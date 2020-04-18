Coronavirus latest: Over 100,000 dead in Europe

Over 2.3 million people worldwide have been infected by the deadly COVID-19, resulting in more than 160,000.

With over 100,000 deaths reported, Europe is the region the hardest hit by the virus.

Some 4.5 billion people are still confined to their homes as part of social distancing measures to slow the spread of the respiratory illness.

The US has announced plans to reduce lockdown measures in certain states starting Monday.

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:50 South Korea reported eight new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a single-digit daily increase for the first time in two months.

The new cases take the country's total tally to 10,661 cases and 234 deaths.

South Korea has been widely praised for its handling of the outbreak. The country even held parliamentary elections this week, where millions turned out to vote, wearing gloves and masks.

01:15 The daily death toll in the US state of New York, the epicenter of the US outbreak, has hit its lowest point in over two weeks. On Saturday, the daily increase dropped below 550 for the first time since April 1. Hospitalizations also continued to decline.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, however, warned that the crisis isn't over and that shutdown measures will remain in place. Hospitals are still admitting nearly 2,000 new coronavirus patients a day and nursing homes are a "feeding frenzy" for the virus, he said.

Almost 13,000 New Yorkers have died since the state's first COVID-19 case was reported on March 1. These figures do not include over 4,000 New York City deaths that have been listed on death certificates but not verified with a lab test.

Amid the lockdown measures, the state announced it is making it easier for New Yorkers to get married via web video. As most marriage bureaus are currently closed due to the outbreak, Cuomo said he is waiving a provision that requires couples to apply for marriage licenses in person. The state is also making it possible for town and city clerks to conduct weddings by video.

"There is now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage. No excuse. You can do it by Zoom. Yes or no,'' the governor said.

The question of online marriages had come up at a press briefing with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio earlier this week, with reporters speculating that increased layoffs due to the outbreak could result in couples seeking to wed in order to share health insurance benefits.

The total coronavirus death toll in the US hit 38,664 on Saturday, up 1,891 from the day before, according to the John Hopkins Institute. The country has recorded 732,197 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

01:00 US President Donald Trump warned China that it could face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the coronavirus outbreak.

"If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake," Trump said at his daily briefing. "But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, then there should be consequences," he said.

Asked whether the virus was a "mistake that got out of control, or was it done deliberately", Trump said China was "embarrassed."

The Trump administration has said it is not ruling out the possibility that the novel coronavirus was spread accidentally, while laboratories were studying bats in Wuhan.

"They said they're doing an investigation," the president said. "So, let's see what happens with their investigation. But we're doing investigations also."

Trump first praised China's response to the coronavirus outbreak then changed his view

00:05 The coronavirus death toll in Europe surged past 100,000 on Saturday. Accounting for 100,510 deaths — nearly two-thirds of the 157,163 global fatalities, according to a tally by the AFP news agency. Europe has suffered a greater death toll than any other continent.

Nearly a quarter of worldwide fatalities have been reported in the United States, where some 38,000 people have died, according to the John Hopkins Institute.

Over 4.5 billion people — more than half of humanity — remain at home as part of voluntary or enforced efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus through social distancing. Japan, Mexico, Spain, France, and the UK are among the countries that have expanded such measures or extended the length of their national lockdowns.

In the US, President Donald Trump has announced that lockdown measures will be partially eased in the states of Texas and Vermont starting on Monday. Isolated protests against lockdown measures have taken place around the US.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

