Coronavirus Latest: President Donald Trump wants schools to reopen, rebukes Fauci's assessment

The WHO has said any easing of restrictions should be "phased and gradual" and that all countries should still be on high alert

The latest global tally of COVID-19 cases is over 4,300,000 and and more than 296,000 deaths

Germany will begin relaxing border control measures on Saturday, while unrestricted access for several neighboring countries is expected by June 15

US President Donald Trump is keen for schools to reopen, despite his top disease expert expressing caution

01:19 The president of the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute, Germany's official medical regulatory body, said he is confident that at least three potential corornavirus vaccines will be tested in Germany before the end of the year.

"If all of these clinical trials turn out positive, then we'll talk about how to start approval by the end of this year or early next year," Klaus Cichutek told the newspaper Mannheimer Morgen, adding he is confident a vaccine will eventually be developed.

In the meantime, Cichutek said it is necessary to develop therapies to treat COVID-19, such as antibody treatment using blood plasma from recovered patients.

Researchers test nicotine patches on COVID-19 patients

01:03 Small saliva droplets generated by loud speech can linger in the air in an enclosed space for more than 10 minutes, a study showed, highlighting its role in the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Scientists at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases in the US conducted a study where a person loudly repeats the phrase "Stay healthy" inside a box for 25 seconds.

A laser light projected into the box illuminated thousands of minuscule saliva droplets, which could potentially carry virus particles. The droplets stayed in the air for 12 minutes, the study showed.

The researchers estimate that each minute of loud speech by an infected person can generate 1,000 virus-containing droplets that remain airborne for about eight minutes or more in a confined space.

Many countries recommend wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.

00:53 The United States has registered a further 1,813 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 84,059, according to the latest tally from the Johns Hopkins University.

The US has now confirmed a total of 1,389,935 cases, the Baltimore-based institution reported.

00:05 US President Donald Trump has said he considers warnings about a hasty reopening from the country's top infectious disease expert and key coronavirus task force member, Anthony Fauci, to be "not acceptable," especially when it comes to schools.

"We're opening our country, people want it open,the schools are going to be open," Trump said.

Previously, Fauci told the US Senate that cities and states could see more COVID-19 deaths and economic damage if stay-at-home orders are lifted without having proper response capabilities in place. "My concern is we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks," said Fauci.

There is a growing rift between Trump and US disease experts who are warning that easing social distancing and reopening businesses without capacity to track new COVID-19 cases will lead to greater calamity in the months ahead.

Trump has placed a priority on restarting the US economy, which is currently saddled with record unemployment as businesses are shut during lockdowns. Trump said he was optimistic the growth would pick up again. "I think we are going to have a phenomenal next year."

Meanwhile, presidential hopeful Joe Biden has mocked Trump, and come out in support of Fauci. He tweeted: "I would trust the guy who's one of our nation's top public health experts, not the one who pondered injecting disinfectant into the body and looked directly at a solar eclipse."

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

