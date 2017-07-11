Coronavirus latest: One in five infected in Delhi

More than 22% of people in Delhi have coronavirus antibodies, a study shows

After much reluctance , the US president has encouraged citizens to wear face masks

The Australian state of Victoria has recorded its highest-ever daily increase in infections

Brazil has reported another 41,008 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours

Over 14.8 million people worldwide have been infected with the coronavirus

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

06:11 Nepal officially ended its four-month lockdown, with plans to return to full normality by mid-August.

The lockdown was ended due to a decrease in cases, and the growing psychological impact the restrictions were having on people, said Information Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada.

Under the new easing of measures, there are no more restrictions on intra-city transport, and most government and private businesses can return to their regular services. Additionally, hotels, restaurants and travel agencies will be able to resume services within the month.

However, existing restrictions on cross-border movement, domestic and international flights, long-haul public transportation, academic institutions, entertainment venues and large public gatherings will continue until August 16.

The nationwide lockdown began on March 24, with penalties and possible prison time for those who violated the stay-at-home order.

Nepal has reported nearly 18,000 cases and a death toll of 40.

Read more:Coronavirus: Nepal's rising unemployment stokes political crisis fears

04:55 More than one in five people in Delhi have been infected with coronavirus, according to a study released by the National Center for Disease Control.

The center tested 21,387 people selected randomly across the state, and found that 23.48% had antibodies to the virus. Adjusting for false positives and negatives, it estimated that 22.86% of the population had been infected by the virus.

Dr. Jayaprakash Muliyil, an epidemiologist advising the government on virus surveillance, added that the survey results are an average and the percentage of people infected could be much higher in certain areas, such as slums.

Delhi, with a population of 29 million, has officially reported 123,747 cases and a death toll of 3,663 deaths. The study, however, indicates that there could be more than 6.6 million cases, with most not identified or tested.

The study was conducted between June 27 and July 10, and Muliyil said the number of infections has likely increased since then. Experts also suspect that many virus deaths, especially among the elderly, are not being recorded in official fatality numbers, as testing is even more limited outside the capital.

India has the third-highest confirmed case count in the world after the United States and Brazil. The country has reported nearly 1.2 million cases and a death toll above 28,700.

Read more:India reports record coronavirus case increase

03:37 Germany has reported 454 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 202,799.

According to the figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a total of 9,095 people have died from COVID-19 in Germany, five more than the day before.

RKI pegged the reproduction figure, or R-value, at 1.04, meaning that on average one infected person in Germany infects one further person. The latest figure was down from 1.15 the day before.

02:44 Wearing a face mask in public is mandatory from today in Melbourne, Australia's second-most populous city, which has seen a rapid increase in cases over the past few weeks.

The state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, reported 484 new cases on Wednesday — a record daily increase — as well as two new deaths.

With around 6,300 confirmed cases, Victoria accounts for nearly half of the total infections in Australia.

The neighboring state of New South Wales (NSW) has tightened controls along its border with Victoria. Inter-state travel will only be permitted for work, education, and medical care.

NSW reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with Premier Gladys Berejiklian saying the state was on "high alert."

Since the pandemic began, Australia has recorded around 12,500 infections and 126 deaths.

Watch video 02:07 Share Melbourne under 6-week lockdown Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ewvI Six-week lockdown imposed on Australia's Melbourne

02:27 Police in Bolivia have collected over 400 bodies from streets, vehicles, and homes over the past five days, with 85% believed to have been victims of the coronavirus.

Between July 15 and July 20, a total of 191 bodies were recovered in the Cochabamba metropolitan area, national police director Coronel Ivan Rojas told journalists. Authorities collected another 141 bodies in La Paz and 68 in Santa Cruz, the country's biggest city.

Santa Cruz is the worst-affected city in Bolivia, accounting for nearly half of the country's more than 60,000 cases.

Around 85% of the bodies were "positive cases for COVID-19 and cases with COVID symptoms," said Roja. The others died of "other causes, meaning death from an illness or a violent cause."

Bolivia's national epidemiological office has said that the western regions of Cochabamba and La Paz are experiencing a "very rapid increase" in cases.

Between April 1 and July 19, over 3,000 bodies were recovered outside of hospital settings that been identified as confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases, according to Andres Flores, director of the Forensic Investigations Institute.

