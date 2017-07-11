Coronavirus latest: Over 16 million infected worldwide

North Korea reports first suspected cases of COVID-19

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

05:02 The world has now seen over 16 million coronavirus cases with over 644,000 lives lost to COVID-19, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University. The pandemic, which originated in China late last year, also caused global economic turmoil on the level not recorded since WWII.

The US remains the country most severely hit by the coronavirus, with almost 4,178,000 infected and nearly 146,500 dead.

04:47 Germany's total number of coronavirus infections increased by 305 over the past 24 hours to 205,269, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll was unchanged with 9,118, the tally showed. The number of people recovered after being infected by the virus currently stands at 190,000, according to RKI.

German health authorities have been increasingly watching with concern as the infection rate in the country has been on the rise in recent days. Authorities reported 781 new infections in the 24 hours to midnight Friday, according to RKI. On Thursday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was 815.

A senior politician on Saturday warned that "the second coronavirus wave is already here." Michael Kretschmer, premier of the eastern German state of Saxony, told the Rheinische Post newspaper: "It is already taking place every day. We have new clusters of infection every day which could become very high numbers."

03:34 City authorities in Rio de Janeiro have canceled the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebrations, as coronavirus cases in Brazil continue to surge.

The festivities, which take place at the Copacabana Beach, are "not viable in this pandemic scenario, without a vaccine," said Rio’s tourism office. Rio is also considering canceling the Carnival parade that takes place in February. The city of Sao Paulo postponed their parade to a later date.

Members of the tourism industry such as hotels complained about the cancellation of New Year’s Eve festivities, so authorities are looking into alternatives for the grand celebration.

The state of Rio de Janeiro has the second-highest number of deaths in the country, after Sao Paulo. Their death rate is 733 per million, much higher than the national average of 406 per million.

02:06 Germans are increasingly using credit cards and contactless payment methods for fear of getting infected with the coronavirus, the head of Germany central bank, Jens Weidmann, told the Funke Mediengruppe.

Weidmann described the change as a "creeping trend" in the EU country known for its love of cash.

"The fear of infection has given a push to the contactless means of payments," Weidmann said, but noted that he did not know of any cases of contagion via the circulating money. The banker also said that the central bank had no plans to follow China's lead by putting bills in "quarantine" to reduce transmission risk.

"We do not think a special quarantine for cash is necessary," Weidmann said.

00:44 France is making coronavirus tests free in a bid to fight rising infection numbers.

"We wouldn't describe this as a second wave, but what's clear is that for several days now we have seen a noticeable increase in the number of confirmed cases, which had been in decline for 13 weeks," Health Minister Olivier Veran said in an interview with the Le Parisien published on Sunday.

A new government order has now made PCR nasal swab tests available on demand without prescription.

France has seen over 217,800 infections and nearly 30,200 COVID-19 deaths, according to the latest data.

00:10 Germany wants to give each of its citizens the opportunity to vaccinate themselves against the coronavirus.

"We are in the process of increasing the production capacity in Germany," the country's Minister of Research Anja Karliczek told newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

"Once a vaccine is found, every German that wishes to will be able to get vaccinated," she said. "We have to achieve this and we will achieve this."

But Karliczek cautioned against overly high expectations for a rapid vaccine development. "A trustworthy vaccine that is suitable for the majority of the population will probably be ready by the middle of next year at the earliest," she said, adding that there can always be setbacks in the development of a vaccine.

00:04 North Korea has for the first time acknowledged a suspected case of COVID-19 within its borders, after a defector suspected of having the virus returned from South Korea earlier this month.

"An emergency event happened in Kaesong City, where a runaway who went to the south three years ago, a person who is suspected to have been infected with the vicious virus, returned on July 19 after illegally crossing the demarcation line," state news agency KCNA said

Until now, Pyongyang had insisted that not a single infection had breached the country's borders, which remain closed.

Following the news of the possible infection, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened an emergency politburo meeting, declared a state of emergency, and imposed a lockdown on the border city of Kaesong.

KCNA did not confirm whether the individual had been tested, but said that an "uncertain result" from a medical checkup had prompted officials to quarantine the person and trace his contacts.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

