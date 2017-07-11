Coronavirus latest: Record single-day increase in global cases

The WHO has registered almost 260,000 global COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record single-day spike since the start of the pandemic in December 2019. Nearly 600,000 people have died of the virus. Follow DW for the latest.
All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
00:04 The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a record spike in the global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with a total of 259,848 cases in 24 hours.
The US, Brazil, India and South Africa recorded the biggest jump in cases on Saturday – 71, 484 new cases in the US; 45,403 in Brazil; 34,884 in India; and 13,373 in South Africa.
On Friday, the WHO reported 237,743 new cases.
The single-day COVID-19 death toll also rose to a record high on Saturday with 7,360 fatalities.
Globally, the total coronavirus cases surpassed 14 million on Friday. Nearly 600,000 people have died of the virus since the pandemic started in December, 2019.
00:02 South Africa on Saturday reported 13,285 new coronavirus infections – accounting for nearly half the cases in Africa – taking the total tally to 350,879 cases. The country now ranks fifth on the list of countries worst hit by the pandemic.
The authorities have registered 4,948 related deaths but the South African Medical Research Council in its latest report said the country had 10,944 "excess deaths" between May and July.
The Gauteng province, which includes capital Pretoria and the city of Johannesburg, has emerged as the pandemic epicenter.
On Saturday, two people were killed at the Johannesburg airport during a shootout between police and thieves who stole facemasks and cellphones.
In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.
Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.
shs/alw (dpa, Reuters, AP, AFP)