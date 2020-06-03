Coronavirus latest: Record daily deaths for Brazil and Mexico

Brazil reports a record number of daily deaths from the coronavirus for the second consecutive day

Coronavirus fatalities in Mexico have also soared to a new

daily high

daily high Germany is to spend 130 billion euros on a virus stimulus package

More than 6.4 million people are now infected with COVID-19 globally and some 380,000 have died

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

01:30 Brazil has registered a record number of daily deaths from the coronavirus for the second consecutive day.

As the pandemic continued to take a grim toll on Latin America's hardest-hit country, Health Ministry data brought the country’s new total death toll to 32,548, with 584,016 confirmed infections.

The caseload is the second-highest worldwide, after the United States. Experts say that a lack of testing in the nation of some 210 million people means the real numbers are probably much higher.

President Jair Bolsonaro has fiercely criticized coronavirus lockdown measures imposed by regional governors, even as the number of infections and deaths continues to soar.

The country is the latest frontline of the pandemic, with deaths and infections on the rise. Authorities have imposed fresh restrictions in Brazil’s northeast after "extremely high" numbers of cases were reported.

Concern over the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in Latin America has increased even as the health crisis has eased in other regions of the world.

01:16 Mexican authorities said the number of coronvirus-related deaths doubled within a 24-hour period, the country's highest death toll in one day so far.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell, however, attributed the increase to "various reasons," including deaths that were being counted days after.

"We have had a very substantial increase in mortality," Lopez-Gatell said.

Mexico is under pressure from its northern neighbor, the US, to rollback lockdown measures and jump-start the economy. Indeed, Mexican authorities had anticipated an easing of restriction, but the latest increase in deaths and confirmed cases has dimmed that prospect.

Critics have accused the US government of fumbling its response to the pandemic.

Mexican officials have acknowledged that the number of positive cases could be significantly higher than the official tally.

00:01 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said governing parties have agreed on a €130 billion ($146 billion) stimulus package to help the economy recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The measures include temporarily cutting value-added tax form 19% to 16%, providing families with an additional €300 per child and doubling a government-supported rebate on electric car purchases.

Read more: Germany unveils stimulus package to kickstart economy

The package also establishes a €50 billion fund for addressing climate change, innovation and digitization within the German economy.

The measures were agreed by Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, and junior governing partner, the Social Democrats following marathon negotiations that lasted 21 hours.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

