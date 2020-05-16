Coronavirus latest: Obama slams US leaders for response

German authorities warned that right-wing extremists are using anti-lockdown protests to spread propaganda

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state's new confirmed COVID-19 cases are predominantly coming from those who are shopping, exercising or socializing

Over 310,000 people worldwide have died due to COVID-19, while over 4.6 million cases have been registered

01:21 Eight more sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number affected for a second time to 13. The Navy had stated on Friday that 5 additional sailors tested positive for the second time, but a navy official told AP on Saturday that the number was 8.

The US Navy ship had seen an outbreak in March after more than 4,000 of its crew of 4,800 tested positive. The sailors who had previously tested positive went through at least two weeks of isolation.

This month, hundreds of sailors began returning to the ship. Before they were allowed, they had to test negative twice in a row.

Sailors who had tested positive were required to stay in their assigned lodging for at least 14 days

01:00 Nepal has seen its first coronavirus-related death. The victim was a 29-year-old woman who had recently given birth, from Sindhupalchowk district, 90 kilometers (56 miles) away from the capital Kathmandu.

Her newborn child and other family members will be tested for the virus. She was brought back from a Kathmandu hospital after giving birth. After showing symptoms of fever and respiratory problems she was treated at a local hospital. As her condition worsened, she was referred to another hospital.

Nepal has reported only 281 cases of COVID-19 so far. Experts say that is due to an extremely low rate of testing. The country has conducted less than 100,000 tests so far. It was the first country in South Asia to report a case, back in January. Nepal has been in lockdown since March 24.

00:45 Brazil has overtaken Spain and Italy in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, making it the fourth-largest outbreak in the world.

The country logged 14,919 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 233,142. Over 15,600 people have died due to the coronavirus in the country so far.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the outbreak, dismissing the virus as a "little flu." Brazil is currently the worst-hit country in Latin America, with experts warning that the real figures could be much higher.

00:01 In a rare move, former US President Barack Obama issued a thinly veiled criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic in a speech to the class of 2020 on Saturday.

He did not name current President Donald Trump or any other US officials in his commencement speech for graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), but said there was a lack of leadership in the crisis.

"More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing," Obama said.

"A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge," he added.

Since leaving office in 2017, Obama has typically refrained from criticizing his successor following a tradition among former US presidents. Obama is also due to give another commencement speech for high school graduates later on Saturday.

