Coronavirus latest: Record rise in virus cases, says WHO

Brazilians flock to beaches as the country has more than 1 million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned against 'politicizing' the pandemic

Over 9.05 million confirmed cases globally, with the death toll surpassing 470,000

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:02 The US passed the grim milestone of 120,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday when it tallied another 425 fatalities in 24 hours.

The US leads the world in coronavirus infections and deaths, with 2,310,798 cases confirmed and 120,393 deaths.

00:35 Mexico has reported 4,577 new confirmed cases, taking the total to 185,122 infections, the health ministry said on Monday. With 759 additional deaths reported, the death toll has risen to 22,584 deaths.

However, the government has said that the true number of infections may be significantly higher.

00:20 US President Donald Trump is to expand a ban on US work visas and extended it until the end of 2020, a senior White House official said Monday.

The visa categories that will be affected by the new order include H-1B visas for skilled workers, L-1 visas for workers being transferred within a company, most J visas for academics and researchers, the H-2B visas for seasonal workers.

00:12 Brazil has crossed the 1 million threshold for coronavirus cases, a day after large crowds gathered at Rio de Janeiro beaches over the weekend. Many were seen without masks, as they ignored the World Health Organization's guidelines to maintain 1 meter of distance between people.

Brazil reported over 20,000 new confirmed cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the country's coronavirus tally to 1,106,470, according to the health ministry. The total number of deaths has risen to 51,271, from 50,617 a day earlier.

However, the WHO has warned that even more cases may be going uncounted.

A record increase in cases worldwide was attributed to the huge spike seen by Brazil, the US and India a day earlier. Brazil had recorded 54,771 new infections, followed by 36,617 in the US and over 15,400 cases in India.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

