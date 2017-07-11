Coronavirus latest: Record single-day increase in global cases

The EU's Friday and Saturday meetings failed to reach an agreement on a shared coronavirus stimulus package

The US, Brazil, India and South Africa recorded the biggest increase in cases on Saturday

The pandemic created a "generational opportunity" to build a more equal and sustainable world, the head of the UN says

A senior Indian politician warns the 1 million infection rate is on course to double within three weeks

Australian PM Scott Morrison requests the next sitting of Parliament be delayed

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:42 Australia's Victoria state reported 363 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, after registering 217 infections on Saturday.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said masks will be mandatory as of midnight Wednesday and imposed a fine of A$ 200 (€122) for not wearing them in public.

Australia has so far recorded over 11,000 COVID-19 cases and 120 coronavirus-related deaths. The number of infections have recently spiked after the country almost contained the pandemic spread.

00:58 The number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic are on the rise, with the European country reporting 53 new infections on Saturday. On each of the four days prior, more than 100 new cases were recorded by health authorities.

The Czech Republic currently has 4,705 active cases, the highest number since April, according to broadcaster CTK. The country's previous peak was 4,737 active cases recorded on April 11.

Overall, the Czech Republic has recorded fewer than 14,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March – a less severe outbreak than many other countries in Europe.

After the surge in coronavirus cases, the authorities have reintroduced compulsory mask wearing in shops.

Neighboring Slovakia also reported an increase in COVID-19 cases after weeks of almost no new infections. On Saturday, the authorities confirmed 11 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,976. The death toll from the virus is 28.

The government tightened quarantine measures for travellers from certain "risk countries."

00:30 Mexico reported 7,615 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 578 additional fatalities on Saturday. Overall, the country has registered 338,913 COVID-19 infections and 38,888 related deaths.

According to the health ministry, the actual number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

00:04 The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a record spike in the global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with a total of 259,848 cases in 24 hours.

The US, Brazil, India and South Africa recorded the biggest jump in cases on Saturday – 71, 484 new cases in the US; 45,403 in Brazil; 34,884 in India; and 13,373 in South Africa.

On Friday, the WHO reported 237,743 new cases.

The single-day COVID-19 death toll also rose to a record high on Saturday with 7,360 fatalities.

Globally, the total coronavirus cases surpassed 14 million on Friday. Nearly 600,000 people have died of the virus since the pandemic started in December, 2019.

00:02 South Africa on Saturday reported 13,285 new coronavirus infections – accounting for nearly half the cases in Africa – taking the total tally to 350,879 cases. The country now ranks fifth on the list of countries worst hit by the pandemic.

The authorities have registered 4,948 related deaths but the South African Medical Research Council in its latest report said the country had 10,944 "excess deaths" between May and July.

The Gauteng province, which includes capital Pretoria and the city of Johannesburg, has emerged as the pandemic epicenter.

On Saturday, two people were killed at the Johannesburg airport during a shootout between police and thieves who stole facemasks and cellphones.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

