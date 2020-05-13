Coronavirus Latest: President Donald Trump wants schools to reopen, rebukes Fauci's assessment

The WHO has said any easing of restrictions should be "phased and gradual" and that all countries should still be on high alert

The latest global tally of COVID-19 cases is over 4,300,000 and and more than 296,000 deaths

Germany will begin relaxing border control measures on Saturday, while unrestricted access for several neighboring countries is expected by June 15

US President Donald Trump is keen for schools to reopen, despite his top disease expert expressing caution

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:05 Speaking to reporters, US President Donald Trump said he considers warnings about a hasty reopening from the country's top infectious disease expert and key coronavirus task force member, Anthony Fauci, to be "not acceptable," especially when it comes to schools.

"We're opening our country, people want it open,the schools are going to be open," Trump said.

On Tuesday, Fauci told the US Senate that cities and states could see more COVID-19 deaths and economic damage if stay-at-home orders are lifted without having proper response capabilities in place. "My concern is we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks," said Fauci.

There is a growing rift between Trump and US disease experts who are warning that easing social distancing and reopening businesses without capacity to track new COVID-19 cases will lead to greater calamity in the months ahead.

Trump has placed a priority on restarting the US economy, which is currently saddled with record unemployment as businesses are shut during lockdowns. Trump said he was optimistic the growth would pick up again. "I think we are going to have a phenomenal next year," Trump.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

