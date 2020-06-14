Coronavirus latest: Over 8 million cases worldwide

A new projection shows the United States could record over 200,000 COVID-19 deaths by October

More than 1.7 billion people have an underlying medical condition putting them at risk of a severe COVID-19 infection

Many European countries like Germany and France have reopened their borders to non-essential travel for Europeans

There have been over 8 million confirmed cases worldwide, with over 435,000 deaths

00:52: Air travelers in the US who refuse to wear masks on planes could have their flying privileges revoked, according to the largest airline lobby in the US. Major US airlines can refuse boarding to anyone not wearing a mask, but once on board, flight attendants have little power to enforce mask requirements.

Under this new plan, airlines will clearly inform passengers of mask policies, and each carrier will determine the consequences of failure to comply, including errant passengers being placed on a no-fly list.

The total number of COVID-19 cases around the world has passed 8 million, as infections continue to rise in Latin America, the United States and South Asia. Over 3,800,000 people have recovered, and 435,619 have died, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

00:34 Around 1.7 billion people have at least one underlying health condition that could increase the risk of a severe COVID-19 infection, according to a new modelling study published in the global health journal the Lancet.

The share of the population at increased risk was highest in countries with older populations, African countries with high HIV/AIDS prevalence, and small island nations with high diabetes prevalence, a summary of the study's findings said.

Age is a common risk factor. Usingdata from 188countries, the authorsestimate that 66% of people over 70 have a health condition, suchas diabetes or cardiovascular disease, which would make them vulnerable to a severe COVID-19 infection. In comparison, 10% of people aged 25, and 33% aged 50 or younger, have such a pre-existing medical condition.

Although the authors said the findings are uncertain and do not take into consideration other risk factors like ethnicity, socioeconomic deprivation, and obesity, they nevertheless provide a starting point for "a broader assessment of the health, social, and economic implications of shielding various groups."

00:14 The United States could record more than 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 through the beginning of October, according to a new forecast by the InstituteforHealthMetricsandEvaluation (IHME), a global health institute at the University of Washington in the western city of Seattle.

The new projection in COVID-19 related deaths is a revised estimate that's up by 18% from169,890, and is mainly due to the lifting of lockdowns currently underway in dozens of states.

The IHME bases its projections on how well people adhere to social distancing and sanitary measures as mobility patterns return to normal. Although higher mobility does not "inherently equate to higher COVID-19 infections" if health and safety measures are followed, their "uptake and continuance" are "highly variable" across the US, the IHME said.

Florida would be one of the hardest-hit states, with a revised death toll projection of over 18,600, up from a previous estimate of 6,500. The projection for California is up by 72% to over 15,000 from8,800and Arizona's projection is up by 56% to over 7,400 fatalities from 4,700.

