing countries.

"We in Europe are beginning to get the virus under control, but in other parts of the world the virus is all-encompassing," Müller told German broadcaster RND. "I fear that the peak has not been reached yet in many developing countries."

Müller identified Yemen as a particularly worrying case, where civil war and famine have left the healthcare system in tatters and the virus is beginning to spread through the population.

05:58 Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have reopened with social distancing guidelines, following four months of closure. Visitors had to undergo body temperature tests as they arrived at the parks. They are also not allowed to shake hands with or hug Disney characters and masks are compulsory.

"I was so looking forward to this day, it’s like a dream," a man in his 40s told local broadcaster NHK.

The Japanese government ended a state of emergency for Tokyo and four other prefectures in late May.

Later in the day, Tokyo confirmed 67 new cases of coronavirus, the highest daily tally since the state of emergency was lifted.

Tokyo is the third Disney theme park to reopen, after Shanghai and Hong Kong. The site in Paris will reopen later in July while US parks have no set reopening date as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

05:25 Australian authorities will lockdown around 300,000 people in the suburbs of the city of Melbourne for a month beginning immediately. The fresh lockdown is an attempt to control a new outbreak of the virus that has seen more than 70 new cases per day in the country’s second-most populous state of Victoria.

The new regulations will see 30 suburbs return to "stage-three" restrictions, meaning residents are confined to their homes except for shopping, health appointments, work and exercise. The measures will be accompanied by a testing blitz.

State Premier Daniel Andrews warned that fresh restrictions across the entire city were still a possibility.

"If we stick together these next four weeks, we can regain control of that community transmission," Andrews said. "Ultimately if I didn’t shut down these postcodes I’d be shutting down all postcodes."

03:53 South Korea is considering including religious facilities on a list of "high-risk" venues for the spread of COVID-19. It comes after a slew of transmissions tied to church gatherings. South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a virus meeting on Wednesday that more than 40% of the country's newly confirmed infections over the previous three days have been traced back to places of worship.

He requested people to stay away from religious gatherings and criticized churches and other facilities for failing to implement proper preventive measures, such as requiring followers to wear masks and sit apart during services.

03:37 Coronavirus infections in Germany increased by 466 in the past 24 hours to 194,725, according to figures shared by the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. The death toll rose by 12, bringing national fatalities to 8,985, the institute said.

02:26 The US recorded 1,199 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the first time the national daily death toll has exceeded 1,000 since June 10, a Johns Hopkins University tally has shown. In total, over 127,322 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the US. The US also registered 42,528 new infections in the past day.

The growing number of fatalities has caused several states to halt the process of relaxing coronavirus restriction measures. "Clearly we are not in total control right now," infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, a key member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, said on Tuesday.

Fauci said that new cases could more than double to 100,000 per day if authorities and the public don’t take steps to curb the outbreak. He called on Americans to cover their faces in public and to avoid crowds.

Fauci: 'I am very concerned'

01:01 The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is making another attempt at a coronavirus ceasefire agreement in response to a drawn-out dispute between the US and China regarding the World Health Organization (WHO). France and China submitted a revised draft of the resolution on Tuesday. Results are expected Wednesday.

The resolution supports UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' March 23 call for global ceasefires in order to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. It asks for an "immediate cessation of hostilities" in all conflicts on its agenda. This includes fighting in Syria, Yemen, Libya, South Sudan and Congo. The resolution calls for at least 90 consecutive days of peace in order to provide safe delivery of humanitarian aid and medical evacuations.

Last Thursday, Guterres announced that nearly 180 countries and over 20 armed groups had endorsed his appeal. "The difficulty is to implement it," he said. Multiple attempts to pass the resolution have been blocked over a reference to the WHO. The US suspended funding to WHO in April after President Donald Trump accused the health agency of failing to stop the virus from spreading after it first appeared in China.

China, meanwhile, strongly supports the organization and insisted that its role in calling for global action against the virus be included in the resolution. The US, for its part, demanded a call for "transparency" and no reference to the WHO. The new draft does not mention either the WHO, a UN health agency, or transparency.

00:52 Mexico has reported 5,432 new coronavirus infections and 648 more fatalities in the past 24 hours. This brings total cases in the country to 226,089 and total deaths to 27,769, the Health Ministry said. The government has indicated that the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the number of confirmed cases.

00:38 China has reported three new cases of coronavirus in the mainland, compared to 19 the day before. All three cases were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The mainland also reported three new asymptomatic cases, meaning the patients had tested positive for the virus but displayed no symptoms, down from four the day before. Mainland China had a total of 83,534 confirmed coronavirus infections as of June 30, the health commission said.

00:05 Brazil is closing in on 60,000 deaths from the new coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the country's Health Ministry. With 1,280 new deaths from COVID-19 registered in the past 24 hours, 59,594 people in Brazil have so far died from the infection. Confirmed infections rose by 33,846 to 1,402,041. Brazil is suffering the second worst outbreak worldwide, behind only the US in terms of total deaths and infections.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday signed a decree that will extend emergency stipends to informal workers affected by the coronavirus crisis, as unemployment continues to grow. The monthly stipend of 600 reais ($110, €98) had been set to expire this month. But it has proved a lifeline for struggling Brazilians and has boosted the far-right president's popularity among poorer voters.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes cautioned, however, that the emergency spending cannot go on indefinitely and that the national debt may soon exceed gross domestic product (GDP). Tuesday figures showed that public debt in Brazil has risen to 81.9% of GDP.

Furthermore, Brazil's military on Tuesday delivered protective supplies and medicines by helicopter to indigenous communities of the Amazon bordering Venezuela. The military also conducted rapid finger-prick tests on the Yanomami and Yekuana tribes. The army airlifted supplies like face masks, alcohol, gloves, tests and 13,500 pills of chloroquine, a controversial anti-malaria drug that President Bolsonaro is championing to combat the coronavirus.

Anger rises with coronavirus death toll in Brazil

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

kp/sri (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)