In an attempt to avoid or cure themselves of the virus, some Bolivians have taken to ingesting chlorine dioxide, according to Reuters news agency. Bolivia's senate has approved the bleach-like substance as a treatment for COVID-19, despite the country's Health Ministry warning against it.

Bolivia has reported over 2,200 deaths from COVID-19 among its population of 11 million.

Watch video 02:56 Share Colombia: Medical staff at risk Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dvr6 Colombian nurses, doctors struggle to get protective gear

01:55 Japan has approved the use of dexamethasone, a cheap and widely available steroid, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Reuters news agency reports. The decision came after a trial in the UK showed the drug reduced mortality rates among severe cases.

The country's Health Ministry included dexamethasone as an option for treatment, along with remdesivir, in a recent revision to its handbook.

Shares of Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical, a pharmaceutical company that produces the drug, gained as much as 6.5% in early trade.

Last month, a trial by researchers from Oxford University showed dexamethasone as the first drug to save the lives of patients suffering from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The trial was hailed as a "major breakthrough."

Read more: Coronavirus: End-of-year rollout for vaccine 'a possibility'

01:14 The coronavirus pandemic shows "no sign of slowing down" in the Americas, said Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization. She added that some Central American nations are seeing their highest weekly increase since the first case was confirmed in the region.

Three out of every 10 people or 325 million in the Americas were at "increased risk" of developing complications from COVID-19, Etienne said.

"The impact of co-morbidities on the spread of the virus should be a clarion call to every country in the Americas: Use data to tailor your response and make health your top priority," she said.

Etienne also pointed out that the Americas recorded 900,000 new cases and 22,000 deaths over the past week, most of them in the US, Brazil, and Mexico. Infection numbers were also surging in Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia.

Watch video 03:05 Share COVID-19 rise in Miami Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3fdJs Miami breaks US record in daily COVID-19 infections

01:03 Ireland's government has said it is planning to end a 14-day quarantine requirement for arrivals from 15 European countries.

With around 5 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people, Ireland has one of the lower rates of infection in the EU. It will now drop a previously required quarantine for people coming from countries with a similar or lower rate of infection.

The "green list" of countries that will not have to restrict their movements includes Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, Greenland, Gibraltar, Monaco, and San Marino.

Arrivals from other countries, including the US and the UK, will still have to quarantine for 14 days. The list will be reviewed every two weeks, based on advice from officials and public health experts.

00:48 Mexico's coronavirus-related fatalities have surpassed 40,000, after 915 new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. The country's Health Ministry also confirmed 6,859 new infections, taking the total number of cases to 356,255.

With 40,400 deaths, Mexico has the second-highest toll in Latin America after Brazil, and the fourth-highest in the world. The government has said the actual numbers may lot higher than the confirmed cases.

00:27 Brazil's Health Ministry has reported another 41,008 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 1,367 more related deaths.

This brings the total number of infections in Brazil to nearly 2.2 million since the outbreak there began.

The national death toll now stands at 81,487, according to ministry data.

Brazil is the second-worst affected country in the world behind the United States.

Read more: Brazil's favelas forced to fight coronavirus alone

Watch video 02:32 Share Favelas hit by pandemic Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3eii8 Infection rate soars in Rio's favelas

00:09 US President Donald Trump has warned that the coronavirus crisis in the United States is likely to "get worse before it gets better."

"Some areas of our country are doing very well," Trump said, speaking at his first formal White House virus briefing since April. "Others are doing less well."

"It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better — something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is."

There has been "a concerning rise in cases in many parts of our South," the president said.

In an about-face, Trump also urged Americans to wear face masks to help slow the spread of the infection, which has left over 141,000 people dead in the US.

"We are asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask," he said. "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact. They will have an effect and we need everything we can get."

Trump said he is "getting used to" wearing a mask himself and that he has "no problem" wearing one.

"I carry it. I wear it ... and I'll continue," he said in the briefing.

Read more: On accepting US election result, Donald Trump says 'I have to see'

Over the past months, Trump has resisted wearing a face mask in public and once suggested that doing so was a political statement against him.

The president said he carries a mask and would use it gladly. The goal is "not merely to manage the pandemic but to end it," Trump said. "The vaccines are coming and they're coming a lot sooner than anyone thought possible," he said.

00:00 Catch up on Tuesday's coronavirus news here.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

kp/nm (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)